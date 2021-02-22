Bathroom Storage Ideas: 15 storage ideas for a tidier bathroom
Take inspiration from these bathroom storage ideas for a tidy and clutter-free bathroom.
As these bathroom storage ideas show, great storage is the key to keeping your bathroom tidy and clutter free. As it's rare to have oodles of room for cupboards, great planning is essential in order to maximise your space.
If your aim is to keep everyday practicals tucked discreetly out of sight, then push-click drawer units and handle-free cupboards are your friend, particularly if they can be housed in a recess.
Prefer a more characterful look when considering bathroom ideas? Consider a vintage medicine cabinet or an up-cycled chest of drawers, like the examples ahead.
On the other hand, you might want to make a display of perfumes and potions, particularly if they're contained in pretty packaging – in which case show off your favorite or most used bottles and jars in a decorative glass cabinet or on open shelving.
If staying tidy doesn't come naturally to you or others in your family, make it easier for them by installing a vanity unit with drawers or a cupboard rather than just a basin. Those that are wall hung rather than positioned on the floor still give the illusion of space and the storage space will ensure there's a place for towels, toiletries and other bathroom essentials.
If space is a particular issue, or you have an oddly shaped room, then commission bespoke storage – the designer will use every centimetre in the room wisely and you won't regret the investment.
No space for a towel rack? Hang them from a wall hook on the back of the door or on an otherwise empty wall, alternatively, you could mount a shelf above the door, or go for an edgy industrial look with pipe-style towel rails. Look around and you're bound to find some dead space – be it on the wall above the loo, above the bath, beneath the basin or in an alcove.
Get your bathroom organised with these clever bathroom storage ideas...
1. Built-in wall cabinets
Marie Kondo eat your heart out. Clever carpentry is the secret to this glamorous and well-ordered scheme. The shelves provide ample space for towels and bathrobes, while drawers are perfect for nail varnishes, toiletries and make-up.
2. Up-cycle a vintage piece of furniture
A mix of antique pieces and modern touches, such as the Chinese cabinet and contemporary patterned floor tiles give this master bathroom a bohemian face-lift.
3. Use bathroom storage to add a pop of colour
A full length narrow cabinet provides all the storage you need for a family bathroom. The zingy yellow colour (and the funky red taps) break up the white bathroom scheme.
4. Recessed cupboards
Cupboards built into the recesses either side provide ample storage for towels and toiletries. The cupboard doors were given a blue finish to add a pop of colour to this marble bathroom, and ties in with the roll top bath. The centrally placed tub and walk-in shower, accessed from both sides, create a sense of spaciousness.
5. Recessed handles
Here, bespoke units with recessed handles subtly echo the geometric mood of the mirror and lights. Recessed handles offer a clean and contemporary bathroom look.
6. Concealed
Integrated and concealed built-in cupboards provide floor-to-ceiling storage in this small bathroom space.
7. Open shelving
Open shelving keeps this bathroom feeling spacious – you could store smaller items away in tidy boxes. The minimalist mood in here brings a welcome note of calm. All soothing lines and textures, while the veins of the marble are almost hypnotising.
8. Alcove nooks
Instead of one long uninterrupted alcove above the bath, there are several – each one a slightly different height and shape. This helps to break up the wall, and add interest.
9. Mirrored
You can just about make out the built-in mirrored shelving, cleverly blending into the mirrored background. A curtain rail below the sink makes it easy to grab things, while keeping clutter out of sight. The mirrored front disguises the cupboard doors, helping them to blend in to the rest of this master bathroom scheme.
10. Etagere
A brass open shelving unit is a glam way to store towels and trinkets.
11. First Aid Box
The red cross is an old pharmacy sign and adds a pop of colour to the bathroom. It's a handy box for first aid – but it can also be used for other bathroom essentials.
12. Chest of drawers
This room has a contemporary feel, but careful use of materials links it with the more traditional elements elsewhere – the metro tiles lend a fresh feel and the natural wood of the cabinets adds warmth.
13. Brass detailing
A vintage chest was transformed into this gorgeous vanity unit which incorporates brass handles for a glam look. It was also given a marble counter top with his and hers sinks.
Meanwhile the metro tiled bathroom below also incorporates brass touches, including brass handles on the vanity and brass towel rails above the bath (to keep towels handy while staying relatively out of the way).
14. Floating
A floating vanity will give the illusion of more space in a bathroom, and creates a clean and modern look.
15. Wall-to-wall vanity
Wall-to-wall drawers provide ample storage, keeping this black and white bathroom scheme serene and clutter-free.
Meanwhile the wall-to-wall vanity with under sink cabinets gives a his and hers area for their separate bathroom essentials. Painting the cabinets in a pale grey helps showcase the beauty of the marble surface and create a serene, spa-like feel.
Lotte is the Digital Editor for Livingetc, and has been with the website since its launch. She has a background in online journalism and writing for SEO, with previous editor roles at Good Living, Good Housekeeping, Country & Townhouse, and BBC Good Food among others, as well as her own successful interiors blog. When she's not busy writing or tracking analytics, she's doing up houses, two of which have features in interior design magazines. She's just finished doing up her house in Wimbledon, and is eyeing up Bath for her next project.
