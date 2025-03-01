It's Bohemian, Not Boho — The 2025 Revival of This Eclectic Trend Is Cooler Than You Remember
Less curated, more collected. The 2025 boho look is messy in all the right ways. From Ikat patterns to chandeliers, shop everything you need to get the look
By the tail end of the 2010s, “boho” was shorthand for a predictable aesthetic — mass-produced macramé, ambiguously global tchotchkes, and a commitment to rattan so intense it bordered on a personality trait. But in 2025, the look has finally outgrown its watered-down Tumblr past. Less Coachella starter pack, more Hotel Chelsea in its prime, the new boho is about lived-in layers, a liberal use of patterns, and an effortless kind of eclecticism that defies the formulaic approach of its predecessor.
And the interior design trend revival is right on time. “I see the new Boho trend as an alternative to the extreme minimalism that has been very popular over the past five years,” says Rayman Boozer, principal designer at Apartment 48 in NYC. “People now realize they have the freedom to mix disparate items and everything doesn't have to be monochromatic all the time.” That tracks. Following the building boredom with beige, maximalism isn’t just back — it’s personal. Call it a rejection of the everything must match mindset, or just a craving for spaces that feel layered rather than staged. Either way, this isn’t about curating the perfect “boho look” — it’s about curating your own.
Pinterest even clocked the shift, naming “Moto Boho” as one of its 2025 trend predictions. While it leans toward fashion, designers see its influence in interiors, too. “The term 'Moto Boho' accurately reflects the hybridization of structured modern design with bohemian softness,” says Shaokao Cheng, co-founder of 18th Street Design Collective. “It introduces balance” — intentional layering versus chaos for chaos’ sake.
So what does boho à la 2025 look like in practice? According to Rayman, a true bohemian space isn’t about following a formula — it’s about feeling. “My love of Boho is inspired by the hippies of the 60s and the 70s. It was a time when people were really expressing their freedom. In interiors, that means you can take things that are from different time periods and different aesthetics and different patterns, then you can blend them in a way that says relax; there's nothing serious happening here.” A real bohemian doesn’t care how things go together. It just works.
And while that might sound vague, there’s a reason certain iconic locales — again, Hotel Chelsea or Talitha Getty’s Marrakesh retreat or even archival Chloé in fashion — exude that effortless, thrown-together magic. They weren’t styled with a checklist or heeding carefully curated TikTok advice.
The takeaway? You shouldn’t either. The new boho — the real boho — isn’t about themed décor or buying a matching set of 'eclectic' furniture. “Boho is really about blending,” adds Rayman — layering textures, colors, and time periods in a way that feels natural. “Instead of doing rattan everything, mix woven materials with sleek black accents, sculptural lighting, or vintage florals,” adds Jodi Peterman, CEO of Elizabeth Erin Designs. But, when pushed, Rayman’s go-to formula? “One stripe, one floral, one big bold statement pillow” — always varied in scale.
Some will call it messy. Others, unrefined. But at its best, boho isn’t a look — it’s a perspective, a vibe. It’s not about trends; boho is about you. “It should tell a story,” muses the designer.
Ahead, a few things to help you write it.
Price: $33.99, Was: $69.50
Ikat came up time and time again when I spoke with designers about boho patterns. The Southeast Asian dyeing technique is a classic for a reason — it adds movement and vibrancy while paradoxically grounding a space, especially in this deep charcoal hue.
Price: $170
If rattan feels a little overdone, try raffia instead. The natural fiber has a similar warmth but a softer touch, lending itself to more sculptural, organic shapes. Here, it’s paired with purple stripes — Livingetc readers already know: it’s a neutral.
Price: $48
If you’re leaning into boho, tassels are non-negotiable. This Serena & Lily set is endlessly versatile — loop them onto curtain tiebacks, bed frames, or dining chairs for a layered, collected feel.
Price: $3,960, Was: $6,600
The bohemian aesthetic has long borrowed from Moroccan design, but not all interpretations do it justice. This hand-knotted boho-style rug — a masterful reimagination of vintage Moroccan geometry — happens to nail it, with bold contrast colors that feel both timeless and unexpected.
Price: $349
Shag rugs are having a full-circle moment, thanks to the ‘70s influence fueling the boho revival. This playful bench flips the trend on its head, upholstering a classic shape in plush brown zebra — a pattern that’s surprisingly easy and perfect for layering.
Price: $190
You’ve seen the dresses, the plates, and now, La DoubleJ brings its signature maximalist prints to the candle arena. The scent is a heady mix of Bergamot, Fig, and Sandalwood, tempered by Wild Lavender and White Musk. If boho were a fragrance, this would be it.
“I think Kit Kemp's new Warren Street Hotel is a really good example of boho cleaned up,” notes interior designer Rayman Boozer. “She has a knack for layering patterns and doing unexpected things with art that make you feel relaxed and welcome.”
Being the locus of many a Livingetc team meeting, we would concur. (And you can learn more about the Warren Street Hotel, The Hotel Chelsea, and other inspiring design hotels, each reviewed and approved by our editors.)
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
