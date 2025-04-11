9 Bathroom Storage Mistakes You're Probably Making That Make Using This Space Much Harder — And What to Do Instead

Having ample storage solutions in the bathroom is most people's idea of heaven. We all have more products than we would like to admit, and often little to no space to store them functionally. However it may not be solely down to a lack of space, it might be down to bathroom storage mistakes.

Effective bathroom storage is an art form that requires careful planning and clever use of space, as without a smart storage plan, it is easy for countertops to become cluttered, cabinets to overflow, and everyday items to become difficult to find.

However, with a few strategic changes, you can maximize every inch of space while maintaining aesthetically pleasing and practical bathroom storage. To help you create a more organized and efficient bathroom, we’ve compiled 10 common storage mistakes people make — and the best ways to fix them.

1. Overlooking Vertical Space

Make the most out of your vertical storage space. (Image credit: Waterworks Design Studio)

A common bathroom mistake is to not utilize the vertical space within the room. Failing to do so means missing out on valuable storage opportunities and leaving potential space underused.

"Install floating shelves, wall-mounted cabinets, or tall storage units to take advantage of vertical space while keeping frequently used items within reach," says Elizabeth Vergara, founder and lead designer at Vergara Homes. "Consider using over-the-toilet shelving, hanging baskets, or pegboards to further optimize wall space."

Additionally, adjustable shelves from Amazon, can help accommodate different-sized items and keep your overhead storage neat and organized, which work well in modern bathrooms.

2. Storing Non-Essential Items

Make it a routine to remove unnecessary items from your bathroom. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: VSP Interiors.)

Keeping unnecessary items in the bathroom takes up valuable storage space and contributes to clutter, making it harder to find the essential products you need throughout the day.

Regularly assess what you truly need in the bathroom by taking an inventory of your bathroom contents. Use designated organizers or baskets to keep items grouped and easy to access. Keeping only daily essentials within reach will help maintain an organized and streamlined bathroom that feels more functional.

3. Poor Towel Storage

Storing your towel in the right place will keep things neat and tidy in the long-run. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Cave Interiors)

Towels are one bathroom item that can take up a lot of space if organized and stored incorrectly. Stacking towels without a system, cramming them into cabinets, or leaving them in piles on the bathroom floor can lead to clutter, musty odors, and difficulty accessing them when needed. A definite bathroom storage mistake.

"Use towel racks, hooks, or dedicated shelves to keep towels off the floor and neatly organized," recommends Elizabeth. "To prevent musty smells and mildew, ensure your bathroom has proper ventilation as this will also help keep your towels fresh for longer."

Where space is limited, consider an over-the-door towel rack or a towel ladder from the Cotswold Company, to maximize vertical space while keeping towels within reach.

4. Using Shelves for Decor Instead of Storage

Why not opt for storage baskets to keep clutter out the way? (Image credit: Olga Ashby Interiors)

Prioritizing decorative items over functional storage can lead to wasted space and reduced practicality, especially in small bathrooms where every inch counts.

"Strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality by incorporating storage-friendly decor," continues Elizabeth. "Use decorative baskets, stylish jars, and chic containers to store essentials while keeping the space visually appealing."

5. Improper Sized Furnishings

If you don't want your bathroom to look cluttered, then choosing the right furniture is crucial. (Image credit: Olga Ashby Interiors)

When trying to remodel a bathroom or simply improve its storage, it's important to use appropriately sized furnishings. Using furniture that is too large for the space such as a double bathroom vanity or even furniture that is too small, makes moving around the space difficult and prevents optimization.

Instead, when trying to organize a bathroom, choose storage solutions that are proportionate to your bathroom’s size and layout. "If you have a small bathroom, opt for slimline cabinets, wall-mounted vanities, or floating shelves to keep the floor space open and maintain an airy feel," says bathroom renovation expert Rick Berres. "In larger bathrooms, avoid using furniture that is too compact, as it may not provide enough storage and can make the room feel empty or underutilized."

One tip is to always measure your space carefully before purchasing storage furniture to ensure a proper fit before you spend time and money on choosing the wrong pieces.

6. Using a Mirror Without Inbuilt Storage

Mirrored cabinets are a surefire way to solve your storage woes. (Image credit: Bert & May x Fired Earth)

Bathroom mirrors can easily double up as being an effective storage solution. Sometimes cabinet mirrors, such as the Cartlon Single Door LED Illuminated Cabinet from Dunelm, can often be so discreet that you wouldn’t even know they were there.

"Mirror storage is vital if you need to store products that you use around the vanity such as facial creams and makeup," continues Rick. "Often these products rely on the use of a mirror for application and therefore it's extremely convenient to have them on hand in the same location."

Decorating with mirrors, especially those with inbuilt storage, often consists of multiple shallow shelves, ideal for storing bottles, tubes and pallets. Think about storing your toothbrush and toothpaste here as well so that you always have them handy and concealed.

7. Failing to Label or Categorize

Placing things into categories will help you find you day to day essentials. (Image credit: The Design Collective)

Without a clear labelling system, your items can become lost in cabinets and drawers, making it difficult to find when you need it.

Instead, take the time to implement a structured organization system using labelled bins, drawer organizers, and clear containers to group similar items together for easy access. A great product to help you achieve this is the Nelko Label Maker Machine from Amazon . Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers, this label maker can connect to your devices via bluetooth for easy use.

"Consider categorizing products together by use - such as skincare, haircare or medication," suggests interior designer Samantha Pratt. "Once categorized, establish a routine for tidying up and returning items to their designated spots to keep your bathroom organized over time."

8. Not Utilizing ‘Dead Space’

Use your bathroom space wisely. (Image credit: The Design Collective)

Cupboards and vanity units are not the only storage spaces that can be utilised in your bathroom. Areas that don’t automatically jump out at you as potential storage solutions can quickly become them with the correct tools and vision.

With little difficulty, that dead space above your door could turn into the perfect place for storing towels. Also the space between your toilet and sink could easily fit a bathroom shelf, ideal for storing any overflow products..

According to Samantha, it ultimately comes down to using the space you have and mapping out the best areas to incorporate additional storage. If your bathroom is currently full of dead space and also overflowing with belongings try adding some new storage solutions in the gaps.

A well-organized bathroom not only enhances the functionality of the space but also creates a more relaxing atmosphere for you to enjoy. If you are planning on reorganising your bathroom storage systems remember to categorize the contents into three piles; keep, donate and discard. This way you will only be reorganizing things you know you need.