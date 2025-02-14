I Can Smell a Sellout — The New Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Is the Appliance Everyone Will Want Come Summer

The latest Ninja gadget takes healthy homemade ice cream to the next level, and if history repeats itself, it’ll be gone before you know it

Ninja Swirl by Creami
Featuring a unique protein-specific setting (among many others), the new Ninja Swirl is the final boss of healthy eating.
(Image credit: Ninja)
Pressed Juicery freezes. Morgenstern’s BANANAS in NYC. Disney’s Dole Whip. The Bigg Chill in LA. Those iconic soft serves you willingly overpay for on delivery apps? You can now make them at home — same texture, same swirl, same look — with the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi.

It’s the big sister of the viral Ninja CREAMi, the internet-famous ice cream maker still flooding your feed with protein-packed recipes. The premise remains: freeze your ingredients, press a button, and voila — ice cream. But where the original delivered great taste, the Swirl delivers something even better: real soft serve. The kind you’d get at a shop, not just a DIY pint in a plastic container.

With 13 one-touch programs and six soft serve functions, the Swirl was designed to create a smoother, airier texture than its predecessor. The settings include soft serve, frozen custard, fruit whip, CreamiFit, swirled frozen yogurt, and lite ice cream. CreamiFit is particularly major — it fine-tunes texture specifically for protein-based ingredients, so even if your mix consists of just fruit, protein powder, and milk, it’ll still come out creamy. Basically, it turns a basic protein shake into something that actually tastes like dessert.

Ninja® Soft Serve Ice Cream Froyo & Frozen Dessert Machine by Creami®
Ninja® Soft Serve Ice Cream Froyo & Frozen Dessert Machine by Creami®

Price: $349.99

The Ninja Swirl by CREAMi is built to replicate the soft serve experience — except better, because you control every ingredient. Choose your player: soft serve or scoop. From there, the possibilities are endless. Want to turn your protein smoothie into a swirlable dessert? Done. Recreate your favorite overpriced fro-yo? Easy. With six soft serve settings and mix-in options, it’s designed to handle everything from gelato and frozen custard to “lite” ice cream and CreamiFit — a new function tailored specifically for protein powders (a feature you won’t find in the original Ninja CREAMi). Basically, if it can be frozen, this machine can make it better.

The stylish kitchen countertop appliance also brings next-level customization — mix-ins for scoops, toppings for swirls, and yes, an output that lets you fill a cone. That’s huge. Unlike the original Ninja CREAMi, which required scooping from a frozen chamber, the Swirl serves up your creation just like your favorite froyo spot. If you still prefer classic scoops, it does that too.

Naturally, the internet is already losing its mind. The machine quite literally just launched, but a few lucky influencers got it early, and judging by their buzzing comment sections, the demand is high. If the original’s constant sellouts are any indication, the Swirl won’t stay in stock for long.

Mine is already on the way — get it while you can.

Ninja™ Creami™ Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs, With 2 Pints Included, Walmart Exclusive
The Ninja CREAMi

Price: $169, Was: $199

Listen, while the Ninja Swirl may have more bells and whistles, that doesn’t mean the Ninja CREAMi is obsolete. It’s a classic for a reason: straightforward, no-fuss, and still a game-changer for homemade healthy ice cream. And with its current sale price, it’s looking pretty sweet. If you’re new to the world of DIY frozen treats, this might just be the perfect (and more affordable) way to dive in.

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-In-1 Frozen Treat Maker W/ Extra Pints
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-In-1 Frozen Treat Maker W/ Extra Pints

Price: $249

The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe is essentially the original, but bigger and better — now available at QVC in a gorgeous mint. The key differences? A larger capacity (ideal for families or serious ice cream enthusiasts) and expanded preset functions, making everything from slushies to sorbets to smoothies. If you’re just making the occasional treat, stick with the regular model. But if you want more variety — or just more ice cream — this kitchen appliance is the one to get.

Ninja 2-Pack 16-Oz Creami Pints Set
Ninja 2-Pack 16-Oz Creami Pints Set

Price: $19.99

One of the best things about the CREAMi family is the ability to “meal prep” — you can batch your favorite healthy treats for the week without having to wait for them to freeze overnight. Two pints are included in the regular model, but if you’re someone who likes to be really prepared, grabbing an extra set (or two) is a no-brainer. You’ll have ice cream ready whenever you need it, no waiting required.

If you’re on a Livingetc page, chances are style matters to you. And while the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi isn’t exactly a statement piece, its sleek, espresso-machine-adjacent design won’t be an eyesore on your counter either. With fluted details and an industrial-chic design, it’s one of the better-looking kitchen appliances in its category — perfect, since once you get into the habit of nightly protein ice cream, you won’t be stashing it away anytime soon.

Ninja Swirl by Creami

The latest addition to the CREAMi family whips up both scoops and swirls.

(Image credit: Ninja)
