Cups, But Make Them Sexy — The Only 6 Sipping Essentials You Need This Hosting Season

Can cups be sexy? If a viral TikTok is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes. In any stylish person’s repertoire, you’ll find some striking vessels — from Anissa Kermiche’s sculptural silhouettes to futuristic floating designs by Tom Dixon. The humble cup — once merely for guzzling — has had a serious glow-up, and I’m absolutely here for it.

Wondering what hosts are doing to prep for the holidays? Think fine cups, glassware, and tablescapes. With holiday hosting season upon us, I set out on a mission to uncover the cutest of cups, the sexiest of stemware, and the most mesmerizing of mugs — one for every festive occasion. What’s the ideal mug for eggnog? And what should you be holding when the clock strikes midnight on NYE? I’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re planning a dinner party, a cocktail soirée, or an intimate setup for two, I’ve rounded up the season’s sexiest sipping essentials. Consider this your guide for elevating your hosting essentials.

Let’s pour into these bad boys and have a drink, shall we? And you can check out the viral TikTok if that takes your fancy, too.