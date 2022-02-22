Small bathroom ideas – tricks, trends and tips for tiny spaces

While we all may dream of a huge bathroom, with walk-in showers, freestanding tubs, and storage galore, these small bathroom ideas prove that you don't need oodles of space for a bathroom with impact. We've brought together all the best tricks, tips and inspiration you need to create a space that's stylish, functional and makes the most of that limited square footage.

Whether you are stuck on where to start with a diddy powder room or want to 'expand' space in a smaller than desirable wet room, there are plenty of clever bathroom ideas that will help you rethink your space and make it work harder.

1. Add style, storage and hide plumbing

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Adding a stud wall to a small bathroom may appear to go against 'making to most of space', but if you have plumbing that you want to hide, say if you have a floating sink with wall-mounted taps as seen here, chances are you'll have to build forward wall to hide the plumbing. And while it may slightly eat into the square footage, it does create a very minimalist too with zero ugly pipes and very handy shallow bathroom shelving – perfect for storage and decor.

A design like this, that's simple, sleek, and doesn't break up the room works perfectly. Keep the look really seamless by tiling floor to ceiling, not just the stud wall to keep that continuity.

2. Mix materials to add depth and interest

(Image credit: Lauren Moore )

We all too often are told to play it safe in a small space, and don't worry we are advocates of breaking that rule, however sometimes in a small bathroom a neutral color palette does work best. Simple, timless and adaptable to so many styles, sticking with whites, creams, greys and blacks can be a sure fire way to make a small bathroom feel bigger.

And neutral didn't been boring, as this gorgeous rustic bathroom designed by Jamie Haller prooves. The key is to add interest in ways other than bold colors – mixing different materials, shapes and textures to give a bathroom depth. Here there are so many different finishes going on from the gloss white subway tiles to the matte black bathroom floor tiles.

'The simplicity of black and white elevated with the sophistication of the marble bath surround and set against the antique wood window felt like the perfect timeless look for this 1905 Craftsman bathroom.' explains Jamie. 'The antique porcelain light shades were sourced from local garage sales of this historic neighborhood and paired with antique replica bases in a warm brass for the perfect mix of old and new.'

3. Trust in the power of mirrors

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

We know it's the oldest trick in the interior design book, but bathroom mirrors do expand spaces. When strategically hung they can make the smallest of spaces feel lighter and more open.

'In compact bathrooms, we prefer to use white paint on the walls, it is timeless, clean, and will bounce the light which opens the space. Mirrors also help trick the eye into thinking a space is bigger.' explain designers and owners of Interior Fox, Jen and Mar.

'Instead of traditional square frames, which can often feel too large for the space, a large oval or pill-shaped mirror above the basin works as the curved edges are slimming and complement the curvature of the sink surface. Bring contrast and color into the space through textured or geometric tiles and focus on the smaller details such as the hardware, radiator, and finishing touches of fresh foliage and artwork to really make the space your own.'

4. Play with bold color in a small bathroom

(Image credit: Emma Stevenson)

In the past, the go to with smaller rooms does tend to be white – or some variation of white, but if the new interior design trends are anything to go by we are all ready to be a bit bolder in our color choices. And actually it can really pay off in in a small bathroom.

'Light and colour play a huge part in how spacious a bathroom feels, like with any room. A cheap and quick fix to creating an illusion of space by using paint and not being afraid to play with color.' says Aaron Markwell of COAT Paint.

Designer Marie Flanigan, agrees saying that 'small bathrooms can still pack a punch. I like to keep a streamlined aesthetic by using like colors between flooring and walls, creating a more spacious feel.'

'If you’re designing a powder bath, have fun! Incorporate elements that complement your house but add interest. Architectural details like paneled wood walls or a gorgeous wall covering, are great ways to elevate the space. Further, since lighting in powder baths makes a statement and provides a lot of the room’s illumination, don’t be afraid to go bold!'

5. And don't be afraid to user darker hues

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

And equally dark bathrooms can feel just as large as their pale counterparts. Dark hues can blur the edges of the room and trick the eye. As Patrick O’Donnell of Farrow & Ball says, 'Don’t feel constrained by the size of the room – dark colors can be surprisingly successful and act as a lovely counterpoint to the clean white sanitaryware. Off Black works beautifully against white and chrome hardware but make sure your chosen finish is fit for the task - using Modern Emulsion that will cope with moisture and fully washable and wipeable.'

6. Switch a traditional layout for a wet room design

(Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

A wet room, or a walk in shower, may sound like something that's reserved for larger bathrooms, but they can work so well in small spaces as they don't break up the room with shower enclosures. Light can flow around freely and the eye can move around the room with our obstruction – a.k.a it makes the room look bigger.

