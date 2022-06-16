Kids' room ideas – 31 playful spaces that give your child room to grow

There is a great variety of kids' room ideas out there for you and your child to pick from. Your child's bedroom is a great place to have fun with interiors, reflecting the energy and personality of your little one, while creating a cohesive space that works for the rest of your home.

But, from interesting schemes, to smart furniture solutions, to soft furnishings that encourage a blissful night's sleep for your little one, there is so much to decide on. And getting that sense of balance right - the one between a space that excites them, but not so much they never want to go to sleep - is a real challenge.

Yet, with a well-thought-out, cohesive scheme, your child's room can be their escape, a place for nurturing, a place where they'll be inspired and educated, and a place where they'll grow into young adults.

Let this collection of 31 of the very best kids' room ideas inspire you.

31 creative kids' room ideas for rest and play

Getting a kids' room right is no easy feat, especially since children can change their minds quickly.

'A young person’s bedroom should always be adaptable, as their taste can change in an instant,' says interior designer Kate Gray, so furniture must be flexible, amenable and adapt to your child's tastes. Investing in furniture for the bedroom must bear in mind the long term, thinking ahead for when they grow out that single bed.'

'Being as thoughtful with kid room design as you are with the rest of the house has a big pay off,' adds Lane McNab of Lane McNab interiors.

When starting designing a kid's bedroom, the best starting point is to get them involved. Let them be part of the process, helping you pick colors, patterns and themes.

'Children can help decorate their rooms by choosing the colors choosing fabrics for curtains and blinds or creating a piece of artwork that will become a masterpiece in their room,' recommends Medina King, Creative Director of MK Kids Interiors (opens in new tab). 'Choosing cushions and decorative items, such as wall hangings or garlands, is a great way to encourage your little one to get involved in designing their bedroom.'

Here we show you how to plan your kid's bedroom so it's a space that works for you and your child.

1. Add statement piece of furniture

(Image credit: Mark Andrew. Design: Hamilton Gray Studio)

Designing a kid's room is all about having fun with the decor and a statement piece of furniture can really work wonders to keep your child interested in the scheme's development.

In this project, a Tribeca penthouse, interior designer Kate Gray worked to renovate a home for a family of four, and this room was for a teenager - so was challenged with designing a space that was adult yet fun, in line with trends yet playful - which what the chair helped bring to the room.

'Designing bedrooms for teenagers is such a delicate balancing act,' says Kate of Hamilton Gray Studio (opens in new tab).

'You want the space to be original and a design that will hold up to time, but it can’t be too out there. It needs to feel relatable to the current trends. I love to show them elements that they probably haven’t come across, and try to learn about their interests and likes so it reflects their personality but also leaves enough blank canvas for them to play with over time.

'I’ll always try to e corporate a cozy chair or hangout space, kids in the city are under so much pressure and have such active lives, it’s important they have a little oasis to escape to.'

2. Create a den to escape to

(Image credit: Nicky Dobree)

Awkward spaces under the eaves can be difficult to decorate as you are often dealing with angles and slopes, but if you embrace the space, it can provide a fun escape for your child – a hidden den where they have their separate space from the rest of the family.

'It is these quirks that make the loft spaces so lovely,' says interior designer Nicky Dobree (opens in new tab). 'They are particularly good for creating cozy bedrooms. This boy’s bedroom that we designed under the eaves in this townhouse is no exception.'

Nicky zoned the long attic space and set the bed at the far end making the most of the awkward corners by designing built-in niches into the joinery. In the middle of the room, she created a bean bag area in which to relax, grounded by a rug to delineate the space.

'At the front of the room, we designed built-in wardrobes and a desk area. We kept all the walls in the same neutral tone and contrasted the joinery in blue with accents of brass on the lighting and we added paneling behind the bed for added texture.

'One of the joys of attic rooms is that light floods into the room from the windows making it a wonderful light-filled space to be in. At night it is lit by wall lights and lamps.'

