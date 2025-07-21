12 Fabric Brands Everyone Should Have in Their Little Black Book If You Want to Go Bespoke and Elevate Your Home

It's part of growing up in your interiors journey to one day get some custom upholstery done, and discover a world of fabric brands you didn't really appreciate existed until that point. Whether you want custom curtains, a banquette seat made, or an armchair reupholstered, when you make the decision to go bespoke and come to realize how much choice is at your fingertips, it can be as overwhelming as it is exhilarating.

Well, I can help you cut through the noise a little bit. Yes, I've spent time in fabric showrooms in the UK, Paris, and Milan, but I'm also done my fair stretch in the back office of tiny upholstery companies, pawing through their swatch books, looking for the right fabric for a job, so I've come to appreciate the breadth of what the best fabric brands can do.

This is the Livingetc edit of textile brands to know, so, fair warning, it skews slightly more modern, and less traditional — however, some of them sit in the middle, while I've still included some fabric brands that, while their lookbooks may feel a little more classical in style, there's still some gems to find within their collections if you want to bring custom cool into your home.

1. Casamance

It's Casamance's 25th anniversary, this painterly tropical collection with illustrator Geoffroy Pithon is a celebration. (Image credit: Casamance)

I always think there's something romantic about Casamance's textiles. The Parisian brand may do its best work in its geometric patterned fabrics and wallpapers, but there's always a softness to the design: curves, sweeping flourishes, and a play with texture that keeps these prints from ever feeling too one-dimensional.

The fabric brand has over 4,000 designs in its offering to choose from, across a range of materials, from the elevated everyday to the more intriguing: wools, velvets, linens to silks, taffetas, and tencel. It gives you the range to do curtains (and the brand has great voile textiles), upholstery, and even outdoor furniture.

The highlight: Right now? The Bellezza collection is a highlight. Sophisticated yet interesting.

Showrooms: You can find Casamance's showroom at the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour in the Centre Dome.

2. Jane Churchill

This rich indigo stripe is the Kasper pattern from Jane Churchill's Glorianna collection. (Image credit: Jane Churchill)

Jane Churchill is one of those interior brands that, while rooted in a more traditional British style, transcends into more contemporary spaces. Think structured florals, heritage stripes, and East Asian-inspired patterns that are clean and minimal enough to bring heart and soul to even modern spaces.

This fabric brand feels luxurious, but never gaudy. Its textiles bring texture through the likes of hand embroidery and jacquard textiles, paired with rich colors that add impact.

The highlight: It's slightly more atypical of Jane Churchill, but the Sky Wools Collection is a good example of how these fabrics fit into contemporary spaces.

Showrooms: Jane Churchill is part of the Colefax & Fowler group, so can be found in the brand's retails showroom on Fulham Road, or its trade showroom in Chelsea Harbour.

3. Dedar

Dedar's Tiger Mountain is one of a few tiger-inspired prints, and possibly the brand's most celebrated pattern. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Lizzie Green. Architecture: Studio Elephant Architects)

Italian fabric brand Dedar might have started off its life as a small, family-run business in the 1970s, but today it has a global footprint. It encapsulates the essence of Italian design in its fabric collection — innovative, sleek, inherently glamorous.

Its range includes luxury boucles, tapestry-like linens, and might be best known for its jacquard velvet, with its iconic Tiger Mountain print having a particular moment in the spotlight right now.

The highlights: For other on-trend fabrics, look to its mottled chenille, while it also has pretty, romantic moire fabrics that are proving a popular choice this year.

Showrooms: Dedar also has a showroom at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

4. GP & J Baker Group

Kit Kemp's Potato Print fabric is a fun, colorful design in her range with GP & J Baker. (Image credit: Kit Kemp)

Though GP & J Baker itself is a little on the more traditional side for every Livingetc reader (it has a Royal Warrant, which tells you a lot of what you need to know), it's a big brand that has a lot to offer, even for those with more modern leanings, if you know where to look. It has classic, brilliant quality plains, and in collaborations with designers such as Kit Kemp, you'll find some charmingly creative patterns that go beyond the more heritage examples of what this fabric brand does.

However, we're starting to see traditional and contemporary design collide more and more, and a collection like the Original V Prints can definitely find a place in a home, no matter the style inclination.

The highlight: Kit Kemp's embroidered Ring Road fabric is a favorite.

Showrooms: You can find GP & J Baker at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

5. House of Hackney

House of Hackney’s Taraxa was a new launch from its 2025 spring collection. (Image credit: House of Hackney)

Not all fabric brands on this list have huge mainstream crossover in the way that House of Hackney does, well known for its creative, maximalist take on pattern for textiles, wallpaper, and home furnishings. This is where you go if you love the look of traditional patterns, but want something a bit more modern leaning. The palettes are cool and distinctively edgy.

Velvets, jacquards, cotton-linens, and recycled performance fabrics span across a range of intriguing patterns, from dramatic florals to animal prints. Use them to clash, or pattern drench, for an even more pronounced modern take on these prints.

The highlight: This fabric brand might have one of the best contemporary tiger prints.

Showrooms: Set in a former clergy house, it's worth visiting House of Hackney for the building alone, let alone the creatively styled space within. St Michael's Clergy House, Mark St. London EC2A 4ER.

6. ILIV

These retro, patterned curtains are made in ILIV's Petra Midnight. (Image credit: ILIV)

ILIV was only founded in 2013, but it's grown fast to become a major player in the UK's fabric market, maybe because it caters to the widest church in terms of style. You'll find everything from luxurious-looking velvets that you can imagine in the most glamorous homes to country-chic styles, with everything, from retro to tropical to modern, in between.

Designed in the UK, the fabric brand also offers a made-to-measure service to trade, but doesn't sell directly to consumers. It does, however, have a healthy supply of stockists you can find it through.

