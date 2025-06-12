Wait, What Actually Is a 'Digital Shower System'? The Pros and Cons of Tech-Enhanced Showering, Explained

It's no secret that we are living through a digital age. Our phones have become so integral to our routine that they are practically an extension of ourselves; we're never without them. There are very few aspects of our daily routine that remain untouched by the digital world. In fact, the shower is practically the only space in the home that feels safe from technology. That is, of course, until the introduction of digital shower systems.

That's right, now even your shower can have a digital footprint with this smart bathroom tech trend. While your regular (read: boring) shower can be controlled via a mechanical lever system, these new-fangled digital designs offer more customization than you'd ever even considered needing in your hygiene routine. Instead of an old-fashioned knob, or lever, your temperature and water pressure will be controlled using an LED control panel, or in some models, can even be set via an app on your smartphone..

While this may sound like a product of our AI-driven age, digital showers have actually been on the market since 2001, so they aren't exactly as new an invention as you may have initially thought. However, just because they've been around for a while, it doesn't mean they are a worthy investment, or that they're not evolving with the times. Our experts outline all the pros and cons of the design and decide whether they are worth your investment.

Pro: No More Guesswork

ROCA's digital shower systems can be controlled via a touchscreen panel. (Image credit: ROCA)

"A smart shower can eliminate waiting and guesswork from your morning shower routine. It allows you to pre-set and save your ideal temperature, flow, and duration using the app or an intuitive control pad," explains Natalie Bird from Roca.

The ability to save specific shower settings and pre-set your shower means that every morning, no matter what, your perfect shower is there waiting for you. That means no fiddling around with controls trying to get the right temperature, and no painful waiting time until your shower heats up.

Natalie continues, "Additionally, you can set up multiple profiles for other people in your household, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their perfect shower every time."

Natalie Bird Brand Marketing Manager at Roca Roca first began its activity in 1917, manufacturing cast iron radiators for domestic heating in its factory in Gavà (Barcelona). Today Roca's commercial network reaches more than 170 countries, supplied by its 81 production plants and its more than 21,000 employees all around the world. Since joining in 2021, Natalie has helped position the brand as the 'must-have' staple in all luxury bathrooms in the UK.

Con: Overcomplicating The Simple Pleasures

“Digital shower systems are often marketed as the future of bathroom convenience, with touchscreens, voice control, and app integration. While the tech is impressive, we’ve chosen not to offer them because they can sometimes overcomplicate what should be a simple, restorative experience," explains Keeley Sutcliffe, Design Manager at BC Designs.

So much of what we love about showers is the opportunity they offer us to switch off and detach from the stress of the outside world. By bringing digital elements into this serene space, you remove the spa bathroom atmosphere.

"Our focus is on beautifully engineered brassware and thermostatic controls that combine reliability with timeless design. Digital showers rely on electronic components, which can be prone to faults over time and often require specialist installation and maintenance. For many homeowners, especially in period properties, they’re not always the most practical fit. Investing in high-quality, mechanical systems offers a level of durability and user control that digital alternatives haven’t yet matched,” says Keeley.

Some designs will require a strong WiFi connection in order to work properly. (Image credit: LUSSO)

Pro: Hands Free Cleaning

As much as we love the clean feeling we get from hopping out of the shower, we don't exactly look forward to returning the favor. Cleaning bathroom fixtures is far from anyone's favorite task, which is exactly what makes the self-cleaning feature offered by many digital showers quite so appealing.

"Smart showers with integrated cleaning programmes offer an added bonus by simplifying cleaning tasks around the home. The Roca Smart Shower, for example, has a programme that periodically releases high-pressure water from all outlets to eliminate limescale and impurities from pipes and jets," explains Natalie. "Additionally, for a comprehensive cleaning, a six-minute program releases water at 72ºC to sanitize pipes and eliminate any bacteria."

Con: Cost

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this kind of high-tech purchase does not come cheap.

