9 Ingredients for 'Elevated Bed Rot' — The Chicest Way to Do Nothing at All

It’s Sunday night. The work week was long. Friday and Saturday? Fun — but full. Social batteries drained, dishes undone. And now, at last: a four-hour window of time with nothing to do and nowhere to be.

Enter the art of bed rotting. The term, equal parts self-effacing and affectionate, describes the act of staying horizontal long after your sleep has ended. Phones are scrolled. Series are rewatched. Snacks are consumed with casual abandon. It’s not glamorous — but in 2025, it’s oddly essential.

Sure, it’s a screen-time spike. Sure, it’s an extra few hours between the sheets. But there are worse vices. And if we’re going to do it, we may as well do it properly. Inspired by the aspirational bed rot TikToks we’ve all been served — probably during previous bed rot sessions — I’ve rounded up a few essentials to elevate the experience.

Why drink water from a plain glass when you could sip from a martini stem? Why eat crisps from the bag when you could serve them in a swan-shaped crystal bowl?

Let’s make it feel more like a ritual. Ahead, nine things to make your bed rot less of a lapse, and more of a luxury. (For way less than you think.)

You can’t scroll for hours in scratchy sheets — it’s uncivilized. Here’s our edit of the best bedding sets to elevate your rot.