How to Take the (Very) Awkward Space Under Your Bathroom Sink From Chaotic to Orderly

Clutter has no place in a space meant for restoration and relaxation, so finding under-sink storage ideas that can keep all those bathroom essentials organized and in their place should be a priority.

There are all kinds of bathroom storage ideas to consider implementing, but solutions that take up little floor space and can be slotted into the area beneath your basin are invaluable.

With the help of some leading bathroom design experts, we examine the best methods for making the most of this often-wasted space.

1. Take a Cohesive Approach to Under Sink Storage

The design of the under sink storage in this bathroom has been reflected in the fluted wooden finishes used elsewhere. (Image credit: Viktoria Wellham. Design: Victoria Interiors)

There are several reasons why getting under sink storage solutions right can be so tricky, with the main one being the fact that plumbing needs to be taken into account. Thankfully, there are ways of designing your bathroom vanity ideas to navigate this issue.

"The biggest problem with under-bathroom sink storage is the pipes that always seem to get in the way," says C. Lee Cawley, certified professional organizer and founder at Simplify You. "You need to conquer and divide, and also to take advantage of the height (if possible) with things that stack."

In this bathroom, designed by Viktoria Wellham, the fluted vanity from Aquaroc Bathrooms has been combined with a matching full-height pull-out unit for a smart, cohesive finish. Deep drawers sit directly beneath the sink, while wicker baskets offer a place to keep towels neatly tucked away.

2. Keep it Simple With a Wall-Hung Vanity

A vanity is a great way to keep your essentials at arms reach. (Image credit: James Merrell)

In terms of small bathroom storage ideas, anything that keeps the floor nice and clear is perfect — including the under sink clutter containment methods you use.

For a really simple, yet effective, solution, consider an all-in-one vanity unit with an integrated basin. Once it is installed, don't forget that to work well, a regular declutter will be needed too.

"Even the best organization system fails without maintenance," advises Gerrit Jan Reinders, decluttering expert and founder of BOXIE24. "Schedule a quarterly 'under-sink audit' to sweep out old products, purge the duplicates and reconfigure your organization system. This prevents the slow creep of clutter that typically builds up in hidden storage areas. My clients who implement this simple maintenance routine tell me they are getting greater use out of the products kept there."

3. Double Up With Twin Storage

Two basins need two lots of storage below. (Image credit: Viktoria Wellham. Design: Victoria Interiors)

A shared bathroom needs two lots of under sink storage — particularly if some members of the family are tidier than others.

If, as part of your bathroom design, you have incorporated twin basins or double vanity ideas, it makes sense to give each their own form of storage beneath.

In this case of this pretty pink bathroom, designed by Victoria Interiors, the dainty countertop basins sit atop a rustic custom-made vanity which slots perfectly into the alcove to make the most of every inch of space. The symmetrical look is continued through the use of matching mirrors and towel rings.

4. Keep Everything in Its Place With a Labeling System

Clearly labeled storage baskets, bins, and containers make it easy to keep your under-sink area organized. It's also a great way to find things in cabinets and drawers. (Image credit: JT GRUPA. Photo credit Oni Studio)

Whatever type of unit you choose to house your under-sink bits and bobs, unless you look into how to organize a bathroom and implement a good system, it will quickly become chaotic.



"I prefer clear and labeled boxes like versus stacking drawers," reveals C. Lee Cawley. "It’s much easier to pull out the box that you need (dental, medicine, etc.) and rummage through it at counter height rather than crouching down and peering into stacking drawers under a sink."

A range of clearly labelled bins and boxes as well as carousels and lazy Susans will ensure everything stays where it should be and is easy to find.

5. Maximize Space With Under Sink Drawers

Deep drawers usually offer greater storage opportunities without taking up as much space when compared to cabinets. (Image credit: Suzanna Scott. Design: Tineke Triggs)

Just as with kitchen storage, deep drawers often make far more sense when it comes to offering maximum space for keeping essentials organized than cupboards.

"A built-in pull-out drawer system allows you to have supplies organized while having them conveniently to hand," explains interior designer and kitchen specialist Alecia Taylor of CabinetNow.com. "Utilize tiered storage to maximize vertical space."

Within this bathroom, designed by Tineke Triggs, the bespoke vanity unit that has been slotted into a spare alcove, features minimalist handless drawers that offer a wealth of storage all within a small space.

6. Make It Easy to Find Items With a Pull Out System

Using pull-out systems specifically for under-sink units will give you easy-access and preventing any digging around at the back of cupboards. (Image credit: Eric Piasecki Photography. Otto Designs)

Rather than relying on one capacious unit for all your bathroom toiletries and cleaning products, fit it with bathroom organizers that feature pull-out systems to make accessing and separating items easier. You also need to think about how they will fit around pipework.

"Use what I term the 'U-Shape Technique,'" says Gerrit Jan Reinders. "Do not fight plumbing, cooperate with it. Use low-profile pull-out drawers or shelving units on either side of pipes to form a U-shape configuration. This provides maximum available space while working with your plumbing set-up.

"The key is to take measurements before purchasing any organizers so that they will fit around your specific pipe configuration," adds Gerrit.

7. Incorporate Open Shelving for Easy Access

There is no need to hide everything away under your sink. Some open shelving is ideal for displaying certain items. (Image credit: Nato Welton)

There is no need to hide everything away under your sink — if there are some products or items you want to leave on display, or to be able to grab without opening a drawer or cabinet door, incorporate some open shelving into your under sink storage ideas.

"There is a trend for open shelving under sinks in high-end builds," points out C. Lee Cawley.

Unless being super organized and tidy comes naturally to you, going all in with open shelving could mean you end up with clutter on display, so consider combining closed cabinetry for the less attractive items and reserving your shelving for your special lotions or potions or to use as towel storage for your freshly laundered towels.

FAQs

How Do I Maximize the Space Under My Sink?

No matter what space you have available under your sink, easy home organization ideas will ensure you make the most of it.

"People are used to using only the bottom of the cabinet, but there is valuable vertical space being wasted," says Gerrit Jan Reinders, who has an ingenious way of putting the space to better use.

"Install tension rods along the width of the cabinet to suspend spray bottles, or install small shelves above the pipes where space allows. I inform all my clients that thinking in thirds is the principle to utilizing every storage space efficiently, particularly challenging ones such as under sinks."

Once you have mastered the art of under sink storage in the bathroom, turn your attention to your finding out how to maximize storage space in your kitchen cabinets too.