Take a Pitcher, Make It Last Longer — This Is the Crucial Thing Your Spring Table is Missing
For spring tables with style, meet the warm-weather staple that keeps drinks flowing (and the host seated)
You’ve got the plates. The linens are eclectic in that intentional, mismatched kind of way. The flatware? Non-basic and impeccably curated. It’s a gorgeous day, so plans have shifted: brunch is now alfresco. You’ve even lit a few candles to set the scene. It’s perfect — or almost.
So why does something feel... off?
Take a picture. Or better yet — a pitcher. It changes everything. It's arguably the spring table decor idea that is the difference between a sterile lookbook setup (pretty, but vaguely uptight) and the kind of relaxed, lived-in spread where people actually hydrate — and where you, the host, aren’t stuck running inside every five minutes to refill a glass.
Not all pitchers are created equal — some are substantially chicer than others. But find them, I did. Splatterware, rattan, heritage French brands — you name it. It’s a spring hosting essential. Your guests will thank you. And so will the blisters under your fabulous hosting shoes.
That Dutch oven on your stovetop? It has a sibling — this sculptural stoneware pitcher from Le Creuset. It carries the same artisanal weight and rich glaze, here in Marseille, a warm-weather blue as iconic as the brand itself. Bonus points if your colorway already matches.
A hobnail pitcher that lets you hobnob without sprinting to the sink. Handblown for that extra note of artistry, it’s airy in feel but textured enough to anchor a spring table. Drop in citrus slices or mint sprigs to keep guests hydrated and impressed.
Splatterware, splatterpaint, spatter-adjacent — this artfully imperfect finish is having a moment. Especially in black and white, where it nods to marble, it feels unexpectedly refined, delightfully eclectic, and absolutely made to spark conversation.
Ground your spring table with the warmth of terracotta, here made more functional with durable stoneware construction (meaning it might actually survive the inevitable tumble). Plus, when not in use, it doubles beautifully as a vessel for wildflowers.
For the host with edge: you already know the power of chrome. It's fabulous, full stop. And now, with this stainless-steel pitcher, you can take that glossy, main-feed caliber quality outdoors. Modern, sculptural, and cooler than it has any right to be.
Now, a pitcher of a different kind — designed with cocktails in mind. Sure, you can fill this cut-glass beauty with whatever you please, but we’d take it as a sign: batch your spritzes, sangrias, or whatever else you’re pouring. Because the only thing worse than getting up for water is becoming the unofficial bartender.
Stripes and a wonderfully odd, elongated handle? Kismet. This $25 gem offers a whole lot of pattern play potential — stripes with florals, stripes with geometry, stripes on stripes (a neutral in our book).
Nothing signals spring quite like rattan. This one’s got it all: a gleaming silver spout, a curvaceous silhouette, and a sturdy handle ready to pour anything from lemon water to mint tea. Versatile enough for everyday use, elegant enough for brunch.
The drinks are covered — now give the people something to talk about. These spring table centerpiece ideas do just that.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
I'm Convinced These 5 Scandinavian Lifestyle Concepts Are the Secret to a Slower, Happier Home (and Way of Life)
Take inspiration from the zen Scandinavian lifestyle and use it to influence your home's design for a calmer living environment.
-
I'm Convinced This 'Invisible' Toilet Is the Future of Bathroom Design — It's Ultra Modern and Totally Hidden When Not in Use
This futuristic design for the bathroom is answering my biggest design dilemma — is there a way to make a toilet actually look good?
-
"New Prints on the Block" — Caroline Z Hurley Just Made Your Bed the Coolest Canvas in the House
The Brooklyn-based artist trades paint for pillowcases in a breezy Brooklinen drop made for mixing, matching, and musings
-
I Just Found a Stylish Wireless Pendant Light That Makes Your Garden Look (and Feel) Like a Living Room
This rattan-like pendant light is wireless and rechargeable — making it a functional and stylish choice for your outdoor space
-
I Tried Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Viscose Comforter — Is It Really Worth the Spend?
I spent two weeks back in my childhood bedroom — armed with a new comforter and high expectations — to find out
-
Is Good Taste Hereditary? This Mother-Daughter Duo (and Their Recent Homewares Collaboration) Suggests So
Louise and Sophia Roe talk shop, sentiment, and the serendipity of turning a shared eye into a cult-favorite collection
-
Butter Yellow in the Kitchen Just Makes Sense, but This Stylish 18-Piece Cookware Set Seals the Deal (and It's Less Than $100)
It includes two frying pans, two sauce pans, a sauté pan and so much more, all in the delectable shade — what could be better?
-
Is the 'Croissant Plate' the New Secret to a Parisian-Style Breakfast Table? The Trend Making Your Morning Rituals Feel Special
A plate for your croissant, or one shaped like a croissant... the design world seems hungry for croissant candles, plates, and decorative accents right now
-
Icons Only — Novogratz x Momeni Debuts an Indoor-Outdoor Rug Collection Inspired by the Most Influential Art Movements
Gallery looks + patio-to-parlor durability = icon status
-
I'm Predicting This Editor-Favorite H&M Outdoor Chair Will Sell Out This Weekend — It's On Sale (and the Price Was Good to Start With)
H&M Home doesn't drop a lot of pieces designed for the outdoors, but the ones that it does, are perfection