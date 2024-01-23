'They Make Your Home so Much Nicer to Look at!' 15 of the Best Storage Baskets to Declutter Your Life
'Where should I put that?' A storage basket is always the answer. Shop the best storage baskets to organize your life in style
A touch of extra organization is something many of us could use. Whether it's the frustration of items falling from closets or the challenge of locating a favorite t-shirt, the need for order is apparent, even if the task feels a bit overwhelming.
To simplify the process, I curated a list of the best storage baskets available. These catch-all closet organization ideas are designed to accommodate anything from extra decor to clothing and bedding. Whatever your organizational needs, there's a perfect basket waiting for you right here.
Best Storage Baskets
According to Julianna Melamed of Full Service Living, 'storage baskets are great for miscellaneous household item storage such as toilette paper, dish rags, back-stock of cleaning supplies' — and pretty much anything else! Julianna is a proponent of labeling hers for added convenience. 'It’s so much nicer to look at baskets then dig through shelves to find household supplies!'
Price: $24.99
This H&M Home storage basket, made of thick, woven cotton, provides ample space for storing bulkier items like throw pillows or blankets, earning praise for its durability from reviewers.
Price: $150.99
Ideal for bathroom storage, this three-tiered storage basket stand is perfect for holding washcloths, products, and brushes. Its convenient design allows for placement near the tub for easy access.
Price: $10
Featuring charcoal-colored rope and tan leather handles, this elevated storage basket is perfect for an entryway, holding smaller items like keys and sunglasses. Its versatile design makes it suitable for various spaces.
Price: $179
Crafted from natural banana bark, this decorative storage basket boasts a mesmerizing woven design with an elegantly organic appeal. Its see-through construction and round silhouette turn storage into an art form.
Price: $71.95
Handwoven from natural water hyacinth, these storage baskets are stackable, making them ideal for open shelf storage. Available in various sizes, they can organize everything from tiny knickknacks to bulkier items.
Price: $81.99
With a rounded silhouette and pointed top, these decorative storage baskets exude an undeniably elegant feel. Woven seagrass and plastic cord create a compelling contrast, and lids provide easy concealment of storage items.
Price: $32.99
A set of three collapsible storage bins in a minimalist beige color, these lightweight containers are versatile for anything from linens to snacks. Their collapsible design allows for easy storage when not in use.
Price: $63
Was: $79
From Pottery Barn, this rectangular storage basket comes with an attractive lid to keep clutter out of sight. Its cut-out handles facilitate easy transport, making it suitable for various spaces, including the kitchen counter.
Price: $149.90
Was: $329
Luxurious and eco-friendly, these baskets made of recycled bonded leather age beautifully over time. A trio of various sizes, they offer an elegant solution for storing frequently used items.
Price: $198
Anthropologie’s Sutton basket adds a playful touch to traditional rattan baskets with its wavy sides. Perfect for storing throw blankets, this whimsical basket can be placed in the corner of a living room, bedroom, or playroom.
Price: $59.95
Showcasing hi/lo tonal patterns, this mid-sized storage basket is absolutely stunning. Its concentric rings look so expensive, imparting a designer flair.
Price: $370
Proving that storage baskets don't need to be woven, this leather pick resembles a purse, making it the ideal accessory for holding magazines or firewood. Its rich red-brown hue adds a touch of sophistication.
Price: $30.99
Featuring a sectioned-off compartment for extra organization, this woven storage basket brings naturalistic charm to a bathroom countertop. Its relaxing appeal and structured design make it particularly lovely for smaller objects.
Price: $20.99
With a light beige dotted print pattern, this cotton twill storage basket is both fun and functional, making for an ideal living room toy storage idea. Elongated handles ensure easy transport, while its vertically oriented style takes up minimal surface area.
WHERE SHOULD I PUT MY STORAGE BASKETS?
'My personal favorite use of storage baskets is in my closet,' explains Julianna. 'I use canvas storage baskets (and label them) for seasonal clothing. The baskets go on the top shelf, so they aren’t eating up any usable closet space.'
However, storage baskets need not be kept out of sight. Quite the contrary, Julianna says handsome ones, like the wicker variety with tops, make for wonderful decor. They 'can be displayed in the living room or bedroom and hold all extra blankets and pillows.'
The perfect choice for anywhere and anything, a storage basket is about as versatile as it gets, giving good reason to invest in a few for yourself — you'll be happy you did!
Tight on space? Storage baskets make for a lovely small bedroom storage idea.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Nate Berkus' Genius Formula for Dressing a Bed is so Simple but so Much More Elevated Than Plain Sheets
If you're looking to add some pattern to your bedroom but don't know where to start, Nate Berkus has got you covered
By Imogen Williams Published
-
5 Houseplants for North-Facing Spaces That Tolerate Low Light Levels and Offer Vibrant Greenery
If your home has lots of north-facing spaces, these expert-approved houseplants are the perfect choice
By Lilith Hudson Published