Toy Storage Can be Chic and Multifunctional — Here Are a Few 'Add to Cart' Moments You Won't Want to Miss

Toy storage is no easy feat, especially when children find their way back into the basket full of legos you so neatly stacked away. Oftentimes, you spend endless nights trying to pack things away, and eventually, the toy area becomes cluttered with a mountain of plushies. But what if you could find chic storage solutions to conceal things when guests arrive?

Whether you're looking to innovate your kids' toy storage ideas or need some extra space — we've got you covered! And when it comes to toy storage, Livingetc's global brand director Sarah Spiteri says she's quite the fan. "Maintaining any design aesthetic with kids is only possible with heaps of good storage. Hidden is my preference; we’ve fitted our entire under-stair area with bespoke shelves and drawers dedicated to, and designed around, toys and children’s books."

Sarah continues: "If toy storage is on display in the main or shared space, always stay true to your design values and get something that is chic, in-keeping, and not child-like. In children’s bedrooms, you can opt for something bolder or more colorful as long as you’re sure it’ll work long-term as your child grows."

To help ease your storage sorrows, I've found some great toy storage solutions for you and your home. Oh, and do not worry; these epic finds will add style and allure to your delicate decor.

Our Top Toy Storage Picks

Kalb 39.4"W x 35.4'' H Toy Box and Organizer View at Wayfair Price: $179.99

Was: $249.99 A shelf and a hidden storage solution? Yes, please! This toy box and organizer has a range of epic storage options. From storing books to magazines and fun board games, you can place whenever your child's heart desires in this handy organizing solution. Featuring three large removable drawers and five cubes with ample storage, this product has been crafted from manufactured wood and comes in a bright yet elegant white color. Sydney Toy Chest View at West Elm Price: $449 Sleek and stylish, this Sydney Toy Chest from West Elm is ideal for the bedroom and playroom. Made from solid poplar and engineered wood this toy storage solution comes with a covered child-safe lid, which means the lid can stay in an upright position until it's pushed down manually. Woven Scallop Kids' Storage - Pillowfort™ View at Target Price: $35 I mean... who doesn't love a beautiful scallop design? I am obsessed with this Woven Scallop Kids' Storage from Target. This charming piece is available in two sizes and is ideal for storing away plushies, crayons, and books. These natural-hued bins have been designed rectangularly, to give optimal space and capacity. Crafted from hand-woven paper rope, this bin also has hand holes for easy movement and pickup.

Lumi Upholstered Storage Ottoman View at West Elm Price: $449 - $599 Available in a range of stunning colors and fabrics, this Lumi Upholstered Storage Ottoman from West Elm is one of my personal favorites. I love the Alabaster Yarn Dyed Linen Weave Ottoman — its minimalist style and alluring shape is one that will add definition to your home. Featuring an engineered wood frame and covered in foam padding, this gorgeous piece will certainly elevate your kid's space. Stuffed Animal Storage Hammock View at Amazon Price: $9.98

Was: $15.99 Why not display your children's plushies? It certainly makes for a cool kids' room and makes quite the impact on your kids. This lovely hammock display is made from 100% cotton and measures around 41.5"*41.5"*55". It can hold a large amount of stuffed animals and comes in sizes L as well as XL. It's also easy to install and includes wall mounts and hooks to help increase sturdiness. So you don't need to worry, those furry little bears are not going anywhere! Kvell Pom Pom 15" Kids Storage Ottoman View at Walmart Price: $34.98 Marvelous mustard — who doesn't love a pop of color in their home? This lovely hidden storage ottoman can hold up to 200 lbs (so do not worry; you can add lots of toys here) and maximize unused space around the house. If you need to hide away those toys ASAP before guests arrive, this handy little ottoman is the companion you need in your home. It's available in four colors and makes for a fun and functional accent piece in the home.

