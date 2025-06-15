Sorry, but the Type of Showerhead You Choose Matters More Than Just Aesthetics — Here's Your Guide to Picking the Right One

Whether you are about to embark on a bathroom renovation project or are starting from scratch with a blank canvas, you will soon find that when it comes to choosing fittings for the new space, the breadth of choice in terms of the types of shower heads available can feel a little overwhelming.

"A shower head is more than just its design, it’s about creating the perfect balance of style, performance and water efficiency to suit your bathroom and your home’s water pressure," explains Jeevan Seth, CEO of shower brand JTP. "Different shower heads offer distinct benefits, and understanding how they work can really elevate your daily experience."

With this in mind, we bring you the most common head options homeowners are faced with, setting out their pros and cons to make choosing the right model for your walk-in shower easy.

Jeevan Seth Social Links Navigation CEO of JTP Jeevan Seth is the CEO of JTP, a well established bathroom hardware brand. He is heavily involved with the product development side of the business and is always looking to design innovative new ranges for his customers.

Do Different Types of Shower Heads Make a Difference?

Thankfully it is usually possible to incorporate more than just one type of shower head within the space. (Image credit: Grohe)

Aesthetics aside, does the type of shower head you choose actually make any difference to performance? Surely all types of showers do the same thing, right?

"At first glance, it may seem like a matter of aesthetics: polished brass versus brushed nickel, rainfall versus handheld," picks up interior designer Rachel Blindauer. "But a well-chosen shower head doesn’t just influence how a bathroom looks — it profoundly shapes how the space feels.

“Design isn’t just visual. It’s sensorial," continues Rachel. "A shower head is an interface between the body and the environment — it should be selected with the same thoughtfulness as a mattress or lighting. Ultimately, it’s about intention. A thoughtfully selected showerhead doesn’t just rinse — it restores. And in that way, it’s never just a design decision."

Rachel Blindauer Social Links Navigation Interior designer Rachel Blindauer is an award-winning interior and product designer known for crafting spaces that feel as good as they look. With over 15 years of experience, she blends architectural discipline with an artist’s intuition — balancing elegance, function, and emotional resonance. A graduate of Kansas State University, Rachel also studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Architectural Association in London. Her studio serves clients across the U.S., from Sarasota to Nantucket, and her product designs have appeared in collections for Williams-Sonoma and other leading retailers.

1. Handheld Shower Heads

Handheld shower heads work so well on a practical level and are a must in family bathrooms. (Image credit: JTP)

Perhaps the most common, and certainly the most familiar, option, the handheld shower head offers many benefits, particularly to those with family bathrooms in mind.

This style of shower head is attached to a flexible hose. They are designed to be detached from a mount on the wall or pulled out of a socket in the bath or wall, to be held and directed wherever you wish while showering.

"A handheld shower head can be an incredibly practical addition to a family bathroom, especially if you have young children or pets, offering a level of flexibility that a fixed head can't match," points out Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO.

"These offer unparalleled flexibility, especially for family homes, pet owners, or aging-in-place designs," adds interior and product designer Rachel Blindauer. "I often pair a handheld unit with a fixed head for layered function. It’s the unsung hero of smart, stylish bathrooms."

Victorian Plumbing Crosswater MPRO Follow Me Shower Handset and Hose £331.94 at Victorian Plumbing Designed to be fitted into the bath surround to be pulled out when needed, this stylish brushed brass shower head also cleverly drains directly into the bath waste.

Mike Whitefield Social Links Navigation Luxury interiors expert Mike is the luxury interiors expert at leading lifestyle and bathroom brand, LUSSO. With over 10 years of experience in the luxury homeware sector, Mike possesses a great eye for interior design and stays up-to-date with the latest trends.

2. Fixed Shower Heads

The secret to success with a fixed shower head is to get its height spot on. (Image credit: LUSSO)

Unlike a handheld shower head, fixed shower heads, as the name suggests, stay exactly where they are, attached to the wall.

They come in a variety of designs, most commonly square or round, and in all kinds of sizes, from those designed to give you a thoroughly good drenching, to models that offer something a little more delicate.

While they offer a very sleek, minimalist design, with most of the pipework concealed within the walls, they are not the most practical option for family bathrooms. They tend to work best when combined with a handheld shower head and are most suited to guest bathrooms or smaller ensuites. You also need to pay attention to the height at which they are fixed — taking into consideration the needs of the tallest member of the household.

