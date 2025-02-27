Every Party House Needs Good Martini Glasses — I Just Found Cool, Design-Forward Ones From a Surprising Source
The art of the perfect martini relies on a good glass, and these ones will be the stars of the show at any cocktail evening hosted at home
One of the best martinis I've ever had was at a cocktail bar in Barcelona. It was one of these experimental places with a long wait list, with fun takes on presentation and some theater when serving. But while my friends' drinks had floating clouds of foam and scented fogs served with their cocktails, there's something pretty humble about the martini that it doesn't need so much pomp and ceremony.
What I did get, however, was the lowdown on what makes for a good martini, and with only a small handful of pretty classic liquors going into it, past the quality of your vodka or gin, it's a lot down to how you serve it.
There's an idea that the wide mouth of a martini glass is designed to better deliver you the aroma of the drink, especially if you're opting for a traditional lemon peel twist inside. And, because a martini isn't a cocktail you serve on ice, a pre-chilled glass keeps the temperature of your drink down for longer.
That's to say, if you like a martini (classic, espresso, dirty, or otherwise), a few good martini glasses in your cupboards are a must. And recently, I found a fun assortment of designs that look much more expensive than they are on QVC, if you can believe it.
These are the 6 styles I'd adopt into my cocktail cabinet (if I had any more space for glassware).
Price: $38.99 for two
When it comes to current glassware trends, gold rims and ribbed glass are the big ones. It's not, usually, what you'll see on a martini glass, but this design gives your cocktails a bit of Art Deco design charm, with the classic martini glass shape we know and love.
Price: $39.95 for two
Stainless steel serveware is everywhere right now, from the classic silver service pieces to this more 'futuristic' style. There's an undeniable glamour to them, while feeling subtle and minimalist.
Price: $22.38
The martini glasses I have at home? They're a short version like this crystal set from QVC. Not only do they feel chic to use, they're also so much easier to store than the full height ones — ideal if you're short on kitchen storage.
Price: $64 for set of four
For a martini glass that makes a bit more of a statement, I love this set of four with a ribbed base. It's a nice 'inbetween' height from the smaller, stubby styles and the full size ones, and it'll feel sturdy in your hand.
Price: $40.99 for set of two
You know how I said you want your martini glass to keep cool? This set has a cooling gel inside, so will keep your martini extra cool. Usually, this is a bit of a novelty at the expense of the design, but I think these look surprisingly stylish.
Now you've got your martini glasses, time to prep them for your cocktail night. The best way to pre-chill is to put in the freezer. You'll want them chilled for at least half an hour. If you're going to chill them in the fridge, you'll want them in there for a few hours at least. Unless you just have to have this viral 'glass froster' in your home, anyway.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.
-
-
"They're From Where?!" — I Scrolled Through 304 Table Lamps From a Surprising Store to Find the Best 9 Styles
Small, but mighty. These tasteful table lamps are the perfect finishing touch to any room in your home
By Devin Toolen Published
-
9 Super-Creative Arched Doorway Ideas That Will Make Your Transitional Spaces the Star of Your Home
Bring awkward in-between spaces to life one arched doorway at a time. Here are some designer-approved ideas to inspire you
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"They're From Where?!" — I Scrolled Through 304 Table Lamps From a Surprising Store to Find the Best 9 Styles
Small, but mighty. These tasteful table lamps are the perfect finishing touch to any room in your home
By Devin Toolen Published
-
The Corner Conundrum, Solved — The Triangular Storage Ottoman Turns Awkward Spaces Into Built-In Seats
Neglected nooks, meet your match
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Found Some of the Most Expensive-Looking Ceramics in a Place I Wasn't Expecting — Shop 12 Surprising Finds
They look like one-of-a-kind treasures from a summer abroad, but with zero risk of breaking in your suitcase — all found at Walmart
By Julia Demer Published
-
Lone Fox’s Latest DIY? Reviving a 17th-Century Classic — Inside Drew Michael Scott’s Collab With Joon Loloi
Verdure tapestries once hung on castle walls — now, thanks to Drew, they’re rolling out under your feet
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Candle Holder Makes Clever Use of the Biggest Eyesore at Any Dinner Party — Empty Wine Bottles
Finished a bottle of wine? Don't throw it out just yet—repurpose old bottles as candle holders with this clever gadget
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Crystal Is Having a Moment — Meet the New Take on 'Old-Fashioned' Glassware Found on Every Cool-Kid Table Right Now
Forget the club: dinner parties are the new nightlife, and a surge of subversive crystal is leading the charge
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Shag Rug Trend Gets a Much-Needed Trim — These Short-Pile Styles Hit the 70s Sweet Spot
1970s-inspired rugs have been getting longer, fuzzier, and harder to clean — but short-pile shag might be the happy medium we’ve all been waiting for
By Julia Demer Published
-
Quince Towels May Just Be the Internet's Best Worst-Kept Secret — Low Price, High Quality? I'm Stocking Up
It's Turkish terry, sans splurge. And yes, they're worth every bit of the hype. Here's why you should hop on the hotel towel train, too
By Julia Demer Published