'It Makes Me Feel So Cheerful' — The Best Barware Marks a Celebratory and Uplifting End to Dry January
Style Editor Brigid Kennedy has tracked down the most stylish, luxe and best barware pieces and accompanying tools at the very best prices
Ladies and gentlemen, we did it. And no, I'm not talking about getting Taylor Swift to the Super Bowl, or Lily Gladstone's historic and well-deserved Oscar nomination. I'm talking about something much, much more important — raise a toast with some of the best barware, as we made it through Dry January.
For the uninitiated, Dry January involves abstaining from alcohol from January 1 to January 31 as a detox from the holidays and a way to jump-start your health goals in the new year. It might also serve as an easily navigable way of examining your relationship with alcohol, or a convenient excuse to save a few dollars after hemorrhaging cash the month prior. Whatever your rationale, I have something else for you to cheers upon breaking out the wine tomorrow night — plenty of chic glassware and barware is on sale at some of the best home decor brands right now, and I've curated a shiny new edit for anyone interested in a bit of post-January shopping.
"A barware update is the easiest, fastest and most fun way to update your decor," says Livingetc editor Pip Rich. "There is a big trend for luxe marble finishes and colored glass because they feel so elegant, smart and elevated. And they're so pretty, too. I've seen them in the homes I pore over pictures of, and they speak of places you'd want to entertain in, or simply live your best life by yourself in. Invest in an upgrade and as they make me feel so cheerful."
So pop the champagne, pour yourself a celebratory glass, and have a seat — this one will be a lot of fun.
Barware and glassware on sale now
Price: $77
Was: $110
I've actually had my eye on these Fazeek wave flutes for a while now, so there's no better time to strike than a sale. 30% off and so fun.
Price: $100
Was: $250
This handcrafted lead-free crystal decanter would double as an art piece on your bar cart. So innately gorgeous and luxe-looking.
Price: $40
Was: $85
You will always need a few stemless wine glasses, so why not buy when they're $10/glass? Plus, the scalloped detailing on each of these from Soho Home adds that unique, worthwhile touch.
Price: $34.95
Was: $56
So simple and chic, these cordial glasses from the Anthropologie sale would be worth it at regular price — but the near-$20 off certainly adds to the allure.
Price: $69.96
Was: $48.99
Whip up the perfect celebratory martini with an ice-cold bar shaker like this one from Williams Sonoma, inspired by Parisian style and covered in antique-esque etchings. A modern tool with an old-school touch.
Price: $8
Was: $12
It would truly be hard not to include this frosted coupe given the price. Wouldn't you agree? A set of these could make a fabulous but also inexpensive gift.
Price: $79.99
Was: $135.99
Are you a stater mixologist who missed out on a bar set for Christmas? Ease the snub with this 7pc metallic set from Target, on sale right now for some $50 off. It comes with two tin shakers, a mixing glass, a Hawthorne strainer, a jigger, a muddler, and a bar spoon. (Plus, it has only five-star reviews.)
Price: $157.70
Was: $315
It's still on the pricier side at $160, but keep in mind that's half-off this hand-painted decanter and lowball glass set from Tom Dixon, a contemporary home design mainstay.
Price: $39.95
Was: $64
Anthro strikes again with this antique-inspired set of highball glasses that look exactly like something you'd secure at a flea market or estate sale (and surely far longer lasting.)
Price: $55
Was: $79
A bit, say, higher brow than the Target set, this 4-piece Pottery Barn collection comes with its own gorgeous display for perfect form + function.
Price: $68
Was: $170
I have loved Murano glass since I was little, courtesy of my Italian mother. So I couldn't help myself but include these two mouth-blown Murano tumblers, currently 60% off right now through Ssense.
Price: $37.99
Was: $63.99
If stainless steel or cool metallics aren't for you, maybe this speckled blue cocktail shaker + jigger set will satisfy, especially given the quality sale price.
Price: $49
Was: $67
Master craftsmen at Saban Glassware expertly encase tiny gold and silver metal flakes between the outer and inner layers of this whiskey glass, so gorgeous it almost feels wrong to drink out of it.
Price: $82
Was: $205
Any opportunity to snag some Sophie Lou Jacobsen glass or drinkware on sale is an opportunity worth taking. I'd love to serve a few batched cocktails out of this whimsical pitcher.
