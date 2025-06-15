Sorry, but the Type of Showerhead You Choose Matters More Than Just Aesthetics — Here's Your Guide to Picking the Right One
Shower heads come with all kinds of bells and whistles these days — but do all these new technologies and design flourishes add to the experience? We asked the experts for their advice
Whether you are about to embark on a bathroom renovation project or are starting from scratch with a blank canvas, you will soon find that when it comes to choosing fittings for the new space, the breadth of choice in terms of the types of shower heads available can feel a little overwhelming.
"A shower head is more than just its design, it’s about creating the perfect balance of style, performance and water efficiency to suit your bathroom and your home’s water pressure," explains Jeevan Seth, CEO of shower brand JTP. "Different shower heads offer distinct benefits, and understanding how they work can really elevate your daily experience."
With this in mind, we bring you the most common head options homeowners are faced with, setting out their pros and cons to make choosing the right model for your walk-in shower easy.
Jeevan Seth is the CEO of JTP, a well established bathroom hardware brand. He is heavily involved with the product development side of the business and is always looking to design innovative new ranges for his customers.
Do Different Types of Shower Heads Make a Difference?
Aesthetics aside, does the type of shower head you choose actually make any difference to performance? Surely all types of showers do the same thing, right?
"At first glance, it may seem like a matter of aesthetics: polished brass versus brushed nickel, rainfall versus handheld," picks up interior designer Rachel Blindauer. "But a well-chosen shower head doesn’t just influence how a bathroom looks — it profoundly shapes how the space feels.
“Design isn’t just visual. It’s sensorial," continues Rachel. "A shower head is an interface between the body and the environment — it should be selected with the same thoughtfulness as a mattress or lighting. Ultimately, it’s about intention. A thoughtfully selected showerhead doesn’t just rinse — it restores. And in that way, it’s never just a design decision."
Rachel Blindauer is an award-winning interior and product designer known for crafting spaces that feel as good as they look. With over 15 years of experience, she blends architectural discipline with an artist’s intuition — balancing elegance, function, and emotional resonance. A graduate of Kansas State University, Rachel also studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Architectural Association in London. Her studio serves clients across the U.S., from Sarasota to Nantucket, and her product designs have appeared in collections for Williams-Sonoma and other leading retailers.
1. Handheld Shower Heads
Perhaps the most common, and certainly the most familiar, option, the handheld shower head offers many benefits, particularly to those with family bathrooms in mind.
This style of shower head is attached to a flexible hose. They are designed to be detached from a mount on the wall or pulled out of a socket in the bath or wall, to be held and directed wherever you wish while showering.
"A handheld shower head can be an incredibly practical addition to a family bathroom, especially if you have young children or pets, offering a level of flexibility that a fixed head can't match," points out Mike Whitfield, luxury interior expert at LUSSO.
"These offer unparalleled flexibility, especially for family homes, pet owners, or aging-in-place designs," adds interior and product designer Rachel Blindauer. "I often pair a handheld unit with a fixed head for layered function. It’s the unsung hero of smart, stylish bathrooms."
Mike is the luxury interiors expert at leading lifestyle and bathroom brand, LUSSO. With over 10 years of experience in the luxury homeware sector, Mike possesses a great eye for interior design and stays up-to-date with the latest trends.
2. Fixed Shower Heads
Unlike a handheld shower head, fixed shower heads, as the name suggests, stay exactly where they are, attached to the wall.
They come in a variety of designs, most commonly square or round, and in all kinds of sizes, from those designed to give you a thoroughly good drenching, to models that offer something a little more delicate.
While they offer a very sleek, minimalist design, with most of the pipework concealed within the walls, they are not the most practical option for family bathrooms. They tend to work best when combined with a handheld shower head and are most suited to guest bathrooms or smaller ensuites. You also need to pay attention to the height at which they are fixed — taking into consideration the needs of the tallest member of the household.
3. Rainfall Shower Heads
If it is spa bathroom ideas and a luxurious showering experience you crave, then this is the shower head for you.
A rainfall shower is a type of oversized showerhead, usually with a diameter of 10 inches or more. They can be specified to incorporate all kinds of spray options and come in an array of designs too.
