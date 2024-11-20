Le Creuset Just Released a Ridiculous Tote Bag for Transporting Their Dutch Oven to Thanksgiving — I'm Obsessed
Whether you need it is certainly not the question, here. But whether you want it... well, why wouldn't you?
I never thought I would say this, but I want a purse for my casserole dish. Along with the holidays comes any and every excuse to cook good food, and share it with friends and family. Yet, getting these delicious home-cooked meals where they need to go (and safely) is an issue I did not even know I needed to solve. Until now.
Iconic cookware brand Le Creuset is always one step ahead when it comes to the holiday season. Well, they've just released the new Le Creuset "Dutch oven tote bag," and while my first reaction was dumb-found, I'm really starting to come around to it.
Admittedly, a tote dedicated to carrying your cookware seems a bit excessive, but isn't that what makes it fabulous? And, at the very least, it's had the Livingetc team debating the finer details that can make all the difference during the holidays.
Le Creuset's luxurious collections are the cookware serving dishes everyone dreams of adding to their kitchen. They're heirloom worthy, and ones you'll want to put on display (especially if you can get your hands on the red and orange set Joan Didion owned). Well, I have no doubt that the Dutch Oven Tote Bag will be the latest obsession to add to your Le Creuset wish list. Whatever your impression, you can't deny it's one of the most fashionable food storage containers on the market right now.
Livingetc's content director, Lindsey Davis, admits she is a big fan of the iconic cookware brand's latest product. "Last year, I took a casserole — which I had made in my Le Creuset Dutch Oven — to my sister's to be reheated for our Christmas dinner," she shares. "Not only was it still slightly warm, but also at risk of sloshing over the sides of the pot due to its semi-liquid state."
Without a proper vessel to carry the casserole, Lindsey says she "had to fashion a harness out of string to keep the lid in place in transit." Well, those days are gone.
Even if you are somebody who is usually hosting everyone, a kitchenware tote bag makes the perfect kitchen gift, especially if you are shopping for the friend who loves to cook but seems to have everything.
Items to keep your traveling dishes safe and warm are on the list of things we all want or need, but do not necessarily want to buy for ourselves. Now that we are on the topic of stylish cookware carriers, here are even more ideas for adding a little practicality to your holiday plans.
Other Chic Buys for Transporting Food for Thanksgiving
Price: $29.99
Size: Fits 9" x 13" Dishes
Why settle for a tote that just holds one dish, when you could grab a bag that holds two? This casserole carrier from Amazon is both a stylish and extremely practical way to transport dishes to holiday dinners at the relatives house. Plus, it is compactable and comes in a few different colorways. While I am a sucker for anything olive green, there options like off-white for the neutral color lovers.
Price: $12.99
A wine tote is the kind of over-the-top organization that I absolutely love. Whether you want your crisp white wine to stay cool, or just do not want the bottle to break in the commute, this carrier is worth the under $20 purchase. The cream canvas body and faux leather straps? How chic! The over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon all agree, too.
Price: $49.95
Size: Holds up to 40 lb
While this option does not have an insulating feature, it is perfect for practical holiday party packing. The Williams Sonoma website writes that "The Market Tote features dividers to keep delicate produce separated and protected from bottles and containers, and a cinch strap on the outside secures a bouquet, ensuring wet stems won't drip inside your bag. Reinforced base to help it stand unsupported and upright while shopping or driving home from market." Need I say more?
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