3. Embrace primary colors

(Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: Kendra Nash)

Your child's room is where color can really come into its own, despite the rest of the scheme of your home. Get your children involved, asking for their favorite paint color ideas and making a cohesive scheme. Or go bold with fun pops of primary colors, like this room from Kendra Nash (opens in new tab).

'Children tend to be attracted to the bright primary colors rather than pastels or muted blends,' explains Kendra. 'These saturated colors are simply easier for kids developing eyes to see. And overall, bright colors attract the eye!'

To get your little ones even more involved, why not let them help you create the space? 'Younger children are unusually excited about painting or add in stickers to the walls, suggests interior designer Medina King. 'It would be ideal if they could use the roller or a paintbrush to paint a few strokes on the wall, or stick on a few wall decals.'

4. Create fun storage solutions

(Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Lane McNab)

Design your child's room with smart yet playful toy storage ideas. Think about how you can build storage into pre-existing furniture, marrying necessity with something fun for your child. 'Flexible storage that grows with the children, imaginative design that will age well as they grow, and a thoughtful balance of encouraging play and rest are the three big challenges with kids' room design,' says Lane McNab of Lane McNab Interiors (opens in new tab) from San Francisco bay, who designed this play area that doubles up as an excellent storage solution.

'I find kids' rooms are so fun to do because you’re often encouraged to be more imaginative and playful with your design,' Lane adds. 'The trick is balancing the fun with creating a space for calm and quiet and sleeping—important for parents and kids alike! I love to create secret nooks for quiet imaginative play or reading. Little nooks that double as book and toy storage are the best.'

5. Have fun with wallpaper choice

(Image credit: Gieves Anders. Design: Frederick Tang)

Pick an interesting wallpaper that your child will love and balance it carefully in the room. In this example at a Brownstone home, interior designer Frederick Tang (opens in new tab) was given specific instructions by the son to add rainbows to the scheme.

'Our interpretation was a Flat Vernacular (opens in new tab) wallpaper called The Heavens, Dondi Mural,' Frederick says. An original mural wallpaper, this design features a wide variety of tropical hues, including lime green, hot pink, parrot green, lemon yellow, sky blue, and bright white inks, and makes for a fun wallpaper for a teen.

'The first reaction of the parents was – is this too intense? Our solution to a strong color and pattern is to add a darker, richer color like Benjamin Moore (opens in new tab)'s bold blue.' The effect is a bright and happy space that both parents and child love.

6. Pick an unusual bed frame

(Image credit: Zac & Zac. Design: Jeffrey's Interiors Edinburgh)

Encourage sleep and make a statement in your child's room by picking an interesting bed like this four poster frame - not just for adults - designed by Jeffreys Interiors of Edinburgh (opens in new tab).

For this complete restoration and interior design project, the clients were not looking to replicate the interiors to their original state, but rather acknowledge the houses’ classical heritage, sympathetically adapted to its new residents. Luckily, they were able to retain many wonderful items that were original to the house, including this gem of a four poster bed, perfect for their daughter's bedroom.

'The back wall in this room is curved,' explains Jo Aynsley of Jeffreys Interiors. 'Naturally then that this dictated a free-standing bed. The height of the four poster balanced the grand proportions of the room. However, the traditional style and dark wood frame was quite imposing. Looking for something more whimsical to inspire sweet dreams, the bed was transformed with a soft, billowy canopy, made from an Andrew Martin trellis embroidery.

'This became the ‘big top’ to the carousel of hand-painted horses which magically dance around the walls,' Jo adds. 'When the lights are low, a large room with very tall ceilings may feel a little daunting to a wee one. Dressing the bed in this way allowed us to create a cozy little cocoon within a vast space, perfect for a restful slumber.'

7. Pick a perfect color scheme

(Image credit: Genevieve Garruppo (@garruppo))

If you are designing a kid's room totally from scratch, the best place to start is with the color scheme. This can be a tricky choice as you want your kids' room paint ideas to reflect your child's taste but still have longevity so you aren't painting the whole room every few months. So we asked the experts:

'Personally, I was naturally drawn to pink, but now I am more open to softer neutral colors, such as duckegg, teal with hints of mustard and greys or tan.' says Medina. 'It also depends on who we are designing the room four and their preference. Recently we have been taken on a number of projects which have been gender-neutral rooms where parents have requested that we do not lean towards pinks or Blues. A design scheme is more enjoyable when there is no specific colour scheme required and the design team are able to experiment.'

