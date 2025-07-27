This IKEA Line Is Like Shopping at an Artisan Market — And Its Latest Launch Might Be the Best Yet
Employing storied techniques passed down through generations, this year's collection is about uniting through social gathering
When I think of IKEA, my mind doesn't immediately think of handmade, crafted objects. That's not to say it's not a good brand, just that its signature Scandinavian style is typically sleeker, more linear, and reliably standardized.
But, as it turns out, that's not always the case. Some of the best IKEA products, actually, do something completely unexpected. The brand's MÄVINN collection is exactly that — a blending of cultural artistry with contemporary design. With the work of artisans spanning Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Jordan, and Thailand, the brand's design team explains that "The partnerships not only sustain these traditional craftsmanship methods but also empower marginalized communities."
And it's just released a third iteration of the range, with a central theme of 'table setting' that embodies the power of gathering.
While last year saw a blend of purple and green throughout the collection, this year, natural materials such as jute, palm leaf, banana fiber, and cotton are the core of each design.
There's also plenty of texture and embroidery; embroidered tablecloths are a key summer trend this year, and in this range, extend to placemats and baskets as well.
Expect a vibrant, joyful color palette mixed with patterns that unify the collection, fostering a warm and convivial atmosphere. "These designs create a harmonious blend of style and tradition at each gathering, ideal for creating inviting dinner party settings," says the team.
So, without further ado, below are a few highlights from MÄVINN 2025.
A table runner instantly brings a warmer, more lived-in aesthetic to a table. This piece is handwoven, embroidered, and tied. "Natural materials are full of lessons," IKEA designer Maria Vinka tells me. "They evolve with time, just like the hands that shape them."
The easiest way to make your gallery wall more interesting is to add unusual pieces. Where another picture frame may be boring, these hand-woven hangings add texture and visual interest. Plus, the black and beige color way is incredibly versatile.
Flatwoven rugs have been on my mind as of late, and I have to say I’ve been pleasantly surprised by IKEA’s rug collection — this runner being a prime example. Flat weaves are ideal for high-traffic areas, especially if you want to elevate somewhere like an entryway or mudroom.
The MÄVINN collection is full of heritage, while still embodying that refreshing sense of contemporary design that IKEA is known for.
Feeling inspired? Incorporating a little modern boho style in your home can help create that layered and relaxed aesthetic.