"Oversized shower heads are a perfect choice if homeowners are looking to create a jaw-dropping shower space, with a spa-like experience in mind, whilst also offering a number of practical benefits," picks up Lewis Neathey, leader of marketing and product management UK at GROHE UK, LIXIL Europe. "Oversized statement-head showers can be installed into the ceiling or wall. These much larger dimensions ensure complete body coverage from shoulder to shoulder, emulating the sensation of showering under a natural waterfall."
For all their benefits, this style of shower does have a few requirements to function properly.
"There are technical factors we always consider when specifying fixtures —especially overhead ones," explains Adina Hall, founder and principal designer at Adina Hall Design. "Rain and ceiling-mounted heads need a minimum ceiling height of 8 feet to work properly without causing splash-back or feeling too close. They also require at least 40–60 psi (between 2.5-4 bars) of water pressure, to deliver that full, luxurious cascade. Without enough pressure, the experience falls flat."
That said, it does depend on the model you choose. Some rainfall showers can work with less than this and you should check this with your supplier.
A licensed architect and an accomplished interior designer with 20 years of experience, Adina is known for creating spaces that balance soulful elegance with architectural precision.
4. Dual Shower Heads
Offering the best of both worlds, dual shower heads combine both a fixed shower head, be that a rainfall design or something more standard, as well as a handheld unit.
"In most of our bathroom designs, we recommend combining a rain head with a handheld," reveals Adina Hall. "It gives you the beauty of that calming, overhead moment, and the flexibility to rinse off quickly, bathe kids, or even hose down the dog. It’s the ultimate combo of form and function."
With this style of shower head, a diverter is used to switch between the handheld and fixed shower head. In some cases, these can also be combined with a series of body jets for the ultimate in flexibility when it comes to your walk-in shower ideas.
5. Multifunction Shower Heads
Not everyone wants the same things from their showering experience or shower room ideas — even within the same household. This is where a multifunctional shower head comes in handy.
"Multifunction shower heads are ideal for creating versatile bathrooms, offering different spray settings and suiting a range of pressures, especially where flexibility is key, like in family or accessible bathrooms," explains Jeevan Seth.
Rachel Blindauer is also a fan of the multifunctional shower head.
"These are great for primary bathrooms where performance and luxury should meet," she says. "Look for models with adjustable pressure modes – massage, mist and jet sprays – which can cater to different moods or needs."
6. Ceiling-Mounted Shower Heads
This is a variation on the fixed shower head, designed to be mounted directly to the ceiling, keeping the walls nice and clear. Many also incorporate lighting — perfect for conjuring up a spa-like aura.
"A more boutique option, often used in the hotels I design, these marry atmosphere with function," says Rachel Blindauer. "They work best with taller ceilings with dedicated overhead plumbing."
You will need adequate ceiling height here if you don't want to feel as though you are unable to escape the deluge (around 8 feet is ideal). This is a great option if it is a minimalist look you are aiming for or if you are dealing with small bathroom ideas and want to cut down on clutter.
7. Concealed Shower Heads
Unlike ceiling-mounted shower heads, which tend to be fixed to the ceiling via a small attachment, concealed (also known as recessed) shower heads are fitted into the ceiling itself for a sleek, streamlined finish.
Concealed, ceiling-mounted shower heads are usually rainfall style fittings and look best when combined with concealed controls, hidden behind your bathroom tiles.
"For those working with compact bathroom spaces, space-saving concealed shower heads and valves are ideal because the mechanics of the product are behind the wall," explains Lewis Neathey. "It is not only design flexibility that concealed showering can offer but also more personalisation of the individual space in terms of layout. Positioning of a shower head in an exposed system is limited by the length of the shower hose, however this is eliminated with a concealed shower system, offering the freedom to create a truly bespoke shower space."
8. Aerating Shower Heads
One of the newest kids on the showering block, aerating shower heads are also often referred to as 'bubble showers' and 'air-powered' shower heads. Not only do they offer an amazing showering experience, but they also slash water bills.
More than just another shower trend, each droplet of water is infused with air to create a soft, frothy spray that not only feels really luxurious but also cuts down on water usage.
