How to Downsize Your Kitchen — What to Lose When You're Going From a Larger Kitchen to a Smaller One
Shifting to a compact culinary space involves ruthless decluttering, and these are the non-negotiables that need to go first
Having moved across the world to London, one of the main things I have struggled with is downsizing my belongings to find space in a small apartment. And while I have found my way around organizing most of the minimized spaces in my apartment, the kitchen is where I've struggled most.
One of the things I wish I knew before relocating is how to pare back my culinary menagerie so every single item has a space of its own. And learning how to declutter a kitchen is not enough. It's important to understand what to get rid of before you even begin to unpack in a new home.
So here's some insight into the non-negotiables that simply must go.
1. Duplicate Dinnerware and Cookware
Gerrit Jan Reinders, storage organization expert and CEO and founder of BOXIE24, tells me that the first thing to get rid of when you're downsizing to a small kitchen is duplicate dinner sets and cookware.
"You don't need more than one set of pots, pans, or dinnerware," he explains. "Downsizing is the ideal time to select your most-used and functional set for everyday use."
Gerrit Jan Reinders is an accomplished entrepreneur with an extensive background in family business. He is an expert in decluttering and urban logistics, helping people and businesses manage their space more efficiently. As the CEO and Founder of BOXIE24, a global leader in on-demand storage and logistics, he is actively reshaping the storage industry across Europe and the U.S.
2. Underused Single-Purpose Appliances
According to Gerrit, underused single-purpose appliances are not worth organizing in a small kitchen. "That waffle maker or fruit slicer might seem handy," he adds. "But if it hasn’t been used in over a year, it’s likely just taking up space."
One of the major kitchen appliance trends of the year is all-in-one culinary equipment. And these appliances will be your saving grace in a cooking space where every inch of real estate counts.
3. Mismatched Food Storage
"The overflowing mismatched Tupperware, plastic food containers without lids, or lids without accompanying bottoms are one of the biggest kitchen clutter culprits," says Gerrit.
Instead, he recommends reserving only a slim line of working, stackable containers with matching tops that you regularly use. This will streamline your kitchen storage and add to the visual appeal of the space, while making your space work for you.
4. Expired Culinary Ingredients
"People are often surprised by how much old, expired condiments and spices are stored in their kitchen," says Gerrit. "It is a good idea to keep your pantry and fridge organized, having everything fresh, useful, and suitable for your present consumption patterns."
So if you can't remember the last time you explored the depths of your spice storage, then consider this your sign to empty your cabinets and ditch anything that's past expiry.
5. Promotional Mugs and Novelty Drinkware
"Most kitchens hold a stash of freebie mugs from events, branded water bottles, or novelty glasses that rarely get used yet consume significant space," he explains. "These items often multiply unnoticed, becoming clutter."
Banishing these (typically tacky) drinking accessories will allow you to invest in stylish glassware that will bring you joy and compliments from your guests, too.
FAQs
What Do I Do With Unwanted Kitchen Items?
For items in good, usable condition, Gerrit recommends donating them to local charities, thrift stores, and food banks. "Consider selling quality appliances through online marketplaces, local yard sales, or consignment shops. This can recover some expenses and guarantees items end up in someone's hands who'll actually use them," he adds.
"A lot of items like old glass jars, plastic tubs, and even some metals can be recycled. Research programs or recycling facilities in your area that take household items. Broken, beyond-repair, or really unusable items need to be disposed of based on your local waste guidelines."
Now that you're done with your kitchen, let's move on to sorting through the rest of your home. And my personal advice would be to identify the things to throw out of your closet when decluttering, so you can put your best, most well-dressed foot forward.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.