QS Supplies Crosswater Fusion ABS Fixed Chrome Round Shower Head with Arm £51.80 at QS Supplies With its 200mm diameter, this chrome fixed shower head offers a good full spray. The arm is just the right length for an elegant finish.

3. Rainfall Shower Heads

Rain showers come in many forms, from fixed heads to handheld units. (Image credit: Heather Talbert. Design: Bishop Studio)

If it is spa bathroom ideas and a luxurious showering experience you crave, then this is the shower head for you.

A rainfall shower is a type of oversized showerhead, usually with a diameter of 10 inches or more. They can be specified to incorporate all kinds of spray options and come in an array of designs too.

"Oversized shower heads are a perfect choice if homeowners are looking to create a jaw-dropping shower space, with a spa-like experience in mind, whilst also offering a number of practical benefits," picks up Lewis Neathey, leader of marketing and product management UK at GROHE UK, LIXIL Europe. "Oversized statement-head showers can be installed into the ceiling or wall. These much larger dimensions ensure complete body coverage from shoulder to shoulder, emulating the sensation of showering under a natural waterfall."

For all their benefits, this style of shower does have a few requirements to function properly.

"There are technical factors we always consider when specifying fixtures —especially overhead ones," explains Adina Hall, founder and principal designer at Adina Hall Design. "Rain and ceiling-mounted heads need a minimum ceiling height of 8 feet to work properly without causing splash-back or feeling too close. They also require at least 40–60 psi (between 2.5-4 bars) of water pressure, to deliver that full, luxurious cascade. Without enough pressure, the experience falls flat."

That said, it does depend on the model you choose. Some rainfall showers can work with less than this and you should check this with your supplier.

Victorian Plumbing Burlington 9" AirBurst Shower Head £171.71 at Victorian Plumbing This 9" diameter rainfall shower head from Burlington also incorporates air into the mix, allowing you to save up to 33% water when showering.

Adina Hall Social Links Navigation Interior designer A licensed architect and an accomplished interior designer with 20 years of experience, Adina is known for creating spaces that balance soulful elegance with architectural precision.

4. Dual Shower Heads

Combining two types of shower heads gives you ultimate flexibility. (Image credit: Adina Hall Design)

Offering the best of both worlds, dual shower heads combine both a fixed shower head, be that a rainfall design or something more standard, as well as a handheld unit.

"In most of our bathroom designs, we recommend combining a rain head with a handheld," reveals Adina Hall. "It gives you the beauty of that calming, overhead moment, and the flexibility to rinse off quickly, bathe kids, or even hose down the dog. It’s the ultimate combo of form and function."

With this style of shower head, a diverter is used to switch between the handheld and fixed shower head. In some cases, these can also be combined with a series of body jets for the ultimate in flexibility when it comes to your walk-in shower ideas.

LUSSO Luxe Brushed Gold 3 Way Thermostatic Shower with Handheld Shower & Bath Spout £697.00 at LUSSO This is actually a three-way shower, featuring not only a large fixed shower head and sleek handheld unit, but also a bath spout for a totally coordinated finish.

5. Multifunction Shower Heads

A multifunction shower head allows you to choose a spray strength or pattern that suits you. (Image credit: Grohe)

Not everyone wants the same things from their showering experience or shower room ideas — even within the same household. This is where a multifunctional shower head comes in handy.

"Multifunction shower heads are ideal for creating versatile bathrooms, offering different spray settings and suiting a range of pressures, especially where flexibility is key, like in family or accessible bathrooms," explains Jeevan Seth.

Rachel Blindauer is also a fan of the multifunctional shower head.

"These are great for primary bathrooms where performance and luxury should meet," she says. "Look for models with adjustable pressure modes – massage, mist and jet sprays – which can cater to different moods or needs."

Sanctuary Bathrooms Crosswater Revive Multi Flow Brushed Brass Shower Head £479.00 at Sanctuary Bathrooms Despite its somewhat dainty design, this brass shower head manages to deliver three different settings, including an immersive rainfall shower and energising massage.

