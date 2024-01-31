'It Makes Me Feel So Cheerful' — The Best Barware Marks a Celebratory and Uplifting End to Dry January

Ladies and gentlemen, we did it. And no, I'm not talking about getting Taylor Swift to the Super Bowl, or Lily Gladstone's historic and well-deserved Oscar nomination. I'm talking about something much, much more important — raise a toast with some of the best barware, as we made it through Dry January.

For the uninitiated, Dry January involves abstaining from alcohol from January 1 to January 31 as a detox from the holidays and a way to jump-start your health goals in the new year. It might also serve as an easily navigable way of examining your relationship with alcohol, or a convenient excuse to save a few dollars after hemorrhaging cash the month prior. Whatever your rationale, I have something else for you to cheers upon breaking out the wine tomorrow night — plenty of chic glassware and barware is on sale at some of the best home decor brands right now, and I've curated a shiny new edit for anyone interested in a bit of post-January shopping.

"A barware update is the easiest, fastest and most fun way to update your decor," says Livingetc editor Pip Rich. "There is a big trend for luxe marble finishes and colored glass because they feel so elegant, smart and elevated. And they're so pretty, too. I've seen them in the homes I pore over pictures of, and they speak of places you'd want to entertain in, or simply live your best life by yourself in. Invest in an upgrade and as they make me feel so cheerful."

So pop the champagne, pour yourself a celebratory glass, and have a seat — this one will be a lot of fun.

Barware and glassware on sale now