'I’m drawn to greens and blues at the moment, and lots of natural materials, but also love neutral schemes with touches of pink, lilac, nudes, etc,' says Ursula Wesseling owner of Room to Bloom (opens in new tab).

'Pastel shades!' advises Andreia Tavares of Circu Magical Furniture (opens in new tab). 'We have done a lot of different projects, for neutral-gender bedrooms - and the shades of beige, light yellows and greens are a go-to choice. Besides creating a neutral space it also won't make anyone "tired" of the color which can happen with more bright shades such as orange or electric blue, for example'

8. Pick a theme that kids dream of



(Image credit: Future)

No matter how old your child, they are going to remember the bedroom they grew up in, so we think they should be the most magical spaces. Take a theme that your child loves, be it, princesses, pirates, Minions, rainbows, whatever and run with it.

Andreia Tavares of Circu Magical Furniture (opens in new tab), says that 'every kid dreams. Either is from the cartoon they watch or their favorite books. Try to bring it to reality. A kid's bedroom we usually say it's the most special division when designing a home or a project because it's the room where you can use your imagination and try to picture what could make them happy.'

'The use of color and fun elements such as wallpaper with patterns, geometrical shapes and always adds a character they are familiar with. The kid's bedroom is supposed to be both fun and safe at the same time. Every kid is different but they all just want to have fun and so try to bring their wildest dreams to reality.'

9. Play with oversized accessories



(Image credit: Design by Gachot )

This one's just a bit of fun: we're all familiar with Miffy's uncomplicated design, but we recently spotted an oversized Miffy lamp (opens in new tab) in one of Gachot's projects and immediately fell in love. The design of the Miffy floor lamp is super playful, while still fitting in with a Scandi-inspired scheme in this boy's bedroom.

10. Transform cupboard doors into an art display

(Image credit: Future)

Interior designer Naomi Clarke (opens in new tab) made these bright yellow cupboards to hide away kids' clutter, but as well as handy storage they double up as display frames for children's artwork. This closet door idea is a chic way to display all the lovely pictures children bring home, definitely beats having them cluttering up the fridge door.

11. Paint or commission a mural



(Image credit: Photography by Simon Brown)

Wall murals are a lovely kid's bedroom idea, adding whimsy and personality. There are plenty of lovely designs available that you can hang just like wallpaper, but for a really unique look why not commission a design that's full of things your child loves. You could add in their pets, hobbies and favorite characters.

12. Or add a chalk wall



(Image credit: Alexander James)

Fancy having a crack yourself but worried about making mistakes? Consider chalkboard paint as a backdrop, using chalk pens to create a mural over time. And the kid's can get involved too, it will feel like they are being given the freedom to draw all over the walls, but you will know better.

13. Create a mini mezzanine

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

You don't need a huge amount of ceiling height to create a mini mezzanine that can be used as either a sleeping area or play space, and it doubles your floor space.

This tiny kid's room sits above the living room, on a mezzanine level that overlooks the dining space below through a glass wall. A raised mezzanine area with a built-in bed plays on the multi-level theme.

14. Cleverly use wall space for storage



(Image credit: Photography ⁄ Chris Tubbs)

Kid's rooms are often the smallest or most awkwardly shaped in the house, so trying to squeeze in extra storage can be tricky. But be inspired by this small boy's bedroom and make the most of an awkward corner by adding in shelving and make it fun with some whimsical wallpaper.

15. Swap an armchair for a swing seat

(Image credit: Photography: Laurey Glenn)

Because why have a bog-standard chair when you can have a more playful swing seat? They make for a lovely focal point and can be such a relaxing place for reading. Just be sure they are hung by a professional and your child is always supervised when using it.

