H&M’s Surprisingly Chic Collaboration With LEGO Is Something You and Your Kids Can Finally Agree On

There's been some debate online about whether it's appropriate to decorate your children's rooms in neutrals — it has even come to have its own, pretty negative, moniker: the 'sad beige baby' phenomenon. While I don't personally subscribe to that, there are also ways to make bedrooms for children and babies as palatable for parents as it is for the kids, and H&M Home's latest collaboration with LEGO goes to prove it.

LEGO is one of those kids' toys that is equivalent to an iconic piece of furniture in your home, so while your little ones love it, it's a lot more aesthetically pleasing than most of the branded plastic toys out there. Its cross-generational cultural relevance makes it something that adults can also enjoy, too, and in LEGO's collaboration with H&M home, you're getting some particularly stylish kids room ideas. It may have initially launched in kaleidoscopic colors, but the most recent release is all monochrome, and I can't help but find it way more effortlessly chic.

The new collection range starts from just £3.40 (it's currently on sale) and includes items such as bedding, stationery, storage boxes, and rugs. Made with more sustainable, durable, and natural materials like wood and cotton, too, so you can avoid what I'm proposing is the opposite of 'sad beige baby': 'manic, multicolor, plastic baby'.

The bedding is available in two color contrasts, a darker design (shown above) and a lighter style. (Image credit: H&M x LEGO)

By far, my favorite piece is the brick-shaped plywood storage box (teased in the last collection but never actually released), a more elevated iteration of LEGO’s plastic brick storage boxes available on Amazon.

Unlike standard storage bins, these boxes are themselves a statement piece and can be put in pride of place. It functions like an actual LEGO brick, too, so you can stack these boxes; a great way to bring play to life.

H&M Wooden Storage Box £29.75 at H&M (US) When it comes to children's room storage ideas, these stackable bricks are sure to be a conversation starter — and they're so fun, it might even encourage your little one to clean up after themselves. Currently 15% off, this is your chance to buy a few.



It's not just storage, there are plenty of decor pieces in the collection, too. (Image credit: H&M x LEGO)

The H&M Home has been able to incorporate much of the fun, energetic nature of LEGO without losing the minimalist luxury aesthetic it's known for. We’re particularly impressed by the composition of the products and their functionality.

Whilst we are keen on the whole collection, these are the pieces that we think deserve an honourable mention. You’ve been warned — this is not a product to sit on a wishlist: considering most are on sale right now, we don't expect them to stay around long.

What I think I love most about this collection is that it gives you toy storage and decor that, in themselves, become things for your kids to play with. If, also, you find yourself loving these LEGO pieces, but do want something a little more colorful, certain pieces from the first LEGO and H&M collection are still online to buy, too.