Spotted: These 'Basketweave' Bowls Are on All Your Most Stylish Friends' Tables — Here's Why They're Trending

Everywhere I look, all I see is basketweave... and if you're looking at decor as much as I am, it's hard not to notice this emerging trend. However, the most interesting use of woven design I've spotted of late? Ceramics. Think basketweave bowls, table decor pieces, and even trays.

I stumbled into a basketweave trance mostly thanks to designer pieces such as this Maison Pichon design from Abask, but there are plenty of examples of this table setting trend at all price points, including this budget-friendly version from La Redoute.

I spoke to tablescaping experts to get the lowdown on all things woven bowls, and understand why they're striking a chord right now.

ABASK Braided Raised Bowl £310 at ABASK Color: Green

Size: 15cm (h) x 23cm (d) / 5.9" (h) x 9.0" (d)

Material: Ceramic

Bright, bold, and full of life, this is the perfect dinnerware staple. LA REDOUTE Keramos Openwork Fruit Basket £49.99 at La Redoute UK Color: Green

Size: One size

Material: Ceramic

Add a pop of color into your chic baskestweave bowl with your snack of choice. Ferm Living Ceramic Centrepiece £85 at fermliving.co.uk Color: White

Size: Ø: 29 x H: 10 cm

Material: Ceramic

Perhaps neutrals are the way to go? Why not explore?

Another favorite example of the design is from contemporary design brand Late Afternoon."When we discovered our ceramics makers had this incredibly rare skill — to create ceramic basket ware — we knew we had to design something that celebrated this exceptional craft," Rose Robertson, co-founder of Late Afternoon, tells me. "We chose colors that would ensure these pieces would be super contemporary yet easy to use in any scheme and shapes that we felt would be very useful for the home. But the most important element was the chunks of the strands that make up the braid, which we felt had an incredible, modern, juicy look that shows off the materiality of glazed ceramic so beautifully."

Rose Robertson Co-founder of Late Afternoon "Born between London and Madrid, Late Afternoon is our quest to make it easier to make your space your own. We’ve collected quality things that we love, made by artisans and family businesses with stories to tell. Some pieces are designed by us, made in partnership with them. Some are entirely of their creation. All are made with natural materials like wool, linen, clay, and cotton. These are pieces that will live long, weaving themselves into the stories of your home."

The Basketweave Bowl Microtrend

Could this trend take over our table setting? (Image credit: Late Afternoon)

Braided garden decor ideas and table centerpieces are what seems to be taking over our summer picnic staples this year, and Sarah Coleman, tablescaping expert and founder of Beyond The Table, seems to agree.

"We love to see something different and we are addicted to newness and novelty," Sarah tells me. "Braided tableware has brought exactly that, a delightful fresh, playful, and casual new product to the table, and we are loving the contrast to more formal and structured pieces we've been seeing and using over the last few years."

But what makes this trend so different from the rest? "Braided tableware offers such a contrast to more traditional and structured pieces and evokes the sense of handcrafted, lovingly created wares that bring an everyday luxury quality to our tabletops," Sarah explains. "Braided tableware is also super simple to use, clean, store, and carry, making it a desirable style of tableware to have and use around the home."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rose Robertson says this microtrend has taken over homeware as, "Shoppers are becoming more savvy about how the pieces in their homes are made, and are seeking out pieces that are truly unique as opposed to High Street imitations or ubiquitous pieces that are everywhere."

Rose continues: "Braided bowls are incredibly eye-catching, very elegant, and a classic aesthetic that can be used within a scheme that is both maximalist and romantic or streamlined contemporary. Very versatile!"

Late Afternoon Burgundy Basketweave Bowl £169 at lateafternoon.co.uk If you're looking for the perfect kitchen countertop piece, then this is it. Late Afternoon's handwoven burgundy ceramic basketweave bowl has been designed to display some of your favorite fruits and foods. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, you can place this stunning decor piece by the entryway for added je ne sais quoi. Details: Handwoven in Portugal

Large Basketweave Bowl: 39cm diameter

Basketweave Bowl: 31cm diameter

Sarah Coleman Tablescaping Expert and Founder of BEYOND THE TABLE Sarah is a tablescape artist and homeware curator with over 15 years' experience turning everyday dining into effortless, elegant, memorable, and personal experiences for clients at home and on staycation. Sarah's skill and passion for curating moments around the table is demonstrated through considered, attainable, and easy-to-achieve designs - delivered through tailored workshops and one-to-one styling sessions.

Is This Mircrotrend Here to Stay?

I'd like to think is here to stay... I mean, just look at how stunning it is. (Image credit: Late Afternoon)

"We're definitely seeing a drive for more textures on our tabletops, a more casual setting, and the move to set and style a tablescape that is 'perfectly imperfect, '" says Sarah. "I've been seeing the trend shift from formal, perfectly set and precise tablescapes to a much more casual and pared-back look, and braided tableware fits the brief for this perfectly."

We're seeing a shift in our outdoor table settings and interior design trends, and it seems to be all about basketweave.

Sarah tells me this trend draws in a seamless and effortless feel, adding, "I love the effortless elegance that braided tableware brings to the party. Used in the right way, it elevates a tablescape in a really understated yet carefully curated way with its rich texture and lightness."

She notes, "Plus, when paired with braided homeware in surrounding areas of the hom,e you can create a really considered and holistic look which elevates the look and feel of not only your tabletop but your dining room or kitchen too with seamless transitions."

Basketweave is here to stay. There, I said it! It's a microtrend full of life and who knows what form it will take next — after all, it's already become a table centerpiece in many homes.