Le Creuset Just Released a Ridiculous Tote Bag for Transporting Their Dutch Oven to Thanksgiving — I'm Obsessed

I never thought I would say this, but I want a purse for my casserole dish. Along with the holidays comes any and every excuse to cook good food, and share it with friends and family. Yet, getting these delicious home-cooked meals where they need to go (and safely) is an issue I did not even know I needed to solve. Until now.

Iconic cookware brand Le Creuset is always one step ahead when it comes to the holiday season. Well, they've just released the new Le Creuset "Dutch oven tote bag," and while my first reaction was dumb-found, I'm really starting to come around to it.

Admittedly, a tote dedicated to carrying your cookware seems a bit excessive, but isn't that what makes it fabulous? And, at the very least, it's had the Livingetc team debating the finer details that can make all the difference during the holidays.

Le Creuset's luxurious collections are the cookware serving dishes everyone dreams of adding to their kitchen. They're heirloom worthy, and ones you'll want to put on display (especially if you can get your hands on the red and orange set Joan Didion owned). Well, I have no doubt that the Dutch Oven Tote Bag will be the latest obsession to add to your Le Creuset wish list. Whatever your impression, you can't deny it's one of the most fashionable food storage containers on the market right now.

Livingetc's content director, Lindsey Davis, admits she is a big fan of the iconic cookware brand's latest product. "Last year, I took a casserole — which I had made in my Le Creuset Dutch Oven — to my sister's to be reheated for our Christmas dinner," she shares. "Not only was it still slightly warm, but also at risk of sloshing over the sides of the pot due to its semi-liquid state."

Without a proper vessel to carry the casserole, Lindsey says she "had to fashion a harness out of string to keep the lid in place in transit." Well, those days are gone.

Even if you are somebody who is usually hosting everyone, a kitchenware tote bag makes the perfect kitchen gift, especially if you are shopping for the friend who loves to cook but seems to have everything.

Items to keep your traveling dishes safe and warm are on the list of things we all want or need, but do not necessarily want to buy for ourselves. Now that we are on the topic of stylish cookware carriers, here are even more ideas for adding a little practicality to your holiday plans.