16. Invest in custom joinery to make the most of space



(Image credit: Future)

Going bespoke in your kid's room may sound a bit extra, but if it makes a small space more functional and has the potential to last until they move out then go for it. We love the Moroccan-inspired look in this kids' room, with a daybed that's fitted into the wall, with built-in shelving and drawers for maximum toy storage.

17. Create an urban vibe with graffiti Art



(Image credit: James Merrell)

There's something about graffiti that older kid's love, maybe it gives them a cool, grown up edgy feeling (we remember that feeling well), and it's a bonus that done it the right way it can look really stylish too. Hanging some graffiti inspired artwork is a really quick way to make a kid's room feel more grown up with out having to totally redecorate so can be a great addition as your child gets older.

18. Get toys on show

(Image credit: Richard Waite)

Toys are an integral part of a kid's modern bedroom, so stop fighting to always get them put away and keep some on show. They can create cute and colorful displays that look both stylish and mean they are easily accessible for playtime.

These funky bespoke shelves were designed by Katharine Pooley (opens in new tab), who went for a fun twist on cubby holes by joining them all together. The pop of orange is the perfect contrast to all the blue going on too.

19. Be inspired by their hobbies

(Image credit: Designed by Jannat Vasi)

Any guesses what this kid's passion is? This room does actually prove how taking inspiration from your children's hobbies can create really stylish space if you just think creatively. This feature wall is inspired by a goal, but at a first glance, it just looks like a very cool, minimalistic design. Wonder how we can give Elsa's castle a more contemporary twist...?

20. Create displays of their favorite books

(Image credit: Ben Anders)

No matter what the room, we always say if you have got books, you have got decor. They just add so much color and texture and personality to a room and what's more fun and colorful than children's books? Rather than stash them out of sight or stack them spines facing outward, use picture ledges to face them outwards to the front covers double up as artwork. Plus this makes it so much easier to pick a book for bedtime.

21. Add a pegboard wall

Get the look: Shelving unit, Midcentury Modern fair. Pegboards, Kreisdesign. Similar armchair, Swoon. (Image credit: Jame Merrell)

Pegboard can be used for so many things and is super flexible as you can add on extras like shelves and hooks to build the perfect storage wall. As you can see with this kid's bedroom idea, it can also double up as some pretty cool decor.

22. Build in a window seat



(Image credit: Future)

If you have space for a window seat in your kid's bedroom they make for a lovely spot to sit and read together. Plus, they can double up as really handy extra storage if you add some deep drawers, ideal for spare bedding and more bulky clothes like coats and jumpers.

23. Have fun with furniture





Because why have a boring wardrobe when you can store your clothes in a dollhouse? This striking dollhouse-shaped wardrobe by Andrew Martin (opens in new tab) features a stunningly detailed facade, and hides a rail and drawers inside.

24. Display cool collections



(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

As your kid reaches the age they no longer want their toys out on display (despite still desperately wanting to play with them) switch toys to something more grown up and again be inspired by something they are interested in. In this bedroom skateboards adorn the walls adding loads of fun color to this otherwise quite neutral space.

25. Get your DIY on with paint effects



(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Paint effects are a great way to add personality to a kids' room. And they’re surprisingly easy to do if you simplify your ideas down to their most basic graphic outline: think a line of jagged mountain tops or rolling hills, a seascape, cotton-wool clouds, or a star-spangled galaxy.

Select your paint, pencil on your design and fill it in. It doesn’t have to be perfect to achieve the desired effect. One feature wall will help you theme the rest of the space. And remember: there is an array of brilliant wall stickers available that will help you create the effect without the worry of it going wrong.

26. Create space for two

(Image credit: Future)

Designing a shared bedroom can be a tricky business especially if both children are old enough to express their opinions... loudly. Medina King advises, 'incorporating a little from each child’s taste and preference. Keep the color scheme neutral or engage the favorite colors of each child. Have versatile furniture where possible, such as a window storage bench, a bed with storage, and or a workstation. Ensure that each child has a designated space or area, that they can find comfort and relax.'

