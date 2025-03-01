It's Bohemian, Not Boho — The 2025 Revival of This Eclectic Trend Is Cooler Than You Remember

By the tail end of the 2010s, “boho” was shorthand for a predictable aesthetic — mass-produced macramé, ambiguously global tchotchkes, and a commitment to rattan so intense it bordered on a personality trait. But in 2025, the look has finally outgrown its watered-down Tumblr past. Less Coachella starter pack, more Hotel Chelsea in its prime, the new boho is about lived-in layers, a liberal use of patterns, and an effortless kind of eclecticism that defies the formulaic approach of its predecessor.

And the interior design trend revival is right on time. “I see the new Boho trend as an alternative to the extreme minimalism that has been very popular over the past five years,” says Rayman Boozer, principal designer at Apartment 48 in NYC. “People now realize they have the freedom to mix disparate items and everything doesn't have to be monochromatic all the time.” That tracks. Following the building boredom with beige, maximalism isn’t just back — it’s personal. Call it a rejection of the everything must match mindset, or just a craving for spaces that feel layered rather than staged. Either way, this isn’t about curating the perfect “boho look” — it’s about curating your own.

Pinterest even clocked the shift, naming “Moto Boho” as one of its 2025 trend predictions. While it leans toward fashion, designers see its influence in interiors, too. “The term 'Moto Boho' accurately reflects the hybridization of structured modern design with bohemian softness,” says Shaokao Cheng, co-founder of 18th Street Design Collective. “It introduces balance” — intentional layering versus chaos for chaos’ sake.

Despite the abundance of color and pattern, this Galerie House of Art and Design closet retains an air of ease. (Image credit: Rayman Boozer. Photo: Marco Ricca)

So what does boho à la 2025 look like in practice? According to Rayman, a true bohemian space isn’t about following a formula — it’s about feeling. “My love of Boho is inspired by the hippies of the 60s and the 70s. It was a time when people were really expressing their freedom. In interiors, that means you can take things that are from different time periods and different aesthetics and different patterns, then you can blend them in a way that says relax; there's nothing serious happening here.” A real bohemian doesn’t care how things go together. It just works.

And while that might sound vague, there’s a reason certain iconic locales — again, Hotel Chelsea or Talitha Getty’s Marrakesh retreat or even archival Chloé in fashion — exude that effortless, thrown-together magic. They weren’t styled with a checklist or heeding carefully curated TikTok advice.

This living room, designed by Amelda Wilde, features a vintage-inspired tiger upholstery, among many other eclectic details. (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Amelda Wilde)

The takeaway? You shouldn’t either. The new boho — the real boho — isn’t about themed décor or buying a matching set of 'eclectic' furniture. “Boho is really about blending,” adds Rayman — layering textures, colors, and time periods in a way that feels natural. “Instead of doing rattan everything, mix woven materials with sleek black accents, sculptural lighting, or vintage florals,” adds Jodi Peterman, CEO of Elizabeth Erin Designs. But, when pushed, Rayman’s go-to formula? “One stripe, one floral, one big bold statement pillow” — always varied in scale.

Some will call it messy. Others, unrefined. But at its best, boho isn’t a look — it’s a perspective, a vibe. It’s not about trends; boho is about you. “It should tell a story,” muses the designer.

Ahead, a few things to help you write it.

“I think Kit Kemp's new Warren Street Hotel is a really good example of boho cleaned up,” notes interior designer Rayman Boozer. “She has a knack for layering patterns and doing unexpected things with art that make you feel relaxed and welcome.”

Being the locus of many a Livingetc team meeting, we would concur. (And you can learn more about the Warren Street Hotel, The Hotel Chelsea, and other inspiring design hotels, each reviewed and approved by our editors.)