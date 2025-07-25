Where to Buy Ready-Made Blinds If You Actually Want Them to Look Stylish, Off the Shelf

My job here at Livingetc is to make your life easier by sourcing some of the best products and finest materials for you and your home. After all, I know how challenging redecorating can be. Finding the right piece to match your home's overall vibe, color, and aesthetic is key, and well, one little mistake can certainly have a big impact.

As I've mentioned before, overlooking even the most minor detail can disrupt your home's overall ambiance, which is a significant design faux pas. And yes, that includes your window treatments. Whether it's curtains or blinds, home furnishings can look dull and off-putting if they're crafted from poor-quality materials. Which is why knowing where to purchase the best types of blinds is key, and most importantly, where to buy ready-made blinds.

Without further ado, let's explore some of the chicest, affordable, and easy-to-use brands that offer some of the finest ready-made blinds.

Next

More than just a fashion brand. (Image credit: Next)

Whether you're looking for kitchen blinds or bedroom blinds, homeware and fashion brand NEXT has it all. First established in 1864, the brand has since grown into one of Britain's favorites. In addition to offering clothing and homeware, NEXT is also recognized for its stylish furnishings, including blinds.

The brand also offers made-to-measure blinds, blackout, roller, roman, vertical, shutters, and more. I'm currently eyeing up these Emily Bond Pink/Blue Printed Stripe Roman Blinds as well as these Natural Ready Made Blackout blinds.

These blinds also make for the perfect window treatment for small rooms due to its trendy striped design.

Where to Buy: NEXT

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sophie Allport Stamford Stripe Roman Blinds £79 at Next UK Color: Sage Green

IKEA

Easy to use pieces, IKEA is often known for its sleek and simple designs. (Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA is known for all things home and furniture. The Swedish brand prides itself on its easy-to-use, assemble, and ready-made pieces. Having design and comfort at the forefront of its brand, IKEA aims to make everyday tasks and life easier for consumers with its products.

IKEA's blinds are also known to be easy to install and use, with a range of smart and electric, as well as standard blackout and roller blinds. If you're keen on setting up a smart home, then the TREDANSEN Block-out smart wireless/battery-operated blind, is a good option. However, if you're looking for a simpler approach to home furnishing, then these RINGBLOMMA Roman blinds may be the right fit for you.

Where to Buy: IKEA

IKEA Hoppvals Room Darkening Cellular Blind £45 at IKEA Color: Black

Blinds 2 Go

For your direct and must have blinds, Blinds 2 Go is a must. (Image credit: Blinds 2 go)

Blinds 2 Go is the go-to for all things blinds. With a range of made-to-measure blinds, you can select the color, type, and style that best suits you and your home.

If you're unsure about what to choose, the brand offers a free sample service that allows customers to select up to 10 different designs to try out at home before buying. A pretty good deal if you ask me. The standout for me is Blinds 2 Go's blackout curtain line. I particularly like the Click2Shade Complete Blackout Ivory Thermal Blinds.

Where to Buy: Blinds 2 Go

Blinds 2 Go Tulum Birch & Pumice Roll Up Blind £17.15 at blinds-2go.co.uk Color: Cream

Dunelm

For all things homeware, furniture and furnishing — Dunelm is the way to go. (Image credit: Dunelm)

With made-to-measure and ready-made blinds, homeware and furniture brand Dunelm certainly knows how to do it in style.

Dunelm's home furnishings have also become a significant part of consumers' shopping experiences, offering curtains and blinds in both its online and in-person stores. A favorite of mine? Oh, it has to be the Emily Bond Elliot Made to Measure Roman Blind, priced from just £95.

Where to Buy: Dunelm

Dunelm Retardant Daylight Roller Blind £57 at dunelm.com Color: Beatrice Fire

Blinds Direct

Manufacturing over 15,000 home furnishings each week, Blinds Direct is recognized for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Offering made-to-measure blinds, you can achieve the perfect fit to enhance your bedroom and living room ideas.

When choosing your blinds, Blinds Direct offers several options, including color, material, and the room type you're looking to redecorate. Blinds Direct also provides curtains, rods, and shutters — showing its wide range of furnishing options. The Premier Burnished Oak Wooden Venetian Blind, priced from £13.29, is a standout for me, particularly for its deep walnut tones and sleek finish.

Where to Buy: Blinds Direct

Blinds Direct Touched by Design Pure Recycled Natural Linen £10.76 at blindsdirect.co.uk Color: Natural

FAQs

What Is the Typical Price Point for Ready Made Blinds?

According to Check a Trade, the cost of fitting blinds in the UK ranges from £20 to £30 per blind on average. However, you'll also need to consider the supply costs, as well as the material and quality, when choosing your blinds. The prices may vary from brand to brand.

If you're still on the hunt for more home furnishing finds during your home redecorating process, check out my guide on where to buy curtains.