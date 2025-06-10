How Can I Dress My Bay Window? 11 Treatment Ideas That Make This Tricky But Beautiful Detail Feel Elevated

If you're lucky enough to benefit from this sought-after architectural feature, you'll know that finding window treatment ideas for bay windows that don't completely cover the design is hard. But — not impossible.

From classic shutters to full-length drapes, privacy blinds to cafe blinds, there are so many modern window treatment ideas that work for bay windows, when you know where to look, that not only serve a functional purpose, but will also add design flair to your space.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite ideas to inspire you, whether you want to make a statement with your living room bay window ideas or go for something understated and timeless.

1. Retain the Original Wooden Shutters

Embracing traditional wooden shutters as the window treatment idea for bay windows enhances them as an architectural focal point. (Image credit: Jon Aaron Green. Design: Kinder Design)

While soft, tactile treatments can provide warmth and texture to a space, sometimes rooms can benefit from a simpler approach. In this light and airy modern living room, the bay window isn't dressed in blinds or curtains, instead allowing a clean and minimalist look. When required, the traditional shutters, which fold up into the millwork, allow for privacy.

"We decided to retain the bay window as an empty space behind two matching lounge chairs," explains interior designer Leo Wood of Kinder Design, who designed the space above. "I felt that the shutters had a nice architectural simplicity to them, and they enable you to have lots of versatility in terms of how much light you do or don't let into the room."

Leo Wood Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder, Kinder Design Leo Wood runs Kinder Design, a small interior design studio based in south-east London. Kinder specializes in creating calm yet characterful interior spaces for a range of residential and commercial clients. Sustainability, and the use of reclaimed materials and furniture, is often central to her designs, as is a considered use of color and texture.

2. Layer Roman Blinds and Curtains

Dressing a bay window with Roman blinds and curtains offers both functionality and aesthetic appeal. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Jenny Luck Interiors)

If you're looking to add warmth and coziness to a room, layering Roman blinds and curtains is a stylish way to go. While full-length curtains add weight and visual appeal, Roman blinds are a type of blind that feel like a practical yet relaxed way to ensure privacy.

"The full-length curtains add opulence to the room and frame the beautiful bay window, perfectly paired with the Roman blinds, which provide flexibility and privacy whilst allowing the curtains to stay in place so that they are always neatly dressed," says the interior designer of this dining room, Jenny Luck.

"Roman blinds are quick and easy to pull down, which my clients find incredibly practical as they do not require constant dressing and adjusting" she adds. "I particularly enjoy staggering Roman blinds halfway down the window, which creates a relaxed feeling and cocoons you away from the outside world."

John Lewis Textured Weave Blackout/Thermal Roman Blind in Blue From £40 at John Lewis Available in a range of colors and sizes to suit your space, these Roman blinds feature blackout lining — essential for light blocking during the summer months.

3. Choose Half-Height Voile Blinds to Add Softness to Your Room

Here, half-height voile blinds offer privacy while still allowing sunlight to filter into the room. (Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian For Fish)

While some window treatment ideas for bay windows can detract from the architectural appeal of them, but cafe curtains are delicate enough to keep the space feeling open while allowing a level of privacy.

“We often specify half-height blinds in rooms where privacy is needed but a sense of openness is still important," explains Pereen d'Avoine, founding director of the architect and interior design studio Russian For Fish. "In this case, the cotton voile filters out views from street level while preserving a connection to the sky. It’s a small intervention, but it keeps the space feeling light and airy — never boxed in."

4. Decorate With Paint to Add Personality

A fresh coat of paint in a playful color is a simple way to elevate a bay window. (Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian For Fish)

Depending on where the bay window is in your home, it's worth asking yourself if you actually need curtains at all. Although most automatically assume you have to dress a window with fabrics, sometimes paint can be the best treatment.

Here, the playful wall color combination of pink and green takes full advantage of the bay window, with the window frames painted green to contrast with the pink upper wall.

“The green runs to dado height throughout the room, even across the wardrobe doors, creating a gentle wraparound effect," explains Pereen d'Avoine of Russian For Fish. "But by painting the window woodwork green from floor to ceiling, we were able to both echo the treetops visible just outside and carve out a distinct identity for the bay. It becomes a nook within the larger space — softer, cozier, almost like a room in its own right. The contrast doesn’t just highlight the architecture; it helps the space function intuitively.”

