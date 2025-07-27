This IKEA Line Is Like Shopping at an Artisan Market — And Its Latest Launch Might Be the Best Yet

Employing storied techniques passed down through generations, this year's collection is about uniting through social gathering

Image of a concrete room with a lot of different colorful, woven homeware items arranged in a product display way. There are rugs, baskets, wall hangings, pillows, and blankets.
(Image credit: IKEA)
When I think of IKEA, my mind doesn't immediately think of handmade, crafted objects. That's not to say it's not a good brand, just that its signature Scandinavian style is typically sleeker, more linear, and reliably standardized.

But, as it turns out, that's not always the case. Some of the best IKEA products, actually, do something completely unexpected. The brand's MÄVINN collection is exactly that — a blending of cultural artistry with contemporary design. With the work of artisans spanning Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Jordan, and Thailand, the brand's design team explains that "The partnerships not only sustain these traditional craftsmanship methods but also empower marginalized communities."

And it's just released a third iteration of the range, with a central theme of 'table setting' that embodies the power of gathering.

A collection of jute baskets and placemats mixed in with an assortment of green plates and vases. There is a white, embroidered table runner in the middle. Everything is arranged across two white steps.

Many of the new pieces revolve around setting the table for a gathering of community and artistry.

(Image credit: IKEA)

While last year saw a blend of purple and green throughout the collection, this year, natural materials such as jute, palm leaf, banana fiber, and cotton are the core of each design.

There's also plenty of texture and embroidery; embroidered tablecloths are a key summer trend this year, and in this range, extend to placemats and baskets as well.

Expect a vibrant, joyful color palette mixed with patterns that unify the collection, fostering a warm and convivial atmosphere. "These designs create a harmonious blend of style and tradition at each gathering, ideal for creating inviting dinner party settings," says the team.

So, without further ado, below are a few highlights from MÄVINN 2025.

MÄvinn Place Mat - Jute 37 Cm
IKEA
MÄVINN Place Mat - Jute

Place mats are an essential part of the table setting in my book — they protect the surface of your table and elevate each seat. This one is made from natural jute fibers with hand embroidery in contrasting black and white.

MÄvinn Plate - Green 24 Cm
IKEA
MÄVINN Plate - Green

A good plate is the basis of curating your hosting set. This hand-crafted plate in green-glazed stoneware has a geometric silhouette with a raised embossing along the edge — a bit of texture and visual interest.

MÄvinn Table-Runner - Off-White/green Stripe 35x130 Cm
IKEA
MÄVINN Table-Runner - Off-White/Green Stripe

A table runner instantly brings a warmer, more lived-in aesthetic to a table. This piece is handwoven, embroidered, and tied. "Natural materials are full of lessons," IKEA designer Maria Vinka tells me. "They evolve with time, just like the hands that shape them."

MÄvinn Cushion Cover - Dark Blue Multicolor/floral Pattern 20x20 "
IKEA
MÄVINN Cushion Cover - Dark Blue Multicolor/Floral Pattern

Maria envisioned pieces that naturally complement social settings. For instance, the playful fig motif adds a touch of elegance, while the caterpillar pattern introduces a light-heartedness.

MÄvinn Wall Decoration, Set of 2 - Banana Fibre Handmade
IKEA
MÄVINN Wall Decoration, Set of 2 - Banana Fiber

The easiest way to make your gallery wall more interesting is to add unusual pieces. Where another picture frame may be boring, these hand-woven hangings add texture and visual interest. Plus, the black and beige color way is incredibly versatile.

MÄvinn Plant Pot Hanger - White/handmade
IKEA
MÄVINN Handmade Plant Pot Hanger - White

I’m not usually one to be drawn in by a plant hanger (green is nowhere to be seen when it comes to my thumbs). However, this piece feels subtle with just the right amount of color to make it playful and interesting.

MÄvinn Basket - Banana Fibre Handmade 28x25x33 Cm
IKEA
MÄVINN Handmade Basket - Banana Fiber

Don’t underestimate the power of a good basket. And for only £29? Like many pieces in the collection, it’s handwoven from banana fiber with a subtle colorful flair. I’m imagining this used as living room storage or even as an upgraded laundry basket.

MÄvinn Runner, Flatwoven - Beige Blue/stripe 70x200 Cm
IKEA
MÄVINN Runner, Flatwoven - Beige Blue/Stripe

Flatwoven rugs have been on my mind as of late, and I have to say I’ve been pleasantly surprised by IKEA’s rug collection — this runner being a prime example. Flat weaves are ideal for high-traffic areas, especially if you want to elevate somewhere like an entryway or mudroom.

MÄvinn Basket - Beige/jute Handmade 30x30x35 Cm
IKEA
MÄVINN Handmade Basket - Beige/Jute

Speaking of baskets, a slimmer more tightly woven piece like this is the blueprint for stylish storage ideas. Put bathroom linens in it or streamline your open shelving with a striped, handwoven detail.


The MÄVINN collection is full of heritage, while still embodying that refreshing sense of contemporary design that IKEA is known for.

Feeling inspired? Incorporating a little modern boho style in your home can help create that layered and relaxed aesthetic.

