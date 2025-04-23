10 Small Bathroom Storage Ideas That Will Cull Clutter and Keep Even Tiny Spaces Feeling Calm

A cluttered bathroom is just so relaxing — said no one ever. There’s a good reason spa retreats are famously minimalist, serene, and utterly devoid of visual noise. Their sparse decor and uncluttered surfaces aren’t accidental; they’re carefully designed to cultivate a quiet mind and a sense of tranquility.

This principle becomes even more critical in a small bathroom, where every stray towel, extra bottle, or homeless rubber duck is magnified. If maintaining a tidy, organized bathroom is your aim (and it should be), executing great bathroom storage is the solution. But before you scroll on, know this: the less you have to store, the less storage you’ll need to shoehorn into your compact bathroom. Get your Marie Kondo eyes on, and muck out all those expired toiletries, torn towels and terrible beauty product buys. Then lay everything left out on the floor and take a good look at what you really need to store, and where.

Now, get ready to rethink your small bathroom storage strategy with a mix of simple solutions and professionally inspired ideas that will help organize your remaining bathroom paraphernalia. Whether you’re working with a cozy powder room or a compact master bath, these smart storage ideas will inspire you to create a clutter-free oasis where every item has its perfect place.

1. Opt for a Slim Vanity

Go wide but not deep to protect your precious floorspace. (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Violet & George)

When space is tight, it pays to make low-fat choices! A long, skinny vanity unit, like this fab concrete-topped design, can be more effective in a small bathroom compared to a standard square one, because it will maximize usable counter space without encroaching on the limited floor space.

Its extended length offers elongated storage space that efficiently accommodates a variety of items, ranging from everyday toiletries to folded towels. And, in double-drawer format, all will be easily accessible. In contrast, a short deep unit might provide similar storage volume, but its depth can make the bathroom feel more cramped, limit legroom, and potentially obstruct access to other fixtures.

“When choosing a narrow vanity, just make sure it’s deep enough to allow you to bend over and wash your face in the basin,” advises Nicky Mudie, founder of Violet & George. “If there’s not sufficient space on either side of the mirror for a pair of wall lights, asymmetry can be a great way around this,” she adds. “We opted for an asymmetrical sink, and it made more sense to keep the balance with a single light.”

Also note the recessed storage shelves in the shower area. Hands down the neatest way to lift shampoo bottles off the floor, and far nicer than protruding baskets and caddies that you’ll invariably smash your elbows on when lathering up.

Nicky Mudie Social Links Navigation Interior designer Following a decade working with the likes of Daniel Hopwood and Godrich Interiors, Nicky Mudie established Violet & George in 2009. With a West London-based design studio and soft furnishings workshop in Hampshire, Violet & George is known for its passionate use of exquisite textiles, meaningful luxury interior design and in-depth knowledge of soft furnishings.

2. Customize Your Bathroom Vanity

Go tailor-made to squeeze storage into the smallest of spaces. (Image credit: Nathan Schroder. Design: CBG Interiors

Commissioning a custom bathroom vanity with a multitude of dedicated drawers is a smart way to make the most of a small alcove or any other awkward space. This compact example was an ingenious solution for optimizing every inch, far surpassing the limitations of off-the-shelf furniture.

This custom approach allows for intuitive organization, a significant advantage in tight situation. “For this bathroom, each child has their own drawer for a toothbrush, making the morning rush a little easier before heading out the door,” says interior designer Catherine Brooks Giuffre of CBG Interiors. “To bring in some playful energy, we used Voutsa wallpaper from the Supply Showroom. With its cheerful primary colors, it’s a bold little room that knows how to wake you up in the morning!”

A small round inset basin will also free up more countertop for placing washbags and toothpaste etc. If the plumbing allows, go for wall-hung taps, which will create more space at the back and make it easier to keep the counter clean.

Catherine Brooks Giuffre Social Links Navigation Interior designer Catherine studied design at the University of Texas, then honed her craft with celebrated designers Jane Moore and J. Randall Powers over two notable five-year tenures. Since launching her Houston-based firm in 2012, Catherine has empowered clients to realize their design visions by blending diverse styles - from art deco to antiques.

3. Build Drawers With Internal Dividers

No scrabbling at the back of drawers for your fave lippy here. (Image credit: Jonathan Bond. Design: Golden)

Everyone agrees that drawers outshine cupboards in small bathroom storage, but drawers equipped with internal dividers are next-level efficient. They not only keep your essentials neatly organized and effortlessly accessible, but they also let you pack in more without leading to chaos. It's also the perfect bathroom organizer that professionals always recommend.