5. Create a Cohesive Look by Matching Your Curtains to Your Walls

While colorful curtains make a statement, matching them to your walls lets the architecture shine instead. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Blank Slate Studio)

When it comes to curtain ideas for large windows such as bay windows, colorful options make a statement, but neutral styles keep the space calming and cohesive. In this elegant living space with four-meter high ceilings, the focal bay window is dressed with neutral curtains that let the architecture shine instead.

"Carefully matching or coordinating your curtains with your wall color helps to establish a cohesive and deliberate aesthetic," explains interior designer Bari Jerauld, founder and principal at Blank Slate Studio. "This approach can soften transitions between different elements, enhance the feeling of spaciousness, and reinforce the desired mood of the room."

"Neutral curtain colors offer a timeless appeal and work beautifully with a diverse range of wall colors," she adds. "Their versatility allows for easy changes to other decor elements over time without the need to replace the curtains."

6. Add Further Interest With Two-Tone Curtains

Two-tone curtains are a great way to add a pop of color to your window treatments, without feeling too bold. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Interior Design)

In this blue bedroom, two-tone curtains are used to extend the room's color palette to the bay window, while the neutral upper half provides lightness and stops the room from feeling heavy.

"The continuation of the blue of the wall creates a cozy and moody feel, even with the curtains closed," shares interior designer Sophie van Winden, co-founder of Owl Design, of the space. "But keeping the lighter color on the top part of the curtains draws your eye to the window, and the lovely view beyond."

La Redoute Intérieurs Onega X Velvet Linen and Velvet Hidden Tab Curtain £32.99 at La Redoute UK If you enjoy a neutral color scheme, these two-tone curtains offer interest with their stripe detail.

7. Add Full-Height Shutters for Practicality

If you prefer a modern and minimal look, shutters are a good window treatment idea for bay windows, especially in smaller rooms. (Image credit: Veerle Evens. Design: Owl Interior Design)

In this living space, curtains were avoided in the bay window in favor of full-height shutters. Creating a classic look that maintains its appeal over the years, shutters not only keeps things uncluttered, making them a popular window treatment for small rooms, but they also allow light levels to be altered through the positioning of the slats.

Explaining the decision, Owl Design's Sophie van Winden says: "It gives a cleaner, less fussy look, which worked well in this small space. It also stops heat from the radiator being blocked by fabric when the curtains are closed."

8. Conceal the Top of Curtains Between Architectural Details

Concealing the top of the curtains gives the illusion of enhancing the ceiling height and keeps the bay window free from hardware. (Image credit: Emily Marshall. Design: OWN LONDON)

While curtain rails are in most cases visible, this space cleverly conceals them with a modern pelmet idea that sits beneath the architectural molding, creating a much cleaner and seamless look.

"This works beautifully because it removes the cluttered feeling of adding hardware to an otherwise ornate cornicing," explains interior designer Alicia Meireles, creative director at OWN LONDON.

"Your eye is drawn into those architectural details, which would have been spoiled if we needed to add a curtain rail with elbows to follow the line of the bay window," she adds. "We used a relaxed linen for these sheer curtains, which gives the right level of sun shielding without looking too heavy."

9. Layer Wooden Shutters With Curtains

Half-height shutters allow you to control privacy throughout the day, while texture and softness are added with curtains. (Image credit: Guifre de Peray. Design: Zulufish)

Another designer-approved window treatment idea for bay windows is the combination of half-height shutters with full-length curtains, allowing privacy and coziness, especially for bedroom window ideas.

"Layering curtains over shutters is the perfect way to combine functionality with design intrigue, adding a sense of depth and weight to any scheme," explains Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

"Plantation shutters offer excellent adaptability to changing light throughout the day, while textured curtains introduce warmth and a decorative touch," she adds. "This combination not only allows for flexible control over privacy and lighting but also enhances the visual appeal of the space that strikes a perfect balance of practicality and style."

Caroline Milns Social Links Navigation Head of Interior Design, Zulufish Caroline has over 25 years' experience at the cutting edge of design and interiors, launching the interiors arm of Zulufish in 2013. Since that time, Zulufish has won many interior design awards and created some truly memorable projects, from villas in Croatia and high-end retail to large family homes in London and beyond. Caroline firmly believes that good design can not only transform your home or workspace, but also your mental health and quality of life.

