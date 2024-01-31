'It Makes Me Feel So Cheerful' — The Best Barware Marks a Celebratory and Uplifting End to Dry January

Ladies and gentlemen, we did it. And no, I'm not talking about getting Taylor Swift to the Super Bowl, or Lily Gladstone's historic and well-deserved Oscar nomination. I'm talking about something much, much more important — raise a toast with some of the best barware, as we made it through Dry January. 

For the uninitiated, Dry January involves abstaining from alcohol from January 1 to January 31 as a detox from the holidays and a way to jump-start your health goals in the new year. It might also serve as an easily navigable way of examining your relationship with alcohol, or a convenient excuse to save a few dollars after hemorrhaging cash the month prior. Whatever your rationale, I have something else for you to cheers upon breaking out the wine tomorrow night — plenty of chic glassware and barware is on sale at some of the best home decor brands right now, and I've curated a shiny new edit for anyone interested in a bit of post-January shopping.

"A barware update is the easiest, fastest and most fun way to update your decor," says Livingetc editor Pip Rich. "There is a big trend for luxe marble finishes and colored glass because they feel so elegant, smart and elevated. And they're so pretty, too. I've seen them in the homes I pore over pictures of, and they speak of places you'd want to entertain in, or simply live your best life by yourself in. Invest in an upgrade and as they make me feel so cheerful."

So pop the champagne, pour yourself a celebratory glass, and have a seat — this one will be a lot of fun.

Barware and glassware on sale now

pink wavy champagne flutes
Fazeek Wave Flute Glasses

Price: $77
Was: $110

I've actually had my eye on these Fazeek wave flutes for a while now, so there's no better time to strike than a sale. 30% off and so fun.

sculptural crystal decanter
NUDE GLASS Wine Decanter

Price: $100
Was: $250

This handcrafted lead-free crystal decanter would double as an art piece on your bar cart. So innately gorgeous and luxe-looking.

stemless wine glass
Pembroke Stemless Wine Glass, Set of Four

Price: $40
Was: $85

You will always need a few stemless wine glasses, so why not buy when they're $10/glass? Plus, the scalloped detailing on each of these from Soho Home adds that unique, worthwhile touch. 

antique-looking cordial glasses
Waterfall Cordial Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $34.95
Was: $56

So simple and chic, these cordial glasses from the  Anthropologie sale would be worth it at regular price — but the near-$20 off certainly adds to the allure.

silver cocktail shaker
Williams Sonoma Heritage Bar Shaker

Price: $69.96
Was: $48.99

Whip up the perfect celebratory martini with an ice-cold bar shaker like this one from Williams Sonoma, inspired by Parisian style and covered in antique-esque etchings. A modern tool with an old-school touch.

sea foam green coupe
Frosted Coupe Glass

Price: $8
Was: $12

It would truly be hard not to include this frosted coupe given the price. Wouldn't you agree? A set of these could make a fabulous but also inexpensive gift.

silver bar tools set
Viski Metallic Cocktail Shaker Set 7pcs Kit

Price: $79.99
Was: $135.99

Are you a stater mixologist who missed out on a bar set for Christmas? Ease the snub with this 7pc metallic set from Target, on sale right now for some $50 off. It comes with two tin shakers, a mixing glass, a Hawthorne strainer, a jigger, a muddler, and a bar spoon. (Plus, it has only five-star reviews.)

decanter and glass set
TOM DIXON Twenty Tank painted glass decanter and cups set

Price: $157.70
Was: $315

It's still on the pricier side at $160, but keep in mind that's half-off this hand-painted decanter and lowball glass set from Tom Dixon, a contemporary home design mainstay.

highball glasses
Fiorella Highball Glasses, Set of 4

Price: $39.95
Was: $64

Anthro strikes again with this antique-inspired set of highball glasses that look exactly like something you'd secure at a flea market or estate sale (and surely far longer lasting.)

bar tools set
Zelda Etched 4-Piece Bar Tool Set

Price: $55
Was: $79

A bit, say, higher brow than the Target set, this 4-piece Pottery Barn collection comes with its own gorgeous display for perfect form + function.

murano glass hand-blown red and white tumblers
STORIES OF ITALY Red & White Macchia Su Macchia Tumbler Set

Price: $68
Was: $170

I have loved Murano glass since I was little, courtesy of my Italian mother. So I couldn't help myself but include these two mouth-blown Murano tumblers, currently 60% off right now through Ssense.

blue speckled cocktail shaker
Foster & Rye Camping-Style Speckled Enamel Cobbler Cocktail Shaker

Price: $37.99
Was: $63.99

If stainless steel or cool metallics aren't for you, maybe this speckled blue cocktail shaker + jigger set will satisfy, especially given the quality sale price.

gold flecked glass
Saban Glass Flake Whiskey Glass

Price: $49
Was: $67

Master craftsmen at Saban Glassware expertly encase tiny gold and silver metal flakes between the outer and inner layers of this whiskey glass, so gorgeous it almost feels wrong to drink out of it.

sophie lou jacobson yellow carafe with pink handle
SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN Yellow Bean Pitcher

Price: $82
Was: $205

Any opportunity to snag some Sophie Lou Jacobsen glass or drinkware on sale is an opportunity worth taking. I'd love to serve a few batched cocktails out of this whimsical pitcher.

stainless steel cocktail jigger
Stainless Steel Cocktail Jigger

Price: $8.90
Was: $11.21

In my humble opinion, the jigger is the most underrated bar tool. If your drinks just aren't tasting that great, it might be because the proportions aren't exact. A jigger solves that dilemma immediately.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