By smartly compartmentalizing your toiletries, these dividers stop smaller items getting lost at the back and allow you to prioritise placement according to most used.

“We always opt for storage dividers for drawers, they optimise the space, reduce clutter and feel much more considered,” says Ellen Cumber, co-director of Golden. “The ones we used in this bathroom are particularly sleek and add extra finesse to the spa-inspired bathroom.”

4. Add a Medicine Cabinet

Literally hide the clutter away with a secret built-in cabinet. (Image credit: Y&B Interiors Photography. Design: Outline Interiors)

Look again at medicine cabinets – these classic shallow depth units are built to stack rows of pill bottles and ointments and are perfect for sink-side storage. Built flush with the wall – often within the stud cavity – they swerve the bulkiness of traditional wall cabinets, freeing up valuable counter space while still providing vital storage for medications and toiletries, the perfect bathroom cabinet idea if you ask us.

“I think medicine cabinets can get a bad rap sometimes, but they can actually be highly practical, especially when you have a smaller countertop,” says Laura Tribbett, founder of Outline Interiors. “In this guest bathroom, our client wanted to have a pretty marble washstand, but we needed to ensure they had ample storage for toiletries when hosting. By wrapping the door of the recessed medicine cabinet in wallpaper, it disappears into the pattern and it's neither an eyesore nor an unwanted design element.”

Laura Tribbett Social Links Navigation Interior designer Best known for her modern, comfortable and district aesthetic, Laura Tribbett has more than 16 years of luxury residential interior design experience and has worked on projects on all scales around the world. She founded Chicago-based Outline Interiors in 2015 and has a degree in interior design from TCU.

5. Shelve Out the Shower

Got an awkward niche in the shower? Fill it with shelves. (Image credit: Margaret Rajic. Design: Outline Interiors)

In a small bathroom you can’t afford to miss any storage opportunity, even inside the shower. Overlooked nooks and awkward architectural elements can often be transformed into valuable, storage real estate. Interior designer Laura Tribbett totally got the memo in this Chicago loft condo.

“When we reimagined the primary bedroom, we converted what once was a poorly designed walk-in closet into this oversized steam shower. The 'bump-out' is actually a structural column that could not be moved, so instead of losing a bunch of valuable square footage, we leaned into it,” she recalls.

Laura’s team tiled all the walls around the structural column, then created a bench on the left and generous built-in quartz shelves on the right. “These shelves allowed the client ample space for storing their own toiletries, as well as items for their newborn, including a small fold-up bathtub.” It’s a brilliant example of how clever design can turn even the trickiest spaces into beautifully integrated, hard-working storage.

6. Opt for a Charming Glass-Fronted Vintage Cabinet

Vintage storage is eco-friendly and fun to track down. (Image credit: Emma Lavelle. Design: Studio Alexandra)

For smart small bathroom storage ideas with soul, vintage furniture is hard to beat. A well-crafted antique cabinet brings warmth and character, alongside practical, often more durable storage, perfect for keeping bathroom essentials stylishly in check.

For this East London Victorian terrace, Studio Alexandra looked to add back the character and charm that had been stripped away. “There’s no better way to do this than through introducing some antique pieces,” says founder Ali Childs. “People often think of antiques as purely decorative, but while this wall cabinet is beautifully made, it’s also very practical for storing lots of the detritus we tend to accumulate in bathrooms.”

Instead of hidden storage, Ali made it a standout feature with this unique find from Litten Tree Antiques. “You can often find good quality cabinets at markets, that are more well-made and cheaper than buying new,” she adds.

7. Take It to the Top

Washed in one color, built-in storage will fade into the background. (Image credit: Alex Hall. Design: Studio Milne)

A more-is-more approach to storage isn’t just for large bathrooms. In fact, in smaller spaces, it can be even more impactful when done with care. Thoughtfully planned, generous storage not only adds functionality but can enhance the overall design.

“Storage is always one of my biggest considerations when I design a small space. For instance, in this bathroom, I included a sink with a shelf underneath and a mirrored cabinet,” says interior designer Ruth Milne. “The surrounding joinery has open shelves for trinkets, toys and books to keep the kids entertained, and the cupboard on the left has floor-to-ceiling shelves to store spare towels and more.”

The key to making extensive storage feel effortless lies in color-drenching the walls and cabinetry in a single, soothing shade of green. This clever design move brings a sense of cohesion and calm, allowing the full wall of joinery to recede into the background rather than overwhelm the space. It’s a subtle yet powerful way to keep the room feeling balanced, even when storage is dialled up to the max.

