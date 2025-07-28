Turns Out, This Cool Two-Tone Curtain Trick Does Something Way More Important Than Just Look Good

Often disregarded as mere practical pieces of fabric used to block out light, curtains can have a big impact on the design of your room. An opportune way to add color to a space, it's not always so easy to find the balance between too subtle and too saturated — which is what makes the two-tone curtain trend every designer's best-kept secret. Well, until now.

The curtain trend sees a solid block of color on the top, and a separate block closer towards the bottom, introducing differing tones that can either complement or contrast, depending on your desired scheme. "It brings an added layer of visual interest to what can often be an overlooked element," explains Shannon Shlom, director of interior design studio We Are Duet. "Curtains tend to fade into the background, but this detail elevates the room — transforming a standard, single-color curtain into something that feels special, intentional, and joyful."

So, why is this trend taking over? What are the benefits, and how do we style them? Below, designers share all.

Why are Two-Tone Curtains Trending?

Two-tone curtains add a further layer and sense of depth to this beautiful bedroom scheme. (Image credit: Anson Smart: Design: We Are Duet)

Two-tone curtains are gaining popularity because they offer a creative solution to break up your colored curtain design, cleverly using solid blocks of color, which prevents a scheme from feeling too intense or overpowering.

"They can allow for subtle color introductions to a room or, conversely, the integration of bold tones while keeping much of the room light and airy," explains curtain maker Pat Matthew from contemporary East London home drapery store, The Hackney Draper.



It strikes the perfect balance between bold and understated, too. "It lets you introduce contrast or color in a subtle, tailored way," she adds. "By breaking up a single block of fabric with a contrasting panel, usually at the base, you can add interest, ground a scheme, and even trick the eye and help visually adjust room proportions."

Whether you're using two-tone curtains that match your walls (or contrast with them, or both), linking to accent cushions elsewhere in the space, finding a use for remnant fabric, or simply adding another layer of personalization, this style feels both thoughtful and refreshingly modern, perfect for both modern and classic interiors, depending on your choice of fabric and colors.

Pat Matthew Social Links Navigation Curtain Maker, The Hackney Draper When it comes to curtains, there is no much that Pat Matthew doesn't know. The specialist comes from a long line of curtain makers, and founded her own curtain making and upholstery workshop, Pat Giddens Ltd in London in 1993. In 2014, she founded The Hackney Draper in 2014, which stocks a range of fabric home goods hand-sewn in London.

When to Use Two-Tone Curtains

Two-tone curtains open up a world of creative possibilities, like layering your colors on a slight slant. (Image credit: Romo)

There are many other benefits to the two-tone curtain trend, as well. It's ideal for those who don't one to commit to one look or don't feel like color-drenching their space. The juxtaposition of light and dark can also add character, personalizing a room and making it feel more designed, individual, and sophisticated.

"Designers are embracing more expressive color combinations, but in a considered, tonal way," says John Smigielski, marketing director of British fabric brand Linwood. "These curtains show how pairing two shades from this palette can feel bold without being loud — ideal for layered, grown-up interiors."

The two-tone curtain trend typically involves a darker base contrasted with a light top, which helps to ground the room. "This adds a sense of gravitas, as in nature where tones are heavier at the base (grounded) and lighter above (sky/ceiling),' explains Pat.

How to Style Two-Tone Curtains

The change of color on these two-tone curtains lines up perfectly with the window-sill, making the space feel so much more considered overall. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

When styling this modern window treatment, it's important to think about how the two tones will create weight and visual balance in the space.

"Adding a contrast color band at the base of a curtain is a design tactic we've embraced for some time now," says Shannon Shlom, interior director of We Are Duet. "When styling with a contrast band curtain, we like to think of it the same way you would a bedspread: layering is always the way to go. It brings depth, warmth, and that curated touch that makes all the difference."

Just like when color-blocking walls, "Using odd proportions like 1/5 or 1/7 of the curtain drop often feels more balanced and visually pleasing," says Pat Matthew.

Two-tone curtains are also great for reusing or updating existing curtains, as they can be lengthened or refreshed with an added border. "This style plays well with the current trend of patchwork, color-blocking, and panelled textiles, offering a more accessible, subtle version," says Pat.

Shannon Shlom Director, Interior Designer Shannon Shlom is the director of the interior design studio, We Are Duet, founded alongside Dominique Brammah. Shannon holds a Master's of Interior Architecture from the University of New South Wales. Known for creating interiors full of color, texture, and interest, she is an expert in layering, and often includes two-tone curtains in her design projects.

