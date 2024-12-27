Toy Storage Can be Chic and Multifunctional — Here Are a Few 'Add to Cart' Moments You Won't Want to Miss
I scoured the web to find the most stylish children's toy storage solutions so you wouldn't have to, and I have to say, there's lots to love!
Toy storage is no easy feat, especially when children find their way back into the basket full of legos you so neatly stacked away. Oftentimes, you spend endless nights trying to pack things away, and eventually, the toy area becomes cluttered with a mountain of plushies. But what if you could find chic storage solutions to conceal things when guests arrive?
Whether you're looking to innovate your kids' toy storage ideas or need some extra space — we've got you covered! And when it comes to toy storage, Livingetc's global brand director Sarah Spiteri says she's quite the fan. "Maintaining any design aesthetic with kids is only possible with heaps of good storage. Hidden is my preference; we’ve fitted our entire under-stair area with bespoke shelves and drawers dedicated to, and designed around, toys and children’s books."
Sarah continues: "If toy storage is on display in the main or shared space, always stay true to your design values and get something that is chic, in-keeping, and not child-like. In children’s bedrooms, you can opt for something bolder or more colorful as long as you’re sure it’ll work long-term as your child grows."
To help ease your storage sorrows, I've found some great toy storage solutions for you and your home. Oh, and do not worry; these epic finds will add style and allure to your delicate decor.
Our Top Toy Storage Picks
Price: $179.99
Was: $249.99
A shelf and a hidden storage solution? Yes, please! This toy box and organizer has a range of epic storage options. From storing books to magazines and fun board games, you can place whenever your child's heart desires in this handy organizing solution. Featuring three large removable drawers and five cubes with ample storage, this product has been crafted from manufactured wood and comes in a bright yet elegant white color.
Price: $449
Sleek and stylish, this Sydney Toy Chest from West Elm is ideal for the bedroom and playroom. Made from solid poplar and engineered wood this toy storage solution comes with a covered child-safe lid, which means the lid can stay in an upright position until it's pushed down manually.
Price: $35
I mean... who doesn't love a beautiful scallop design? I am obsessed with this Woven Scallop Kids' Storage from Target. This charming piece is available in two sizes and is ideal for storing away plushies, crayons, and books. These natural-hued bins have been designed rectangularly, to give optimal space and capacity. Crafted from hand-woven paper rope, this bin also has hand holes for easy movement and pickup.
Price: $449 - $599
Available in a range of stunning colors and fabrics, this Lumi Upholstered Storage Ottoman from West Elm is one of my personal favorites. I love the Alabaster Yarn Dyed Linen Weave Ottoman — its minimalist style and alluring shape is one that will add definition to your home. Featuring an engineered wood frame and covered in foam padding, this gorgeous piece will certainly elevate your kid's space.
Price: $9.98
Was: $15.99
Why not display your children's plushies? It certainly makes for a cool kids' room and makes quite the impact on your kids. This lovely hammock display is made from 100% cotton and measures around 41.5"*41.5"*55". It can hold a large amount of stuffed animals and comes in sizes L as well as XL. It's also easy to install and includes wall mounts and hooks to help increase sturdiness. So you don't need to worry, those furry little bears are not going anywhere!
Price: $34.98
Marvelous mustard — who doesn't love a pop of color in their home? This lovely hidden storage ottoman can hold up to 200 lbs (so do not worry; you can add lots of toys here) and maximize unused space around the house. If you need to hide away those toys ASAP before guests arrive, this handy little ottoman is the companion you need in your home. It's available in four colors and makes for a fun and functional accent piece in the home.
You can find more storage solutions in our piece on children's room storage ideas.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
-
-
How to Propagate a Jade Plant — Expert Tips on Doubling Your Feng Shui Bloom for Loved Ones
An easy guide into duplicating this houseplant for everlasting growth
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How Long Does a Christmas Cactus Live? Experts Say This Bountiful Beauty Can Last Up to 30 Years — or More!
Watch your charming cacti grow year after year by following its simple and easy care needs
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Propagate a Jade Plant — Expert Tips on Doubling Your Feng Shui Bloom to Gift to Loved Ones
An easy guide into duplicating this houseplant for everlasting growth
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How Long Does a Christmas Cactus Live? Experts Say This Bountiful Beauty Can Last Up to 30 Years — or More!
Watch your charming cacti grow year after year by following its simple and easy care needs
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
An Interiors Expert Told Me a $3 Storage Buy From 2002 Is Still Her Most Useful Decluttering Tool — I've Added 3 Better Ones To My Basket
Who doesn't love easy storage solutions? I know I do!
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
The Nightmare After Christmas! 3 Expert Tricks for Getting Glitter Out of Your Carpet
Just like some guests, specks of glitter are notorious for outstaying their welcome...
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
What Is Junk Blindness? 5 Mistakes Professional Organizers Say You Could Be Making and What to Do to Fix It
It's time to learn how you can identify this bad habit in your home and address the situation at hand ASAP, with this expert advice
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
How Long Do Amaryllis Blooms Last? 4 Steps to Help This Ravishing Flower Live for Longer With a Little Extra Care
Expert advice on what you can do to lengthen this flowers life this winter season
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
5 Ways To Conceal Clutter in An Entryway — Professional Organizers' Foolproof Methods For a Serene Space
Expert advice on what you can do to have a clutter-free space before guests arrive
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
When to Repot a Christmas Cactus — This Flourishing Flower Should Be Rehomed After It Blooms, and Here's Why
A plant expert explains when and why your festive houseplant should be placed into a different container once it flowers
By Faiza Saqib Published