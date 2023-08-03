Kourtney Kardashian's daughter's room is the perfect example of how designers create spaces for kids they won't outgrow
Interior designers have mastered the perfect balance for kids' rooms that are super creative and can easily transition from toddler to teenage years
When thinking of rooms for children, you will be faced with the issue of practicality. You don’t want them to look too ‘kiddy’ because they grow so quickly, kids, don’t they, and a design that's too childish will soon look a bit irrelevant. However, children’s rooms do present a great opportunity to be super creative whilst making sure they remain relevant for a good period of time.
Interior designers love this challenge and can merge both practicality and imagination to create truly unique kids' bedroom ideas your child will be thrilled by, and that you won't waste time, or money, on when you have to redecorate in again in a year or two.
So should you get creative or just stick to neutral and practical designs? Designs like this pink bedroom, designed by celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard for Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, is the perfect example of how a decor scheme can grow with a child, without losing its sense of whimsy now.
Here are some amazing ideas to get inspired by and advice from interior designers who are getting kids' bedrooms just right.
Should you get creative or just stick to neutral and practical designs?
I get it, you don’t want to have to redecorate every year. However, you can create a design that meets the best of both worlds and where your kids can grow in for a good few years. This is where great interior design comes into play. I’m not talking about your traditional pink or blue decor, but beautifully curated designs that are treated with the same thoughtful care as, say, a master bedroom would.
‘While it's important to design spaces that are functional and easily changeable for your children to grow into, it's almost more important to embrace the stage they are in now and incorporate their personalities into the room,’ tells me interior designer Ali Budd.
In a recent project, the designer used a beautiful nature-themed wallpaper for a feature wall that is fun enough to be in a kids’ bedroom, but you could also easily see in a grown-up's room. The same applies to the whimsical ceiling light. Stick to neutral color schemes for the other walls. When the time comes, the baby cot can be easily swapped for a bigger bed, and the room can transition easily into the teenage years without having to undergo redecoration.
Price: $160 per roll
This wallpaper is playful enough to work in a kids room, but also sophisticated enough to work in a grown-up room too.
Here’s how you can create a room that will stay relevant as your kids grow
Ali Budd thinks we shouldn’t be afraid of having fun with pattern, texture, and color. ‘These are the years kids’ imaginations will be running wild! Capture that creativity within your home, whether it be in their bedrooms or playrooms,’ explains Ali.
For Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard used a neutral off-white for the walls and incorporated playful elements in the furniture. As far as statement headboards go, the oversized pink headboard works great for a 10-year-old because it’s so much fun. If you remove the toys surrounding it and add a dressing table it can easily transition into the teenage years looking very chic. Martyn shows that it’s all about versatility within creativity.
‘A well-designed kids' room should have staple pieces that aren’t heavy on theme, color, or style so that they can grow with the child as they get older. Pieces that double down on storage and durability are the ultimate find,’ tells me interior designer Sara Malek, Founder and Principal Designer at BANDD/DESIGN.
Ultimately, as these designers show us when it comes to cool kids' room ideas, it’s about finding the right balance between getting creative with a design that honors a playful spirit without being too childish. This will ensure that an investment in your kids’ bedroom or playroom is worth it because with just some simple changes (such as the size of the bed as they grow for instance) it can be just as relevant and beautiful in a few years’ time as it was when you first designed it.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
