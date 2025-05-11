9 Ingredients for 'Elevated Bed Rot' — The Chicest Way to Do Nothing at All

A Diet Coke hits different in a martini stem

Technically, you’re doing nothing. But draped in faux fur, sipping martinis from a silver tray, and eating popcorn out of a crystal bowl, your Sunday scaries start to feel a little more cinematic.
It’s Sunday night. The work week was long. Friday and Saturday? Fun — but full. Social batteries drained, dishes undone. And now, at last: a four-hour window of time with nothing to do and nowhere to be.

Enter the art of bed rotting. The term, equal parts self-effacing and affectionate, describes the act of staying horizontal long after your sleep has ended. Phones are scrolled. Series are rewatched. Snacks are consumed with casual abandon. It’s not glamorous — but in 2025, it’s oddly essential.

Sure, it’s a screen-time spike. Sure, it’s an extra few hours between the sheets. But there are worse vices. And if we’re going to do it, we may as well do it properly. Inspired by the aspirational bed rot TikToks we’ve all been served — probably during previous bed rot sessions — I’ve rounded up a few essentials to elevate the experience.

Why drink water from a plain glass when you could sip from a martini stem? Why eat crisps from the bag when you could serve them in a swan-shaped crystal bowl?

Let’s make it feel more like a ritual. Ahead, nine things to make your bed rot less of a lapse, and more of a luxury. (For way less than you think.)

Viski Meridian Crystal Martini Glasses
Viski
Meridian Crystal Martini Glasses

There’s a certain bar in New York — storied, expensive, deliberately unnamed — that these glasses remind me of. At $38.99 for the set, they cost roughly the same as entry. Which, by my girl math, makes these rippled crystal coupes with gold-toned rims essentially free. Ideal for Cokes, cocktails, or anything served from bed with a sense of occasion.

14" Everywhere Touch Table Lamp by Valerie
Valerie Parr Hill
Everywhere Touch Table Lamp

Only a true menace leaves the big light on mid-rot. It’s harsh. Unforgivable. What you need is a little light, like this rechargeable table lamp: compact enough for a lap tray (more on that in a minute), sleek enough to pass for dinner-party lighting, and dimmable at a touch. There's even a USB charging port.

Rsvp 18oz Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
RSVP
Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker

Whether it’s a Negroni or a wellness elixir masquerading as one (mine includes AG1, colostrum, and a splash of aloe), this stainless steel cocktail shaker makes any concoction feel slightly ceremonial. It's barware that gleams like a fortuitous match for your slowly spiraling chrome tableware collection.

Crosley Rondo Bluetooth Speaker
Crosley
Rondo Bluetooth Speaker

A speaker might seem excessive for a solo sprawl, but trust: long-form TikToks and late-night playlists hit differently when the audio’s crisp. This one’s under five inches wide, small enough to perch on a nightstand or tray, and charming enough to pass as retro decor.

Godinger 17x13" Crumpled Leaf Tray
Godinger
Crumpled Leaf Tray

You’d think the mattress is the foundation of a good bed rot — wrong. It’s the tray. The stage for your snacks, sips, and screens. Get it wrong, and the rot flops. This one’s worth the splurge with its mixed-metallic oval design — all the more striking with crumpled edges that shimmer like jewelry for your bed.

Godinger Lumina Oval Footed Bowl
Godinger
Godinger Lumina Oval Footed Bowl

At just over four by five inches, this tiny pedestal bowl is ideal for whatever your vice: pretzels, candy, ice cream, or an unreasonable amount of olives. Elevated — literally — by a raised-bead crystal base.

Godinger Crystal Swan Serving Bowl
Godinger
Crystal Swan Serving Bowl

One snack? Amateur. Bed rot requires range. This oversized crystal bowl handles the big-ticket items — popcorn, crisps, Chex Mix — with zero need for mid-movie refills. It’s so ridiculous, so ludicrously ornate, it's essential: think Scarface (1983) meets Beverly Hills housewife.

Safavieh Coco Tips Throw
Safavieh
Coco Tips Throw

Your throw blanket matters. Not just for warmth — for optics. This faux fur option nails both. So if (heaven forbid) someone walks in mid-rot, they won’t see a couch gremlin. They’ll see a person of leisure in their Aspen chalet. 

Artland Sommelier 4-Piece Wine Flight Set
Artland
Artland Sommelier 4-Piece Wine Flight Set

Technically, you don’t need a trio of carafes. But one for water, one for wine, and one for… whatever else? Now that’s service. Place on your tray like a tasting flight. Or better yet, treat yourself like a guest at your own establishment. Call it your bed rot butler.

You can’t scroll for hours in scratchy sheets — it’s uncivilized. Here’s our edit of the best bedding sets to elevate your rot.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