8. Add in Storage Baskets

Scalloped baskets make for a stylish place to store bath toys (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens Interiors)

In this vibrant and cleverly planned small bathroom storage idea by designer Laura Stephens, thoughtful storage solutions make the most of a compact footprint. “It was key in this small bathroom to create storage for all the family,” Laura explains. “The first third of a vanity like this houses pipework for the sink, so we added a second drawer for greater storage.”

In the space at the bottom, Laura slotted in two pretty storage baskets from Zara Home as the client wanted easy access to bathtime toys. “By choosing a WC with concealed cistern, we were able to create a shelf above it which serves as an extra surface to house bits and pieces as necessary,” she adds.

This mix of closed drawers, open shelving, and accessible baskets provides both structure and flexibility, ideal for busy family life. The punchy palette of terracotta red, sky blue, and warm neutrals, combined with playful textures like fluted drawer fronts, checkerboard flooring, and scalloped basket edging, keeps the space feeling joyful, layered, and engaging.

Laura Stephens Social Links Navigation Interior designer Laura has more than 10 years’ experience creating beautiful homes. She trained in at Chelsea School of Art & Design and set up her own furniture design company before expanding into all aspects of interior design. Based in Dulwich, London, her established interiors practice specialises in residential properties. From large townhouses to pied-à-terres, Laura uses her confidence with colour and pattern to push the boundaries and create stunning interiors.

9. Go for Wall-Hung Storage

While floor-standing bathroom furniture might squeeze in a bit more storage, it’s a small trade-off for the big visual impact of going wall-hung. Elevating cabinetry and fittings clears sightlines and exposes more floor – ideally right back to the skirtings – instantly making the room feel lighter, brighter, and far more open. It’s a simple yet powerful way to enhance the sense of space in a small bathroom, allowing light and air to flow freely for a sleek, modern, and effortlessly airy look, while still leaving plenty of space to store bathroom essentials.

“Wall-hung storage becomes both a visual and spatial release, a study in the weightlessness of form that allows light and air to circulate freely beneath,” enthuses Mary Lambrakos of Lambrakos Studio. “The white-on-white palette here acts as an optical echo, amplifying clarity and cohesion in a small space, all while evoking a sense of peace and stillness.”

Installation is a tad more involved. Wall-mounted fittings often require concealed plumbing and solid wall support, which can add complexity and cost, but the slick results are totally worth it.

10. Transform Your Storage Into a Focal Point

Pretty in pink, there's so much joy to be had from this fantasy piece (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Creative Tonic Design)

Don’t let the size of your bathroom hold you back; take a cue from Creative Tonic Design and transform your small bathroom storage ideas into a vibrant focal point. “We love to play up color, shape, and scale to ensure the space looks intentional rather than haphazardly functional,” says creative director, Courtnay Tartt Elias.

“In this beach house, we played on the wallpaper’s whimsical water birds by adding vertical pink custom shelving - the octagonal storage bays are even a nod to a ships’s portholes, but bathed in a cheery pink,” she adds. Bonkers or brilliant? We can’t help but be smitten by the audacity and the payoff.

Courtnay Tartt Elias Social Links Navigation Interior designer In 2006, award-winning designer Courtnay launched Creative Tonic Design in Houston, Texas, driven by a passion for transforming every space into a beacon of brilliance and crafting vibrant environments that inspire celebration. With a fearless embrace of color and an inventive flair, she champions the idea that more is splendidly more – transforming everyday moments into lively expressions of art and design.

FAQs

How Do You Maximize Storage in a Small Bathroom?

Maximizing storage in a small bathroom requires a holistic approach — think vertically, creatively, and leave no stone (nook or cranny) unturned. This doesn’t mean cramming it in willy-nilly, unless claustrophobia is your thing, but being clever about every opportunity and taking the time to explore every avenue when organizing a bathroom can really pay off.

Start by installing floating vanities and wall-mounted shelves to free up precious floor space and incorporate clever hidden compartments behind mirrors or within the vanity itself. Make use of compact, multi-functional pieces – a recessed medicine cabinet or a slim shower caddy can hold all your essentials while remaining unobtrusive. Every bit of unused space, from the back of the door to the area above the toilet, offers an opportunity to add storage with baskets, hooks, and anything that’s designed to keep stuff tidy, without offending your eyes. By which we mean, avoid cheap storage containers that have been hit by the ugly stick!

So, next time you're having a moan about your bathroom's lack of space, remember it's not about square footage, it's about smart storage. If you can’t make your washing space physically bigger, you can at least treat it to some of these big-hitting bathroom storage ideas. Oh, and do yourself a favor; don’t bulk buy loo roll (or toiletries, towels etc) unless you have somewhere else to store them.