Every Party House Needs Good Martini Glasses — I Just Found Cool, Design-Forward Ones From a Surprising Source

One of the best martinis I've ever had was at a cocktail bar in Barcelona. It was one of these experimental places with a long wait list, with fun takes on presentation and some theater when serving. But while my friends' drinks had floating clouds of foam and scented fogs served with their cocktails, there's something pretty humble about the martini that it doesn't need so much pomp and ceremony.

What I did get, however, was the lowdown on what makes for a good martini, and with only a small handful of pretty classic liquors going into it, past the quality of your vodka or gin, it's a lot down to how you serve it.

There's an idea that the wide mouth of a martini glass is designed to better deliver you the aroma of the drink, especially if you're opting for a traditional lemon peel twist inside. And, because a martini isn't a cocktail you serve on ice, a pre-chilled glass keeps the temperature of your drink down for longer.

That's to say, if you like a martini (classic, espresso, dirty, or otherwise), a few good martini glasses in your cupboards are a must. And recently, I found a fun assortment of designs that look much more expensive than they are on QVC, if you can believe it.

These are the 6 styles I'd adopt into my cocktail cabinet (if I had any more space for glassware).

Viski Meridian Crystal Martini Glasses View at QVC Price: $38.99 for two When it comes to current glassware trends, gold rims and ribbed glass are the big ones. It's not, usually, what you'll see on a martini glass, but this design gives your cocktails a bit of Art Deco design charm, with the classic martini glass shape we know and love. Rsvp Stainless Steel Martini Glasses View at QVC Price: $39.95 for two Stainless steel serveware is everywhere right now, from the classic silver service pieces to this more 'futuristic' style. There's an undeniable glamour to them, while feeling subtle and minimalist. Viski Heavy Base Crystal Martini Glasses View at QVC Price: $22.38 The martini glasses I have at home? They're a short version like this crystal set from QVC. Not only do they feel chic to use, they're also so much easier to store than the full height ones — ideal if you're short on kitchen storage. Karma Gifts Ribbed Martini Glass View at QVC Price: $64 for set of four For a martini glass that makes a bit more of a statement, I love this set of four with a ribbed base. It's a nice 'inbetween' height from the smaller, stubby styles and the full size ones, and it'll feel sturdy in your hand. Host Glass Freeze Martini Glass Set View at QVC Price: $40.99 for set of two You know how I said you want your martini glass to keep cool? This set has a cooling gel inside, so will keep your martini extra cool. Usually, this is a bit of a novelty at the expense of the design, but I think these look surprisingly stylish. Viski Seneca Crystal Diamond Martini Glasses View at QVC Price: $36 for set of two Somewhere between a martini glass, a champagne coup, and a margarita glass, this style has a little more volume, and much easier to transport to the table from the kitchen if you're not a steady cocktail server.

Now you've got your martini glasses, time to prep them for your cocktail night. The best way to pre-chill is to put in the freezer. You'll want them chilled for at least half an hour. If you're going to chill them in the fridge, you'll want them in there for a few hours at least. Unless you just have to have this viral 'glass froster' in your home, anyway.