"Showers are often seen as the main contributor to water wastage in the bathroom and a key area where homeowners are looking to improve their water consumption," points out Lewis Neathey. "Many GROHE showers heads come with water saving technology, GROHE EcoJoy as standard. The technology helps to save up to 50% of water used without limiting product performance. The flow limiters, or air infused sprays on the shower head, mix air with the water droplets to reduce the amount of water used. Using less water results in less energy used to heat the water, resulting in both improved water and energy efficiency."
FAQs
How Do I Know What Shower Head to Get?
This is a very personal decision. Primarily though, you need to consider who will be using the shower — one that suits ensuite bathroom ideas for a principle bedroom, for example, will not necessarily be any good for a child's bathroom.
"The shower head you choose makes a huge difference — not just in the look of your bathroom, but in how it actually functions day to day," explains Adina Hall. "A rain shower feels immersive and spa-like, which is perfect for large walk-in showers. For smaller spaces, families, or guest bathrooms, a wall-mounted or handheld option (or both!) might be a better fit for both comfort and practicality."
It also pays to think not just in the here and now, but in terms of your future needs.
"Personalisation, design, and space-saving solutions are often the key factors for homeowners to consider when planning their ideal shower design," picks up Lewis Neathey. "While functionality and personal requirements are essential and many of us want to live in the moment, a consideration for the future when planning a shower set-up can help homeowners save time and money in the long run. With an ageing population, multi-generational households, and sustainable living all on the rise, conscious and inclusive bathrooms are growing in popularity."
Do take into account the proportions of your space or enclosure when choosing a model too — homeowners looking for small bathroom shower ideas, for example, might like to consider more minimalist designs.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Natasha Brinsmead is a freelance homes and interiors journalist with over 20 years experience in the field. As former Associate Editor of Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, Natasha has researched and written about everything from how to design a new kitchen from scratch to knocking down walls safely, from how to lay flooring to how to insulate an old house. She has carried out a number of renovation projects of her own on a DIY basis and is currently on the lookout for her next project.
-
-
I Asked Designers What Rug Colors They Don't Want to See Anymore in 2025 (and What They'd Style Instead)
Your space deserves more than a stale gray rug or a dated geometric pattern that drags down the whole room
-
The 'Last Step' Trend Is the Way to Use Luxury Materials to Elevate Your Home's Design, Without Totally Blowing the Budget
This surprising style has been popping up all over our feeds, and each staircase is another step closer to design perfection.
-
5 Mistakes Interior Designers Always Notice in Showers — And What They Recommend That Their Clients Do Instead
Our experts share all the most common slip-ups to avoid for a perfect shower design, as well as their tips for what to do instead
-
8 Art Deco-Inspired Bathrooms — And the Lessons to Learn From Them to Make This Style Work for Now
There are so many easy ways to bring Art Deco styles into a bathroom design, and make your space into a creative jewel box you'll love to spend time in
-
Loft Bathroom Ideas — 10 Epic Loft-to-Luxe Glow-Ups You'll Certainly Be Inspired By
Explore 10 dynamic design ideas, from floating vanities to playful tiles and smart storage, and craft yourself an epic loft bathroom upgrade
-
Small Ensuite Ideas — 9 Ways to Max Out Style in Mini Spaces in the Most Chic Way
From bold tile tricks to genius color hacks, these small ensuite ideas prove you don’t need square meters to smash out a stunning small space
-
5 Things That Make a Bathroom Look Cheap — The Common Culprits That Could Be Devaluing Your Design Right Now
Want to avoid a cut-rate bathroom? These are the key contenders that could be cheapening your aesthetic
-
8 Green Marble Bathroom Ideas That Are Bold, Beautiful, and Anything but Basic
Green marble bathroom surfaces create a sense of drama — now is the time to embrace this material for a bold, contemporary look in your space
-
Does an En-Suite Bathroom Need a Door? Yes... and No — Here's What Architects Say
To door, or not to door. When it comes to designing a modern en-suite, that is the question. Luckily, our expert architects have the answers.
-
I'm Convinced This 'Invisible' Toilet Is the Future of Bathroom Design — It's Ultra Modern and Totally Hidden When Not in Use
This futuristic design for the bathroom is answering my biggest design dilemma — is there a way to make a toilet actually look good?