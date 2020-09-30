Stylish kids' toy storage ideas - 33 clever and chic toy storage Ideas
All the toy storage ideas you need to keep spaces clutter free
Looking for some cool kids toy storage ideas to help banish mess and keep clutter at bay?
Whether you're looking for cleverly disguised toy storage ideas – like the below wardrobe that's shaped like a dolls house, smart window bench storage for your kid's room and even storage disguised as oversized Lego pieces – or open shelving ideas to display favourite toys and books, we've got you covered.
The below kids' rooms all have one thing in common: fabulous toy storage. We're big fans of the bespoke, built-in solutions, but there are easier looks too; like the pail-inspired bucket storage on pegs, and wall-mounted wood crates for displaying books and action figures. Perhaps you are simply searching for toy storage buys? We've found some very upmarket pieces (hello wardrobe of dreams at Andrew Martin), as well as more affordable options from IKEA. Cool, minimalist open shelving from Utility Design is ideal for homework nooks and arts & crafts spaces.
And don't just limit the storage to kids' bedrooms; you'll want to integrate some toy storage around the house too, like Herringbone Kitchens achieved with a clever window seat design in a kitchen corner – perfect for stashing away toys and colouring pencils when they're not in use.
Ready to get inspired? Below are the best kids toy storage ideas from the Livingetc archives...
1. Creative shelving
Interior designer Katharine Pooley made a feature out of the shelves in this little boy's bedroom, giving them a fun shape, and a contrasting colour.
2. Custom made
Built-in storage is given a fun twist, with sloped cupboards that create un-even shelves for toys.
3. Stacking storage
Elaine Penhaul, director of professional home staging company Lemon and Lime Interiors suggests stackable storage boxes. "Help a child to organise their own storage and it could save you a lot of tidying time!"
4. Art display
Interior designer Naomi Clarke made these bright yellow cupboards with built-in picture frames to hide the toys, meaning you can put the children artworks into the frames from inside the cupboards for an ever evolving look.
She even stored a full sized table tennis table in the yellow unit on the right of the image that slides out from under the stairs.
5. Moroccan-inspired
We love the Moroccan-inspired look in this children's bedroom, with a daybed that's fitted into the wall, with built-in shelving and drawers for maximum storage.
6. Grouped by colour
Books in this bookcase are arranged by colour, popping against the charcoal background, and the cupboard doors hide art supplies. Colouring pens and pencils in glass jars are also grouped by colour, making a fun and colourful display.
7. Integrated
A built-in cabin bed is a clever way of making use of an awkward sloping ceiling. Open shelving on the outside offers a stylish display area for books and ornaments, while trundle drawers under the bed offer a place for toys and clutter.
8. Cubby holes
This children's bedroom features a walk-in storage room with cubby holes. The baskets are used to store all sorts of different toys. Meanwhile the window bench features open shelving to display books, encouraging kids to pick up a book.
9. Under stairs snug
Interior designer Naomi Clarke transformed the under stairs space in this basement into a little fairy house chalet – for the children to store their favourite soft toys and to be used as a little snug area!
10. Zig-zag
The zig-zag storage was made bespoke.
11. Crate display
Simple wooden crates were mounted onto the wall to create some fun shelving for books and toys. The wall is coated in blackboard paint, so the kids can get creative.
12. Bucket storage
This light-filled space in the basement is shared by two youngsters. We love the pail-inspired bucket storage.
13. Seat storage
This clever storage bench from Cuckooland features easily accessible pull-out drawers for quick toy retrieval and quick tidy-ups. Better still, it's sturdy enough to sit and stand on, making it a multi functional furniture piece.
14. Alcove bookshelves
Clever bespoke bookshelves by Blakes London make the most of an awkward sloped ceiling.
15. Window seat
Drawers are ideal storage for children's bedrooms, and can be created relatively easily under beds or window seats.
16. Statement storage
Arched open storage, painted in red gloss paint, makes a powerful and vibrant statement. Fun for displaying favourite items.
17. Hidden storage
Concealed behind chalkboard doors is oodles of storage space.
18. Built-in storage
This daybed features handy trundle drawers for toys and clutter, while the built-in book shelves face inwards, creating a cosy reading nook. This cosy corner also doubles up as a guest bed for sleep-over parties.
19. Storage on wheels
Cute wooden boxes on wheels keep things accessible. Elaine Penhaul, director of professional home staging company Lemon and Lime Interiors says: "One of our favourite toy storage hacks is to buy a chest or box on wheels. Toys are infamous for wandering all over the house, so it helps to have a box you can bring with you as you hunt them down. Another great hack is to buy shoe holders that hang from the door and use them house smaller items – such as arts and crafts supplies or small figurines. This allows you to organise these items while keeping them hidden and out of reach of younger children."
20. Art supply storage
MInimalist open shelving with fitted basket-style storage keeps everything handy and within reach, ideal for in kids' art spaces.
21. Lidded toy storage
Lidded tub storage slots into a wall mounted wood frame. The lidded storage keeps all the little knick knacks out of sight, creating a calm and tidy space.
22. Corner storage
Make the most of a corner of their bedroom or playroom with a corner cupboard, like the Alba Modular Storage from Great Little Trading Company, www.gltc.co.uk
23. Dollhouse storage
This striking dollshouse-shaped cupboard from Andrew Martin features a stunningly detailed facade, and hides a rail and drawers inside.
24. Keep it natural
In Let's Play House: Stylish Living With Kids (Lannoo Publishers) by Joni Vandewalle, wooden book ledges and a matching wood clothes rail create a rustic look in this kids bedroom.
25. Toy display
This bookcase from Cuckooland has handy cubby doors for hiding clutter, while shelves can make a fun display of treasured books and toys.
26. Basket storage
This play room window seat features drawers for hiding toys away, and there’s basket storage too for on the book shelves.
27. Hallway library
This landing features book shelves with kids’ books that they can share and swap.
28. Staircase storage
This staircase leads up to children’s bedrooms. Designed by X+Living, it was given a playful design, zoning this area as part of the children’s space.
29. Mondrian inspired
Bespoke open shelving is painted in contrasting primary colours, inspired by Mondrian. We love the way the shelves meet the desk, creating one piece of furniture. Black handleless drawers offer chic storage.
30. Window seat storage
This stylish window seat by Herringbone Kitchens features built-in storage, ideal for family spaces.
31. Dutch house style
A gable-topped model house in artfully conceals a wardrobe.
32. Shoe storage
Bespoke cabinetry features shelves for shoes, with hidden storage above for messier items. Painting the back of the shelves in a plum colour gives a pop of colour against the white background.
33. Multi-functional
This storage box is sturdy enough to stand on and doubles up as a step – handy for reaching taller shelves, or reaching the bathroom sink.
