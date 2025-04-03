7 Bathroom Organizers That Will Change the Flow of Your Space — And Also Help You Cull Clutter

The bathroom is a space in our home that we all use consistently. It's where we get ready for the day and where we unwind in the evenings. But often our bathrooms get overrun by the overwhelming amount of things we store in them.

It can be difficult to predict which bathroom organizers are right for your space. Bathrooms typically need to house toiletries, skin products, and beauty cosmetics, so it's key to work out how to store these items efficiently.

This is why knowing how to organize a bathroom is important. If everything you need to store in your bathroom has a designated area that can go back to, it will dramatically change how cluttered the bathroom will get, making it more manageable to maintain.

1. Drawer Dividers

Drawer dividers are the perfect way to keep things organized. (Image credit: Interiors InsideOut Designs)

Often in a bathroom, people have multiple drawers that tend to pile high with belongings, muddled up drawer contents. Drawer dividers can solve this organizational dilemma by compartmentalizing the drawers, dividing the space so that you can store your items in groups. This allows you to access your items easily and stops them from sliding around the drawers when they are not in use.

"Drawer dividers have changed the way my bathroom operates," says Gayle Walker, Marie Kondo organizer at Life Doula. "I now know where everything belongs and exactly where I am putting things back. No longer am I searching through an untidy drawer to find my hairbrush in the morning as it is always in the exact same place."

These products come in all shapes and sizes to fit all drawers, depending on how deep and wide they are. These drawer dividers from the Home Edit are particularly good as they are available in both shallow and deep models, and both are adjustable to fit your drawer perfectly.

Amazon Vinsani Bamboo Drawer Dividers £13.99 at Amazon UK Color: Brown

Material: Bamboo

Gayle Walker Social Links Navigation Life Doula Inc Gayle Walker is a professional organizer and Life Doula a professional organizing service based in the US.

2. Tiered Organizers

We love the chic tiered drawers below the sink in this bathroom. (Image credit: Glen Allsop. Design: Studio Robert McKinley)

Tiered organizers are a huge help when it comes to space saving. "Tiered shelving instantly creates more space and visibility," continues Gayle. "It allows you to effectively store things on top of each other, which would otherwise be dead unused space."

The two-tiered organizer from the Home Edi t is very practical as it allows you to store items on two levels, but also has a sliding drawer on the bottom for easy access to products. Great for storing overflow items like shampoos, body lotions, and sprays.

Tiered units also work great on your bathroom countertops, so anything you would store outside of drawers and cupboards can also benefit from a tiered system, such as make-up and brushes, to skincare. The Bellwood cosmetic organizer is a great product for systematically organizing your items that are going to be on display, as its sleek design fits in with all bathroom finishes.

3. Lazy Susan

John Lewis Fossil Beige Marble Round Serving Board £30 at John Lewis Material: Marble

When you think of a lazy Susan, the most obvious place you would probably think to find them is in the kitchen pantry holding condiments. However, the turntable has many functions and is most certainly not to be undermined when it comes to bathroom organization.

Lazy Susans are a great organizational tool for hard-to-reach areas like the back of your bathroom shelves or corner cabinets. They allow products to be stored compactly, while also allowing them to be accessed easily.

The KLIPPKAKTUS storage turntable from IKEA is perfect for storing bathroom essentials; the transparent design also allows you to see items with ease especially in cramped cupboards and look great in modern bathrooms.

4. Bathroom Caddy

You can store your everyday essentials into caddies. (Image credit: Dunelm)

According to professional organizer Melissa Gugni, the bathroom caddy has received a bad reputation for being too bulky and encroaching too much into the bathroom. However, times have changed, and now new sleek designs, such as the Lacquer Three Tier Storage Unit from the White Company, can become a vital asset to any bathroom and provide much-needed space for your bathroom necessities.

A great feature is that you can also move a caddy throughout the space, which means that your products can travel with you when and how often you need them.

If you happen to have a small bathroom, the caddie works well to increase your storage in spaces that would otherwise go unused. Try adding a caddie between the shower/bath and your cabinet. This will streamline the design and fill in any gaps you may have previously had.

Dunelm Rattan Natural Caddy £50 at Dunelm Material: Rattan

Melissa Gugni Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Melissa Gugni is a San Francisco-based organizer who pairs her vision for clutter free homes with a clean, fresh aesthetic. As a mom, she recognizes the importance of creating a space that you're proud of but can live in, too. Alongside her work, she's contributed to many decluttering and organization articles sharing her expertise.

5. Cabinet Door Storage

It's not just a cabinet door, there is so much more you can do with it. (Image credit: Design: Collective Studio)

It's easy to discount the cabinet door as actual viable storage space, but when it comes to organizing optimally, you have to think about every possible solution, and that means creating opportunities wherever you can. The bathroom cabinet doors in your home can store and hold more than you think.

"Cabinet doors are a perfect place to store bathroom products, as they allow you to maximize space and utilise vertical storage," continues Melissa. "Although they are often overlooked, it's normally my recommendation when organizing a client's bathroom as there is so much more space available."

The 4-piece cabinet door storage boxes from Amazon provide additional storage for your bathroom with increased space to put surplus supplies such as toothpaste, razor blades, and body wash.

6. Storage Bins

Storage bins for the win! (Image credit: Interiors InsideOut Studio)

Bathroom storage bins have always been an organizing essential as they group items together and are easy to move around from room to room.

Storage bins are even more beneficial if you buy wire baskets such as these wire storage baskets from Cox & Cox, or the Bamboo Rim Lidded Storage Basket from John Lewis, so that you can see exactly what is in them.

Make sure that you buy a variety of different sizes so that you can tailor-make your storage to suit the space. Keeping everything in groups like this allows you to systemise your belongings more effectively.

OKA Large Fairfax Rattan Basket £145 at OKA UK Color: Brown

Material: Rattan

7. Countertop Trays

Save space on your countertop by using a chic and stylish tray. (Image credit: Simon Devitt. Design: Studio Pacific Architecture)

Countertop trays are normally thought of as more of an accessory. However, they are also a good source of space saver, this is where you can put more dainty items on display.

"When you are thinking about purchasing a countertop tray, look for ones made out of beautiful materials, including natural stone such as the Auralia tray from Olivia’s or something that complements the style and aesthetic of the space," recommends Melissa.

Abask Dama Leather and Wood Tray £1,060 at ABASK Color: Brown

Material: Wood

FAQs

Which Organizers Take Up Too much Space in a Bathroom?

If you are concerned about space and want to maximize your storage while still achieving a spacious bathroom, think twice before purchasing large storage units and freestanding shelves. There are so many options listed above that will streamline your organizing without eating into your bathroom.

"If you struggle with space in your bathroom, look for storage solutions that integrate with the pre-existing furniture," says Gayle. "First, maximize the storage you already have before adding free-standing units such as bathroom caddies."

When it comes to choosing organizers, it is not a matter of one product fits all; you have to choose which organizers work for you and your bespoke space. Always start by measuring the available space you have for any organizational tool. This way you will be able to purchase solutions that will fit and complement your bathroom perfectly and ensure you are maximizing available space.