This Is the First Place I Send My Friends to Find Adorable Home Decor (and More Helpful) Stuff For Their Kids' Rooms

I've officially hit the age where I feel like I'm no longer invited to late-night soirées, but exclusively mid-day baby showers and first birthday parties. And don't get me wrong, I'm not mad about it; shopping for kids' and baby home decor is one of my favorite things to do.

Having not had kids of my own, though, when it comes to the more functional items — the things you really need — I'm lost. Albeit, as someone determined to romanticise all facets of my life and to find the beauty even in the most banal, I like to think I'm the friend you can rely on to get you something utterly useless, but entirely gorgeous; the things you actually want.

And for that, I have a secret weapon: H&M Home's Kids & Baby section. Yes, it has all the cutesy decor that makes you ooh and ahh, but lately, they've been adding some seriously good-looking storage and other children's bedroom furniture that means whenever my friends reach out for advice of where to shop for stylish things for their little ones, it's become the first place I send them. And below, I've shared a few examples of why.

Surely, designing a nursery or kids' room is the perfect excuse to get a bit playful with your design ideas, but of course, it's also crucial to make it a practical space that has everything you need on hand.

And for that, there are countless children's room storage ideas that tick the functionality box, while also looking fabulous.