The highlight: I love ILIV's linen look voiles as a modern window treatment idea that has an earthy, organic feel.

7. Liberty

The House of Liberty fabric collection was designed to celebrate the department store's 150th anniversary. (Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty might be as well known for its iconic fabric designs as it is for its Christmas shop and window displays. Its patterns are intricately detailed and rooted in British art and design history. Think romantic florals and Art Deco flourishes.

Liberty is probably best known for its Tana Lawn cotton, but this is more a dressmaking and craft fabric, rather than for interiors as such. Head to the interiors fabric section, however, and you'll find velvets, weaves, and linens.

The highlight: Check out the House of Liberty collection for a modern take on classic Liberty designs.

Showroom: At Liberty's department store on Regent's Street, London.

8. Kvadrat

This dreamy ombre curtain fabric is part of the Frequency collection. (Image credit: Kvadrat)

Scandinavian design brand Kvadrat is, arguably, the most modern fabric brand in a market dominated by more traditional styles, making it a favorite with more contemporary interior designers and architects. Think clean lines, futuristic aesthetics, and minimalist but intriguing patterns and textures.

The fabric brand offers upholstery fabric and curtain fabric in separate sections, with the latter a lighter, sheerer take on drapes to satisfy modern tastes.

The highlight: The brand's Frequency range is perhaps its most exciting, but I have a soft spot for this tie-dye style Bayou textile, too.

Showrooms: Kvadrat's Vincent Van Duysen designed showroom is in London's Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

9. MINDTHEGAP

The daybed and curtains in this shot are MINDTHEGAP's La Dolce Vita print. (Image credit: MINDTHEGAP)

Did you know that wallpaper and fabric brand MINDTHEGAP hails from Transylvania? A fun detail, and there's something in it that explains the unique aesthetic of this brand's creative patterns. There's a folk-like inspiration; a bohemian quality; and something a little more zany about its designs than some others you'd consider its competition.

While some of its patterns feel like pretty, whimsical illustrations, others are so intricate they can feel like historical frescoes, or even magic eye puzzles. There's a broad range of prints, as well as plains, but they all capture the same mood and aesthetic, in color and composition, that feel unique to this brand.

The highlight: I'm rather taken with this almost 1950s style Italian-inspired print in vibrant colors.

Showrooms: MINDTHEGAP is another brand with a showroom at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

10. Prestigious Textiles

(Image credit: Prestigious Textiles)

Prestigious Textiles is a go-to for interior designers for a more mid-range price bracket, as its designs are not only great value for their quality, but also significantly more affordable than many of the fabric brands on this list. The Yorkshire-based brand has a large range of fabrics and wallpapers, including weaves, voiles, velvets, cottons, and more.

All designed in-house, the brand has a classic, timeless design style that can work across different homes. Its patterns sit on the more traditional style, but aren't stuffy, making them brilliant candidates for bringing a grounding, heritage edge to a modern scheme, while its plains are versatile and available in on-trend colorways.

The highlight: The fabric brand's Minimalist collection for 2025 would be my first port of call for a contemporary space.

11. Romo

Kirkby Design's Heit collection captures the spirit of this Romo brand perfectly. (Image credit: Kirkby Design)

The Romo Group could, technically, have a whole list of its own. Not only does it have Romo Fabrics itself, but a long list of other fabric brands that Livingetc readers would each enjoy. Let's, quickly, break down which does what best.

Romo: Timeless patterns that straddle contemporary and classic, full of texture and pattern that could fit in any sort of home.

Zinc Textiles: Edgy, dramatic, sumptuous – the luxury private member's club of Romo's fabric brands.

Black Editon: Contemporary and elegant, with patterns that have an artistic, painterly quality to them.

Kirkby Design: Kirkby Design has a strong graphic quality to its patterns, in bold, on-trend color palettes that make them feel modern, but with a slight retro flair.

Villa Nova: I'd describe Villa Nova as having an earthy, organic quality to it. Expect soft lines, trendy earth tone palettes, and tactile textures you'll want to reach out and touch.

Mark Alexander: Perhaps the most sophisticated of all the brands, Mark Alexander has an artisanal, couture-like quality to it.

Showrooms: Romo's group showroom is in Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

12. Sanderson

To round off our list of the best fabric brands, we've got another design house. The Sanderson Group contains the brand Sanderson, but also a whole collection of pretty diverse brands that each bring something different to the table. There are three more traditional, and three more contemporary within its offering, and the brand is known for its collaborations, including, recently, with Disney on a more elevated take on Mickey Mouse prints for kids' bedrooms.

Let's break them down.

Sanderson: The group's flagship fabric brand is the one that's a little more traditional, with a slight country-chic twist.

Harlequin: Modern, playful, and graphic, but always elegant. Collaborations include with Henry Holland.

Morris & Co: The heritage brand founded by William Morris, including his most famous prints.

Clarke & Clarke: A diverse brand with more accessible, but equally stylish fabrics. From simple plains and stripes to the more maximalist Emma J. Shipley collection.

Zoffany: Rich, luxurious, opulent — textural velvets and silks, for example, with elegant detailing.

Scion: Playful, young, illustrative brand, inspired by Scandinavia. Retro, graphic prints, and even some characters, including Mr Fox.

Showrooms: Sanderson's showroom is at the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

Whether you feel connected to the timeless style of Sanderson, the bold and bohemian vibe of Mind the Gap, or the elevated essentials of Prestigious Textiles, the right fabric matched with the right project makes magic. These fabric brands aren't just about selling you textiles — they're about curating a mood.

Whether you're reupholstering an armchair or choosing new living room curtains, these brands offer a bespoke way to tell your home's story.