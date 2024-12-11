Cups, But Make Them Sexy — The Only 6 Sipping Essentials You Need This Hosting Season

Pour into cups for every holiday occasion and get ready to charm, surprise, and delight your guests

sexy holiday hosting cups
(Image credit: Ssense; Anthropologie; CB2; Crate & Barrel)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Can cups be sexy? If a viral TikTok is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes. In any stylish person’s repertoire, you’ll find some striking vessels — from Anissa Kermiche’s sculptural silhouettes to futuristic floating designs by Tom Dixon. The humble cup — once merely for guzzling — has had a serious glow-up, and I’m absolutely here for it.

Wondering what hosts are doing to prep for the holidays? Think fine cups, glassware, and tablescapes. With holiday hosting season upon us, I set out on a mission to uncover the cutest of cups, the sexiest of stemware, and the most mesmerizing of mugs — one for every festive occasion. What’s the ideal mug for eggnog? And what should you be holding when the clock strikes midnight on NYE? I’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re planning a dinner party, a cocktail soirée, or an intimate setup for two, I’ve rounded up the season’s sexiest sipping essentials. Consider this your guide for elevating your hosting essentials.

Let’s pour into these bad boys and have a drink, shall we? And you can check out the viral TikTok if that takes your fancy, too.

Gemma Flutes, Set of 4Christmas Cocktails
Gemma Flutes, Set of 4

Anthropologie’s Gemma Silhouette is made for a mean martini, a chic French 75, or any cocktail your heart desires. The green tint feels perfectly seasonal, while the cut-glass spherical base adds an extra dose of holiday sparkle. Whether you’re in the dining room, living room, or even the backyard, these colorful glasses bring elegance to every setting.

Black Ribete Rosetta MugCame for Cocoa
Black Ribete Rosetta Mug

Price: $49, Was: $70

Single loop? Overrated. This Perla Valtierra design features a three-finger handle that’s sure to be the envy of every design aficionado you know. Crafted from ceramic, it offers a satisfying weight — ideal for curling up with your favorite drink. Complete with a shiny black glaze that’s nothing short of flawless, it begs the question: who needs rings when you have this masterpiece?

Hudson Plaid Iced Beverage GlassEggnog Eleganza

Ralph Lauren Hudson Plaid Iced Beverage Glass

Price: $93.75, Was: $125

Eggnog, meet Hudson — your perfect partner by Ralph Lauren. This crystalline glass, adorned with the brand’s signature holiday-coded tartan, feels classic yet contemporary with its fully transparent design. A splurge? Sure. But timeless? Absolutely.

festive glassesFamily Festivities
Windowpane 11-Oz. Red Double Old-Fashioned Glass

Price: $10.95

An old-fashioned glass may not immediately scream “fun for all ages,” but these cherry red beauties carry a traditional holiday nostalgia that transcends barware categories. Think beyond cocktails — these would look equally stunning as water glasses on a festive table. Chic and universally appealing, they’re guaranteed to leave everyone smiling.

Emporia Stainless Steel Coupe Cocktail GlassNYE Accessory
Emporia Stainless Steel Coupe Cocktail Glass

Price: $14.95

Three, two, one — midnight! Don’t let the ball drop with a less-than-chic stem. Ring in the New Year with these silver coupes by CB2. Reflecting all the lights of the season, they add quintessential glitz while remaining refined enough to pair seamlessly with whatever you’re wearing. A toast to starting the year on a stylish note.

Spill the Tea Set of Two Stoneware Teacups and SaucersThe Morning After
Anissa Kermiche 'Spill the Tea' Stoneware Teacups and Saucers

Price: $115

Now, for the morning after: New Year’s Day. Ease into 2025 with a soothing beverage to clear your (likely pounding) head. This Anissa Kermiche cup-and-saucer duo, with its calming blue-gray hue and whimsical ear-shaped handle, feels like the perfect fresh start. Playful and elegant, it’s a charming addition to brunches and tea rituals alike.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