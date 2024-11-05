6 Stylish Pots and Pans You'd Be Proud to Take Straight From Your Cooktop to Counter (and You Can)

Cooking is a messy endeavor. Sure, it's fun, but ten minutes in, my sink is overflowing with cookware that's already dirty. And don’t get me started on serving dishes, which only add to the cleanup. When I’m hosting, the last thing I want is to be elbow-deep in the sink mid-party. So I thought to myself, surely there is a better way? Something like that old adage: two birds, one stone.

Well, I’ve found it: cookware so stylish and clever that it doubles as serveware! No messy transfers, no doubling your dish load — just straight from the stove or oven to serving. And the key word here is stylish. In theory, you could always bring pots and pans to the table, but some of that old cast iron cookware might not necessarily warrant center stage.

In New York City, the idea of space-saving cookware that doubles as serveware is a necessity (my cupboards simply don’t fit a lineup of pans and serving bowls). Maybe you’re also short on space, or perhaps you just want to simplify your life

After all, life’s too short for extra work. So, do yourself a favor: do the simple thing — the stylish thing — and shop for cookware so chic, you’ll happily ditch your serveware.

Ancient Cookware Braiser with Lid, 5 QT View at Wayfair Price: $105.40

Rating: 5/5-stars (6 reviews) Drawing inspiration from 700-year-old vases and pitchers uncovered in pre-Columbian archaeological sites, this casserole dish from La Chamba is as timeless as it gets. Its monochromatic black finish is sleek, sophisticated, and easy to match with any tablescape. A staple in Colombian homes and restaurants alike, each piece is crafted by families in a small Central Colombian village, using locally sourced clay and hand-burnished to perfection with a stone. Købenstyle Casserole Dish, 4 QT View at Schoolhouse Price: $135

Rating: 4.5/5-stars (6 reviews) This sunshine-hued casserole dish is an instant mood booster. Designed by Jens Quistgaard in 1956, this cheerful enamelware design has been iconic ever since. Beyond its charm, this casserole cooks evenly, while the unusual lid doubles as a trivet, allowing you to take it straight from kitchen to table without worrying about damaging any surfaces underneath. Lodge Cast Iron Finex 8" Grill Press View at Walmart Price: $199.95

Rating: 5/5-stars (5 reviews) STOP — is that an octagon? Yes, indeed. Meet the octagonal skillet you didn’t know you needed. Made of ultra-durable cast iron and pre-seasoned with 100% organic flaxseed oil, it’s a nonstick powerhouse that cooks everything from steaks and salmon to bread. But, at the end of the day, it’s also beautiful in bronze, designed to develop a rich patina over time. Advertised as a future heirloom, this is one to pass down for generations. Our Place Oven Pan with Mat View at Bloomingdale's Price: $125

Rating: 4.8/5-stars (437 reviews) If you asked yourself “Is the Always Pan worth it?” and joined the crowd of converts, then you know the answer is a big ‘yes.’ Now, Our Place has expanded its lineup with a slightly oversized sheet pan that does it all: oven-bake, stovetop griddle (just the thing for pancakes over two burners), and a flawless transition to the table. This bold, colorful serveware is available in a range of stunning shades — I went with sage green, but the blue salt and steam options are just as tempting! Great Jones Hot Dish and Lid View at Great Jones Price: $125

Rating: 4.3/5-stars (334 reviews) This 9-by-13-inch casserole dish is as much a statement piece as it is a kitchen essential. Large enough for a whole roast yet versatile enough for lasagnas, roasted veggies, or even dessert, it’s designed to go seamlessly from oven to table. The lid option is a win for transport — just imagine arriving at a friend’s potluck with this beauty in hand; it’s sure to be the talk of any meal! Reviewers rave about its durability, saying it’s become their go-to kitchen idea for both casual and formal dinners. Staub Ceramic Mini Round Cocottes, Set of 3 View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $59.99, Was: $79.99 Shut the front door. These mini round cocottes from Staub are possibly the cutest things I’ve seen all week. Oven and broiler safe up to 572°F, they can handle nearly any cooking method. And if you’re in a rush, they’re microwave-friendly and dishwasher-safe, too. Just the right size for a single serving at a little over 5 inches wide, I’ve spotted them used for everything from mini shakshukas to individual cinnamon rolls. Sold as a set, and at just $20 each on sale, these are a steal.