10. Create a Color-Drenched Scheme by Painting Shutters to Match Walls

White shutters can stand out too much in darker rooms, whereas painting them to match the same bold hue creates a fully cohesive and cocooning feel. (Image credit: Shutterly Fabulous)

We all know how effective color drenching can be in making a room feel cohesive and dramatic with the use of paint, but if you're considering this popular color trend, don't forget about the shutters.

“Color-drenching is a powerful design technique, and in this space, it creates a cocooning, calming effect that’s ideal for a bedroom," explains Sally Denyer, designer at Shutterly Fabulous. "By painting the shutters in the same deep green as the walls, the room achieves a seamless, sophisticated look that feels both modern and timeless. Matching shutters to the wall color allows the architectural features to blend harmoniously, rather than stand out in stark contrast as white shutters might."

11. Elevate a Neutral Room With Darker Curtains

In light color schemes, a darker curtain color adds depth and contrast. (Image credit: Regan Baker Design, photography Suzanna Scott)

In neutral rooms, window treatment ideas for bay windows provide an opportunity to add a splash of color, while leaving the rest of the room feeling light and calming. This is demonstrated in this bedroom, where the rich olive green curtains draw attention to the window while ensuring the light palette doesn't feel bland, but instead, perfectly balanced.

"Adjacent to the dark green office, we wanted the primary bedroom to feel lighter, but bring drama in other ways," shares designer Regan Baker of Regan Baker Design. "We used olive green drapery to emphasize the bay window alcove, calling back to the office color story, and contrasting paint to accentuate the height of the tall ceilings and period details."

Yard Heavy Chenille Lined Eyelet Curtains in Olive From £55 at John Lewis Take inspiration from this bedroom and choose dark green curtains to elevate a neutral space. Crafted from velvet, this example from Yard also add textural interest.

FAQs

Are Curtains or Blinds Better for Bay Windows?

Deciding between curtains vs blinds when it comes to window treatment ideas for bay windows depends on various factors, from style preferences to practical requirements. While blinds can be more functional for allowing you to control the levels of daylight that filters into a room, curtains add weight, depth, and design flair.

"The key is to consider the specific functions of the bay window," says Caroline Milns. "Is it a decorative focal point of the room where guests can sit and enjoy the natural light streaming into the room? Or is it part of a bedroom where privacy and light control are essential? The intended function of the space should therefore guide your decision."

She continues: "In a bedroom, where light control is crucial, a blackout blind will certainly deliver more control. On the other hand, a sheer curtain may be better suited for a living room, which filters a beautiful stream of light into the room."

While practical considerations provide a good starting point when choosing, designer Leo Wood notes, "I think with the large scale of a bay window, curtains visually look better — too many small blinds can look a bit bitty and weak."

If you're struggling between the two, consider adding both, which can allow for functionality and visual appeal. "Perhaps sheer roller blinds just to block out glare or for privacy, and then curtains which are drawn only in the evening for the coziness factor," suggests Leo.

Should Curtains in a Bay Window Touch the Floor?

Regarding whether curtains should touch the floor, there is a consensus that when it comes to bay windows, the answer is yes.

“Opting for curtains that touch the floor undoubtedly adds elegance to the space," says Caroline Milns. "Using beautifully draped floor-length curtains delivers a decadent feel that feels sleek, streamlined, and considered. Additionally, when fitted properly, a floor-length curtain can enhance the grandeur of a bay window."

Leo Wood agrees, adding: "In my opinion, curtains should always touch the floor, regardless of where you install them. Curtains that sit just below the window are a very old-fashioned look, and then if they don't sit close to the floor, they look like they have been cut wrong."

That said, there may also be instances where window treatments in bay windows may be best not touching the floor, "such as a bay window seat or a bay window in a bathroom," adds Caroline. And "For places that require less light control, such as a kitchen, it is often fun to install a cafe curtain that offers some privacy but also allows natural light to illuminate the space."



Whether your bay window serves as an opportunity to make a design statement with the use of heavy full-length curtains, or privacy and natural light control is the most important consideration, there are plenty window treatment ideas for bay windows.

But before you explore these stylish ideas, you should also be aware of when not to use window coverings, according to interior designers.