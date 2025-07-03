This Is the First Place I Send My Friends to Find Adorable Home Decor (and More Helpful) Stuff For Their Kids' Rooms

I'm the friend you can rely on to buy you the pretty stuff you want but might not need, but these pieces feel like they tick the practicality box, too

collage of kids decor from H&amp;M Home
(Image credit: H&M Home)
Emma Breislin's avatar
By
published
in Features

I've officially hit the age where I feel like I'm no longer invited to late-night soirées, but exclusively mid-day baby showers and first birthday parties. And don't get me wrong, I'm not mad about it; shopping for kids' and baby home decor is one of my favorite things to do.

Having not had kids of my own, though, when it comes to the more functional items — the things you really need — I'm lost. Albeit, as someone determined to romanticise all facets of my life and to find the beauty even in the most banal, I like to think I'm the friend you can rely on to get you something utterly useless, but entirely gorgeous; the things you actually want.

And for that, I have a secret weapon: H&M Home's Kids & Baby section. Yes, it has all the cutesy decor that makes you ooh and ahh, but lately, they've been adding some seriously good-looking storage and other children's bedroom furniture that means whenever my friends reach out for advice of where to shop for stylish things for their little ones, it's become the first place I send them. And below, I've shared a few examples of why.

Foldable Storage Crate
H&M
Foldable Storage Crate

I honestly don't think you can have enough of these foldable packing crates — and they'd work well beyond a kid's room. Available in four colors (a dusty pink, light blue, bright green, and this muted greige) as well as multiple sizes, you can easily stack them, and thanks to their plastic materiality, they're lightweight enough for your little ones to move around, too.

Children’s Wall Shelf
H&M
Children’s Wall Shelf

Can I have this wall shelf in my own room? Perfect for displaying books and toys, I can quite get over the squiggle-y sage green frame and dark timber-look shelves. Hang it high to keep things out of reach, or low to the ground so that they can easily grab things for themselves.

Metal Hook
H&M
Metal Hook

Even the little details can capture the imagination. Just look at this sweet crocodile-shaped wall hook. Also available as an elephant — could this be the trick to finally getting your kids to hang up their clothes themselves? For just £4.99, I reckon it's worth finding out.

Swan Soft Toy
H&M
Swan Soft Toy

I still have my favorite soft toy from growing up (albeit stored away somewhere). He is a dog, and his name is Scruffy, and I took him everywhere. And while I'll always have a soft spot for him, there is something about this swan that is tugging at my heartstrings — it's unexpected, slightly magical, and sure to become their favorite.

Children's Storage Bench
H&M
Children's Storage Bench

What kid doesn't want their own treasure chest? And what parent doesn't want that said treasure chest to actually be a stylish rattan storage bench? It's got plenty of whimsy, but also feels like it ticks all the functional boxes, too? And for that price, what's not to love?

Muslin Baby Blanket
H&M
Muslin Baby Blanket

Gone are the days of blue and pink; my best friend just painted her baby's nursery a beautiful soft green and I think this muslin baby blanket, with a sweet clover print, would be the perfect addition. I'm not a mother, but I understand you can never have enough of these — and for just under £10, I'd be grabbing a few.

House-Shaped Storage Basket
H&M
House-Shaped Storage Basket

It's no secret that I love anything to do with the home, so a storage basket shaped like a home? I'm sold. With a handy braided handle and modern woven straw design, it's the perfect place to stack with books, soft toys, or art supplies, and you can rest assured it will still look good when scattered across your floors.

Children's Scallop-Edge Desk and Stool
H&M
Children's Scallop-Edge Desk and Stool

Umm, okay. I need this in adult size. This sweet scallop-edged desk and stool set in a rich timber-look finish would look so sweet in any kids room, and for only £120, it's an absolute steal. It's the perfect place for their arts and craft, but you could even style it near your kitchen or dining table so they have their own special place to sit.

Children’s Clothes Rack
H&M
Children’s Clothes Rack

There is something so sophisticated about an exposed wardrobe. It forces you to be organised. And while I know that might be a hard ask for a kid, this blue squiggly clothes rack could be the perfect place to hang coats or regularly used pieces, or at least could be used while they're a baby and you have control of everything...?

Tufted Wall Art
H&M
Tufted Wall Art

Well, this is so sweet. Education, but make it elevated. With tufted lettering depicting the alphabet, this feels like it would be a full sensory experience for your little one, and one you honestly won't mind hanging on the wall.

Large Soft Toy
H&M
Large Soft Toy

There is something about oversized stuff toys that just brings me so much joy, and this giraffe is simply magical. And I know, this is supposed to be about the kids, but would it be ridiculous if I styled this one in the corner of my own living room?

Hot Air Balloon Pendant Light
H&M
Hot Air Balloon Pendant Light

Ah, this one just makes me smile. It's another purely pretty thing, no practicality here — but look at it! Imagine what adventures it would inspire. I know new mothers might not be able to justify a purchase like this, but that's where I can come in.

Surely, designing a nursery or kids' room is the perfect excuse to get a bit playful with your design ideas, but of course, it's also crucial to make it a practical space that has everything you need on hand.

And for that, there are countless children's room storage ideas that tick the functionality box, while also looking fabulous.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.