9 Shower Trends to Know Before Undertaking a Bathroom Reno in 2025 — If You Want the Best Looking, Most Functional Space

For many of us, the shower is a sanctuary. There's a ritualistic aspect to your shower routine, whether it's to relax and unwind at the end of the day or to refresh and invigorate yourself first thing in the morning, it's an inherently personal space.

As something that holds so much importance in our day-to-day life, it's only right that we treat it with the respect we would any other spot in our home, and of course, keep up with all the latest shower room and bathroom trends.

This year, we're noticing a shift towards a wellness-first mentality. The most popular designs prioritize your well-being, creating a more relaxing and immersive experience for you. However, this presents itself in a multitude of ways, so we've compiled just a few of our personal favorites.

1. Curved Showers

A curved shower creates an inviting, cocooning feel. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra)

Recent months have shown a general shift towards softer, more natural forms in design. We seem to favor curving, serpentine structures over the harsh lines that once reigned supreme.

As Damla Turgot from Otto Tiles explains, "Curved bathtubs are definitely having a moment, and that sense of softness is starting to influence how showers are designed too."

For several years now, we've seen people opting for curved, roll top, freestanding baths, and now, finally, curved showers are making an appearance.

"People don’t want the clash between a sculptural, organic bath and a sharp-edged shower enclosure; it feels disjointed," she says. "We’re seeing more curved shower divides, rounded corners, and built-in niches that echo the flow of the overall space and pieces within it."

Much like with a curved staircase, softer lines create a more luxurious look than you'll find from their straight-edged equivalents.

"It makes everything feel calmer, more luxurious, and less like the shower is a separate zone," adds Damla. "Especially when paired with textured or handmade tiles, these details bring a really spa-like, considered quality to a shower space."

Damla Tugot Founder of Otto Tiles In 2014, alongside her brother, Damla founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience. From the beginning, Damla was determined to move beyond mass-produced designs and instead champion the beauty of handmade, artisanal tiles.

2. Smart Showers

The ROCA digital shower system can be controlled via a touch-screen tablet. (Image credit: ROCA)

Smart bathroom tech seems to be taking the world by storm, with a new, mind-bogglingly clever design launching every other week. And although toilets were the first to the party, showers are following suit.

"Smart showers aren’t a new concept, but they’re becoming increasingly popular in everyday homes," states Alex Wood from Victorian Plumbing.

As Nigel Palmer from Aqualisa explains, "The market for Smart Showers has been growing steadily, but the latest generation of designs should see much greater adoption."

Digital shower systems have been in production since 2001, but their popularity has increased significantly in recent years.

"These tech-enhanced systems offer precise temperature control, custom presets, and even voice or app operation, all while focusing on sustainability and personalization," Nigel explains.

These upgraded designs take your shower experience to new heights, transforming your daily routine.

"Perfect for modern users, smart showers enhance comfort and conserve water through usage monitoring and eco-modes. They’re quickly becoming an essential feature in modern bathrooms," he says.

3. Color Drenching

Color drenching and tile drenching are two trends that can go hand in hand in your shower. (Image credit: Drummonds)

"Bathrooms are no longer focusing on clinical whites and muted greys - color is making a major comeback in 2025," argues Alex.

Gone are the days of the monochromatic, all white bathrooms; our spaces are now full of color, and that includes our showers.

"From statement tiling and vibrant grout lines to bold metal finishes like brushed gold, matte black, and even copper, showers are becoming a fun way to express colour. Rich, earthy tones, soft pastels, and jewel hues to add warmth and personality to their spaces," Alex suggests.

But if you're not ready for the commitment of full-on color-drenching, smaller accessories are a great way to add some brightness to your space.

"Accessories such as colorful shower trays, taps, and towel hooks are now key styling elements, allowing people to layer in color without overwhelming the space. This shift reflects a growing desire for bathrooms that feel joyful, unique, and deeply personal," Alex adds.

HAY Cylindrical Stoneware Toothbrush Holder £9 at Selfridges Danish brand HAY is the go-to spot for fun, brightly colored accessories, including this cute toothbrush holder. Mette Ditmer Nova Arte Laundry Basket £62.90 at nordicnest.com Who said laundry baskets have to be boring? This coral version adds a fun, vibrant touch to your bathroom. HAY Colour Crate M 26.5x34.5 Cm, Off-White £8 at nordicnest.com HAY's brightly colored crates are an excellent storage solution for smaller bathrooms, and they help build a more playful, colorful design.

4. Spa Showers

Integrating a bench into your shower design is an easy way to create a more spa-like experience. (Image credit: Anthony Barcelo. Design: Ryan Saghian)

It's no shock that spa bathrooms are in, but this year they're levelling up. Nowadays, a spa bathroom doesn't just mean good lighting and luxurious materials; it means state-of-the-art showers.

"More people are seeking the luxury of a spa experience from the comfort of their own home," comments Adam. "Showers are increasingly taking inspiration from natural materials and calming, spa-like environments - think textured stone tiles, wood accents, and rainfall showerheads that mimic the feel of an outdoor retreat."