As Farook Member, director of QS Supplies, explains, "On the downside, digital shower systems are extremely expensive to install, particularly if you need to redesign your bathroom for the technology to be able to fit it in."

Most digital systems require a more intensive installation process, often including a control unit, which also increases the costs.

"They are also less easy to maintain as well, which tends to cost in calling in specialist fitters. In the remote possibility of the digital panel or power failing, you're out of the system, which is less satisfactory for day-to-day reliability," Farook adds.

Most systems have a sleek, modern design. (Image credit: ROCA)

Pro: Safety

One more surprising advantage of the digital shower systems is the increased level of safety and protection they offer, especially comforting for those with young children.

"Beyond more control of temperature, they beat all others in convenience with scald protection, perfect for households with young children or the elderly," comments Farook.

Some designs take this a step further, with special child safety features for a kid-friendly bathroom design.

As Natalie explains, "Roca's Smart Shower includes a child safety mode that allows children to turn the shower off but not on, reducing the risk of scalding. It also monitors the temperature for added safety."

For many new parents, this added peace of mind is incentive enough to move forward with the investment.

Con: Software Issues

These systems may not be compatible with all designs, so you'll have to weigh up aesthetics and innovation. (Image credit: Humbert & Poyet)

As anyone who has ever invested in a smartphone knows, a new software update can render a fully functional device completely unusable. This is already frustrating enough with your phone or computer, but imagine this annoyance preventing you from completing your evening routine... that's enough for us to swear off technology entirely.

"Unlike traditional fixtures that last decades, digital screens and digital components may require software updates or become unsupported over time," explains designer Laura Barrera.

"It happened to me twice with one smart lighting system, discontinued before I was able to install it by the time the renovation was over so I had to choose another brand and couldn’t sell it," Laura comments, "If the brand phases out the product line you could end up with a high-end system that’s no longer fully functional. Plus, in the event of a malfunction, repairs could be more complex and costly than standard valves and mixers."

Plus, if you do run into complications, this won't be a job for your typical plumber. You'll likely have to call in an expert, which is not only more expensive but also more inconvenient.

Roca Smart Shower panel £3,142.76 at uk.roca.com ROCA's smart shower panel is a sleek, seamless design that could blend into any shower design. Stop and start the flow of water with a touch of a button, so you can pause while you lather, and continue at the exact same temperature once you're ready to rinse. Plus, integrated cleaning systems prevent the buildup of limescale and other bacteria, for the easiest clean possible. Victorian Plumbing Mira Activate with ColdBoost Double Outlet Ceiling Fed Digital Shower £1,049.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk The Mira Activate system can be controlled via a smartphone app or even via voice control, for maximum ease of use. Plus, you can switch between a powerful overhead shower, or a hand-held head, for a shower that suits you. Victorian Plumbing Aqualisa iSystem Smart Shower Concealed with £919.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This fixed overhead system from Aqualisa boasts a particularly sleek, sophisticated design. Unlike other systems, it is easy to use and doesn't require a complicated installation process, making it a very appealing option for many.

FAQs

Is It Worth the Investment?

Ultimately, the decision will come down to your unique lifestyle choices and priorities. While they may cost significantly more than the average shower system, for tech-buffs who value innovation and ease, this may just be the perfect addition to your bathroom design.

However, for others, this may be nothing more than a shiny waste of money.

"I would, however, recommend buying a digital shower in case you're undertaking a major renovation or building a new restroom, especially if you're one who values new-fangled convenience, state-of-the-art design, and control personalization," says Farook, "For homeowners who are technophiles or building an advanced intelligent restroom, it is definitely worth it. But, for homeowners who want fast, low-cost upgrades, conventional thermostatic mixers offer tolerable reliability for less money."

Even if this digital shower system isn't the right upgrade for you, there are several other smart tech products that are worth your money.

Or, if state-of-the-art bathrooms are right up your street, we can guarantee you'll love this genius modular toilet system.