27. Opt for an oversized headboard for a princess-like space

Get the look The bed is by Prototype Design Lab. (Image credit: Matthew Williams)

See, princess-themed rooms can be subtle too! It's the huge headboard that's the focal point in this kid's bedroom, and the plush, button-back velvet does have a nod to something royal, but it's stylish and chic too. Plus, it's super comfy and adds a cocooning feel to the room, as well as having more longevity than a full on princess bed.

28. Or hang a fabric canopy



(Image credit: Future)

Oh-so simple, yet oh-so-chic, the canopy is the must-have for all dreamy bedrooms. Use it to demarcate a den area, create a cozy reading corner, or simply up-cycle a bog-standard bed into a fairy tale-worthy dream space. Draped around the bed at night-time, it will help create a cozy sleeping space. An easy way to do it? Buy a lightweight, hanging mosquito net and dye it in the color of your child’s choice.

29. Personalise with pinboard headboards



(Image credit: James Merrell)

Whether through filial bonding or simply lack of bedrooms, siblings are often likely to share a space. So how to make it chic as well as practical? Storage is key, but it’s also important to create areas where each child can express their personality. Pinboards are great, as are shelves. In this room, upholstered, super-tall headboards double up as pinboards. Choosing the same print and furniture unifies the space, while illuminated initial letters add a personal touch.

30. Introduce a design classic

(Image credit: Future)

The Eames elephant is a classic piece of furniture. This playful children's chair is the perfect example of Charles and Ray Eames' fun side, and it's become one of the couple’s most famous pieces. You don’t need to be under five to enjoy its elegant lines, but unfortunately, they’ve yet to make a jumbo size for us adults…

31. Install a slide

(Image credit: Photography / Ben Gebo)

This one is a bit more out there and harder to install – but if fun is at the forefront of your design you can't go wrong with an indoor slide. It's every child's dream!

The Carston Holler inspired metal chute pictured below starts upstairs and twists down the house to this kid's room; it’s safe for kids and big enough for young-at-heart parents.

How do you design a kid's room?

'In the same way you would another space, starting with space planning what the space will be used for: a place to sleep (sleepovers?), play, study, read, relax, make music, craft,' says Ursula Wesselingh.

'I pay particular attention to storage in kids’ rooms, as I think you need lots to keep the room look tidy and restful, which helps sleep. Once you’ve decided what will go where, also think about how long the room will need to last and what your maximum budget is – this will influence the decor (more neutral or not) and furniture choices (convertible or not, investment pieces or easily replaced furniture). With a basic lay-out/zoning in place, look at the placement and type of lighting too – task lighting by beds and desks or in play corner, dimmable general light to soften the atmosphere at night, fun lighting to add style. My approach generally is to keep the room’s flooring & walls/ceiling neutral, which doesn’t mean bland or not having colour, though I’d avoid heavy themes. I love adding a wall or two of wallpaper to give the room more character and pull it together.'

What are good bedroom themes for kid's room?

The best themes for a kid's bedroom will come down to what they like and their hobbies, favourite colors, films and TV shows. So talk to them and decide on a theme together. The most popular themes for kid's room that could be a good starting point if they need a nudge are jungle, space, castles, pirate ships, forests, magic, dinosaurs. If they have the attention span have a look through Pinterest with them and see what catches their eye.

As Medina King recommends; 'Children love experimenting and are versatile; and they often have many surprises up their sleeves. I love to get children involved in the design process of their spaces. This increases their engagement in the design project and helps them to enjoy and appreciate their space more. They will have great anticipation and ultimately take much pride in their surroundings.'

How do you make a kid's room cozy?

The easiest way to make a kid's room cozy is to treat it like a den. Make their sleep space feel extra cocooning with plenty of throws and cushions and consider either investing in a canopy bed or hanging a fabric canopy. Fairy lights hung at a safe height can add an instant magical feel too.

Cherie Lee of Cherie Lee Interiors (opens in new tab) says, to make a kid's bedroom cozy, 'We like to incorporate a chill-out, seating area. Depending on room size, this can be as simple as a beanbag, lamp and a bookshelf. More elaborate designs can include built-in daybeds with storage and reading pods. Space for friends to stay is also very useful. If possible, we like to incorporate sofa beds or trundles to accommodate sleepovers.'