The spa shower is an all-encompassing design, from the tiles to the shower head you use, each element should come together to create the optimal spa-like experience.

"This trend is focused on creating a tranquil, restorative space that encourages relaxation and offers a true escape from busy daily life," he continues. "The goal is to design a sanctuary that feels grounded, timeless, and soothing."

This is a leading principle for Ziggy Kulig, the CEO of Graff. He says, "We believe the bathroom should be a wellness sanctuary where we can relax at the end of the day, or energise for a new one."

Ziggy Kulig CEO of Graff Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, with locations throughout Europe, GRAFF is globally recognized for its trend-setting products and unique vision. Supported since 1922 by extensive plumbing and hardware manufacturing experience, GRAFF has positioned itself at the forefront of design, creating designer-based collections for the luxury market.

5. Checkerboard Tiling

Mix checkerboard tiles with some striped accessories for a fun, maximalist design. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

"Checkerboards are back in a big way," says Damla. "They’re playful, a bit nostalgic, and bring instant personality to a shower."

We love the classic yet contemporary feel of a checkerboard tile, and the shower is the perfect place to experiment with the style.

"We’re seeing clients try out all kinds of colour pairings beyond the classic black and white: warm neutrals, soft greens, even rich browns," adds Damla. "There’s also a growing interest in plaid and gingham-style tiling using tonal variations of the same colour to create a more nuanced, layered look. It’s a simple pattern, but when it’s done with handmade tiles or a softer palette, it feels really fresh and contemporary."

6. Brushed Brass Finishes

Brushed brass offers a vintage, worn-in feel that will last for years to come. (Image credit: Photography: Stephen Karlisch / Design: Urbanology)

The best shower trends don't always have to be the ones making the biggest statement; sometimes, a small, subtle change is exactly what takes your shower to the next level. And our favorite way to do this is always by switching out our bathroom hardware.

"Brushed brass and similar aged finishes are timeless as well as durable, adding warmth, character, and a touch of luxury to the bathroom," comments Ziggy.

He continues: "The beauty and simplicity of brushed brass feels on trend, whilst being able to provide enduring style popular with those looking to create bathroom design with longevity in mind."

7. Stone Drenching

This trend works particularly well with richly veined natural stones, which their naturally dramatic appearance. (Image credit: Photography: Manolo Yllera / Design: Julie Hillman)

If you want a more luxurious spin on color-drenching, stone-drenching is the trend for you.

"Consumers are opting to cover not only their shower enclosures, but their floors and ceilings, and built-in home sauna seats with the same stone effect throughout," explains Ross Stewart from Neolith.

This style creates the feeling of a luxury spa in your own home; the all-encompassing wraparound stone immerses you in an elevated shower experience with a look that is relaxing yet striking.

"The resulting look is sleek and luxurious, whilst also providing a sense of calm," he adds. "There is a desire for relaxation in today’s fast-paced world, and this, paired with the wellness movement, has gained significant traction in recent years."

While this style works well with any shower, it's particularly effective in larger wet rooms, where you can fully appreciate the effects of the material.

8. Filtered Water Showers

Tappwater's Showerpro Diamond comes in a silver chrome finish that seamlessly blends in with your shower fixture. (Image credit: Tappwater)

These shower trends aren't just limited to aesthetics, and if there's one trend that prevails over them all, it's the importance we're placing on wellness, and that extends to the water you use.

"The water your body absorbs is just as important as the water you drink," explains Alexander Provins from Tappwater. "Yet, filtering our bathroom water is often an overlooked consideration."

The importance of filtering your drinking water has been widely accepted for some time now, but we're now seeing a movement towards embracing filtered water in the bathroom as well.

"When it comes to hair and skincare, water quality truly matters as poor water can have lasting effects that are easily avoided, such as dry skin, brittle hair, and irritation. Filtered water can have a noticeable impact on your health from the inside out," says Alexander.

"By removing impurities like chlorine and heavy metals, filters prevent these irritants from stripping your skin and hair of natural oils. This results in softer skin, shinier hair, and healthier nails," he continues.

So, for a healthier shower routine, you may want to think about investing in a filtered showerhead.

9. Layered Experiences

This dramatic walk-in shower space includes several different shower heads for an elevated experience. (Image credit: West One)

"Showers are evolving into something far more experiential - spaces to pause, unwind, and reset," comments Louise Ashdown from West One.

We're seeing this idea manifest in various ways, from the materials people use to the layout of the shower space. However, one of our favorite interpretations of this new approach is seen in the way people are designing their showers with the user experience in mind. Instead of opting for a single shower head, people are aiming to create a more immersive, layered experience with multiple types of shower heads.

"There is a growing appetite for layered water experiences: ceiling-mounted rainfall heads, separate hand showers, and body jets working in tandem to provide full-body coverage," Louise says, "Thermostatic controls, ambient lighting, and even aromatherapy options are becoming more popular as people look to personalise the space around their routines."

Now you're thoroughly clued up on all the hottest trends for your shower, it's time to look at the wider picture and start thinking about the best bathroom trends of the year. Our personal favorite? These retro glass block bathrooms, without a doubt.