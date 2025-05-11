9 Ingredients for 'Elevated Bed Rot' — The Chicest Way to Do Nothing at All
A Diet Coke hits different in a martini stem
It’s Sunday night. The work week was long. Friday and Saturday? Fun — but full. Social batteries drained, dishes undone. And now, at last: a four-hour window of time with nothing to do and nowhere to be.
Enter the art of bed rotting. The term, equal parts self-effacing and affectionate, describes the act of staying horizontal long after your sleep has ended. Phones are scrolled. Series are rewatched. Snacks are consumed with casual abandon. It’s not glamorous — but in 2025, it’s oddly essential.
Sure, it’s a screen-time spike. Sure, it’s an extra few hours between the sheets. But there are worse vices. And if we’re going to do it, we may as well do it properly. Inspired by the aspirational bed rot TikToks we’ve all been served — probably during previous bed rot sessions — I’ve rounded up a few essentials to elevate the experience.
Why drink water from a plain glass when you could sip from a martini stem? Why eat crisps from the bag when you could serve them in a swan-shaped crystal bowl?
Let’s make it feel more like a ritual. Ahead, nine things to make your bed rot less of a lapse, and more of a luxury. (For way less than you think.)
@girlllllhouse ♬ original sound - susi
There’s a certain bar in New York — storied, expensive, deliberately unnamed — that these glasses remind me of. At $38.99 for the set, they cost roughly the same as entry. Which, by my girl math, makes these rippled crystal coupes with gold-toned rims essentially free. Ideal for Cokes, cocktails, or anything served from bed with a sense of occasion.
Only a true menace leaves the big light on mid-rot. It’s harsh. Unforgivable. What you need is a little light, like this rechargeable table lamp: compact enough for a lap tray (more on that in a minute), sleek enough to pass for dinner-party lighting, and dimmable at a touch. There's even a USB charging port.
Whether it’s a Negroni or a wellness elixir masquerading as one (mine includes AG1, colostrum, and a splash of aloe), this stainless steel cocktail shaker makes any concoction feel slightly ceremonial. It's barware that gleams like a fortuitous match for your slowly spiraling chrome tableware collection.
A speaker might seem excessive for a solo sprawl, but trust: long-form TikToks and late-night playlists hit differently when the audio’s crisp. This one’s under five inches wide, small enough to perch on a nightstand or tray, and charming enough to pass as retro decor.
You’d think the mattress is the foundation of a good bed rot — wrong. It’s the tray. The stage for your snacks, sips, and screens. Get it wrong, and the rot flops. This one’s worth the splurge with its mixed-metallic oval design — all the more striking with crumpled edges that shimmer like jewelry for your bed.
At just over four by five inches, this tiny pedestal bowl is ideal for whatever your vice: pretzels, candy, ice cream, or an unreasonable amount of olives. Elevated — literally — by a raised-bead crystal base.
One snack? Amateur. Bed rot requires range. This oversized crystal bowl handles the big-ticket items — popcorn, crisps, Chex Mix — with zero need for mid-movie refills. It’s so ridiculous, so ludicrously ornate, it's essential: think Scarface (1983) meets Beverly Hills housewife.
Your throw blanket matters. Not just for warmth — for optics. This faux fur option nails both. So if (heaven forbid) someone walks in mid-rot, they won’t see a couch gremlin. They’ll see a person of leisure in their Aspen chalet.
Technically, you don’t need a trio of carafes. But one for water, one for wine, and one for… whatever else? Now that’s service. Place on your tray like a tasting flight. Or better yet, treat yourself like a guest at your own establishment. Call it your bed rot butler.
You can’t scroll for hours in scratchy sheets — it’s uncivilized. Here’s our edit of the best bedding sets to elevate your rot.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Candles vs Diffusers — A Fragrance Expert Shares Which Style of Home Scenting Works (and Looks) the Best
They might serve the same purpose, but candles and diffusers vary in fragrance intensity and overall style. So which one should you choose?
-
7 Creative Projects That Put Pets First — Design and Architecture for Cat and Dog Lovers
As four-legged friends rise to family member status, homeowners seek stylish and bespoke solutions for cohabitation.
-
String Lights Are Over — This Outdoor Lighting Collab Is What Comes Next (and Fixes Your Backyard’s Biggest Issue)
No plugs, no problem. Pooky x The Novogratz makes a compelling case to ditch your string lights for good
-
Take a Pitcher, Make It Last Longer — This Is the Crucial Thing Your Spring Table is Missing
For spring tables with style, meet the warm-weather staple that keeps drinks flowing (and the host seated)
-
"New Prints on the Block" — Caroline Z Hurley Just Made Your Bed the Coolest Canvas in the House
The Brooklyn-based artist trades paint for pillowcases in a breezy Brooklinen drop made for mixing, matching, and musings
-
I Just Found a Stylish Wireless Pendant Light That Makes Your Garden Look (and Feel) Like a Living Room
This rattan-like pendant light is wireless and rechargeable — making it a functional and stylish choice for your outdoor space
-
I Tried Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Viscose Comforter — Is It Really Worth the Spend?
I spent two weeks back in my childhood bedroom — armed with a new comforter and high expectations — to find out
-
Is Good Taste Hereditary? This Mother-Daughter Duo (and Their Recent Homewares Collaboration) Suggests So
Louise and Sophia Roe talk shop, sentiment, and the serendipity of turning a shared eye into a cult-favorite collection
-
Butter Yellow in the Kitchen Just Makes Sense, but This Stylish 18-Piece Cookware Set Seals the Deal (and It's Less Than $100)
It includes two frying pans, two sauce pans, a sauté pan and so much more, all in the delectable shade — what could be better?
-
Is the 'Croissant Plate' the New Secret to a Parisian-Style Breakfast Table? The Trend Making Your Morning Rituals Feel Special
A plate for your croissant, or one shaped like a croissant... the design world seems hungry for croissant candles, plates, and decorative accents right now