6. Ceiling-Mounted Shower Heads

Ceiling-mounted shower heads are visually striking and come in many different designs. (Image credit: LUSSO)

This is a variation on the fixed shower head, designed to be mounted directly to the ceiling, keeping the walls nice and clear. Many also incorporate lighting — perfect for conjuring up a spa-like aura.

"A more boutique option, often used in the hotels I design, these marry atmosphere with function," says Rachel Blindauer. "They work best with taller ceilings with dedicated overhead plumbing."

You will need adequate ceiling height here if you don't want to feel as though you are unable to escape the deluge (around 8 feet is ideal). This is a great option if it is a minimalist look you are aiming for or if you are dealing with small bathroom ideas and want to cut down on clutter.

Wayfair Wayfair Hudson Reed Fixed Shower Head £338.99 at Wayfair The unusual rectangular design of this shower head is designed to be fixed to the ceiling via the small arm which comes included.

7. Concealed Shower Heads

Sleek and modern, recessed shower heads are perfect for contemporary bathroom schemes. (Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

Unlike ceiling-mounted shower heads, which tend to be fixed to the ceiling via a small attachment, concealed (also known as recessed) shower heads are fitted into the ceiling itself for a sleek, streamlined finish.

Concealed, ceiling-mounted shower heads are usually rainfall style fittings and look best when combined with concealed controls, hidden behind your bathroom tiles.

"For those working with compact bathroom spaces, space-saving concealed shower heads and valves are ideal because the mechanics of the product are behind the wall," explains Lewis Neathey. "It is not only design flexibility that concealed showering can offer but also more personalisation of the individual space in terms of layout. Positioning of a shower head in an exposed system is limited by the length of the shower hose, however this is eliminated with a concealed shower system, offering the freedom to create a truly bespoke shower space."

Victorian Plumbing Arezzo Large Square 400 x 400mm Matt Black Fixed Shower Head £149.95 at Victorian Plumbing Designed to sit almost flush with the ceiling, this on-trend matte black square rainfall shower head is about as subtle as it gets.

8. Aerating Shower Heads

Air-infused shower heads allow for a bubbly, gentle spray. (Image credit: Kelda)

One of the newest kids on the showering block, aerating shower heads are also often referred to as 'bubble showers' and 'air-powered' shower heads. Not only do they offer an amazing showering experience, but they also slash water bills.

More than just another shower trend, each droplet of water is infused with air to create a soft, frothy spray that not only feels really luxurious but also cuts down on water usage.

"Showers are often seen as the main contributor to water wastage in the bathroom and a key area where homeowners are looking to improve their water consumption," points out Lewis Neathey. "Many GROHE showers heads come with water saving technology, GROHE EcoJoy as standard. The technology helps to save up to 50% of water used without limiting product performance. The flow limiters, or air infused sprays on the shower head, mix air with the water droplets to reduce the amount of water used. Using less water results in less energy used to heat the water, resulting in both improved water and energy efficiency."

QS Supplies Vado Atmosphere Air Injected Single Function Slide Rail Shower Kit From £155.10 at QS Supplies Available as single function or multifunction, this shower kit features an air injection shower head to save water and produce a restorative, gentle spray.

FAQs

How Do I Know What Shower Head to Get?

You need to think through who will be using the shower in order to make the right choice. (Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

This is a very personal decision. Primarily though, you need to consider who will be using the shower — one that suits ensuite bathroom ideas for a principle bedroom, for example, will not necessarily be any good for a child's bathroom.

"The shower head you choose makes a huge difference — not just in the look of your bathroom, but in how it actually functions day to day," explains Adina Hall. "A rain shower feels immersive and spa-like, which is perfect for large walk-in showers. For smaller spaces, families, or guest bathrooms, a wall-mounted or handheld option (or both!) might be a better fit for both comfort and practicality."

It also pays to think not just in the here and now, but in terms of your future needs.

"Personalisation, design, and space-saving solutions are often the key factors for homeowners to consider when planning their ideal shower design," picks up Lewis Neathey. "While functionality and personal requirements are essential and many of us want to live in the moment, a consideration for the future when planning a shower set-up can help homeowners save time and money in the long run. With an ageing population, multi-generational households, and sustainable living all on the rise, conscious and inclusive bathrooms are growing in popularity."



Do take into account the proportions of your space or enclosure when choosing a model too — homeowners looking for small bathroom shower ideas, for example, might like to consider more minimalist designs.