'When it comes to showers, a separate shower can often be considered a luxury if space is tight. However, there are a couple of clever ways around it including wet rooms and folding shower screens that take up much less room than a typical shower. Wet rooms tend to not need enclosures or bulky shower trays and can blend into the aesthetics of the rest of the room.' explains Barrie Cutchie, Design Director at BC Designs.

'We’re seeing a growing trend for folding shower screens. These can easily be folded back when the shower isn’t used, helping to create a sense of space as well as the ability to easily use other products during family bath time such as a bath.'

7. Wall mount fixtures to free up floor space

(Image credit: James Merrell)

In a similar vein of not adding too much visual bulk to a room, wall-mounted units that float above ground keep floor space free, again creating the allusion of a larger room. So ditch the 'legs' on wash basins, vanities and toilets.

'To make a small bathroom look bigger, choose a wall-hung vanity unit or one with slim legs. Creating more visible floor space opens up a room and gives the illusion of more space. For the same reason, I would also always recommend a wall-hung WC for a small bathroom.' recommends Irene Gunter, founder of Gunter & Co.

8. Add pattern with a bathroom wallpaper

(Image credit: Lava Interior)

Bathroom wallpapers work wonders to bring all the character you need. In small bathrooms, everything needs to work had and have purpose so adding anything that's purely decorative is tricky – however wallpaper adds a hit of color and pattern without taking up any space.

'Go bold!' says interior designer Meg Lavalette. 'A fun wallcovering or a vibrant paint color will go a long way. In smaller rooms, there is less space to layer components which creates visual interest. With the couple of items you need in a small space, it’s more interesting to turn up the dial with color, contrast, scale, or detail.'

9. Create an alcove nook for handy storage

(Image credit: Future / Anna Stathaki)

Bathroom storage may not be the most exciting aspect of small bathroom design but it's one of the most important. And recessed shelving is a chic way to add storage without protruding into the room and add too much visual bulk.

'Avoid a floor of toiletries or an overcrowded caddy by installing a recessed shower shelf. It’s a practical and streamlined way to add storage space, without taking away elbow room. Make a feature out of the area by using a colored trim that contrasts against the wall tiles.' explains Jen and Mar.

Irene Gunter agrees that 'Clutter can make a small bathroom look even smaller. Keep yours organised by incorporating a recessed shower niche into your design. It’s a good way to add storage that doesn’t take up elbow room in the shower. Make a feature of the niche with tiles that strike a contrast with your wall tiles.'

10. Allude to height with wall panelling

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Bathroom wall paneling ideas can be a really easy way to create height – they can draw the eye upwards and add an elegant airy feel. This small bathroom has relatively low ceilings, hence squeezing in a compact tub rather than going for a shower, but the vertical lines of the subtle paneling allude to there being more height.

And if paneling isn't an option for your bathroom, a striped wallpaper or something with a vertical print will have a similar effect. It's the oldest trick in the interior design book for a reason, it works.

Sam Bramley also suggests 'tiling or paneling your walls to dado height and then wallpapering above. This adds a sense of space and draws the eyes up to your wallpaper. It also allows the wallpaper to stand back from the hardworking areas, taking center stage.'

11. Light a small bathroom effectively

(Image credit: General Assembly )

Small bathroom lighting is key to making the space feel inviting, making sure it functions efficiently and doesn't feel tiny or boxy. As with any good lighting scheme we'd suggest covering the three main types – accent, ambient, and task. You want something stronger like spotlights or wall lights around the vanity area, and then keep it soft and diffused throughout the rest of the room. And get decorative – lighting can double up as decor in a small bathroom so consider bathroom pendant lighting or statement wall lights that add more than function to the room.

'Bathrooms are now as much relaxation spaces as practical spaces, so consider your lighting at planning stage to maximize opportunities.' says Peter Bowles, Founder of Original BTC. 'Asking your electrician to install several circuits means you’ll be able to introduce texture and depth, which is particularly useful in smaller bathrooms where there is often little natural light. Most bathrooms will benefit from a central lighting source in the form of a ceiling light and a combination of practical, space-saving wall lights and spotlights – wall lights are a great choice for bathrooms, especially if you have low ceilings.'

Natural light can be game-changer in a small space so really maximize that by keeping your window treatments simple and window ledges free from clutter. 'There’s nothing like natural light to make a space lighter, brighter, and give the feeling of more space. If your small bathroom doesn’t have wall space for a window, install a skylight instead.' suggests Irene Gunter.

12. Expand space with stripes

(Image credit: Olga Hanono)

How fabulous is this powder room designed by Olga Hanono? So bold and intriguing for such a small space – we have always been of the opinion that powder rooms are spaces that should surprise and feel decided different from the decor throughout the rest of the home. And of course, stripes are doing what they were made to and making this small space feel so much larger.

'Bathrooms are a great space to experiment with pattern and color. I love to bold patterned walls that surprise and delight you every time you walk into the room.' says Damla Turgut, founder, and creative director, Otto Tiles.

'Whilst most people will tend to opt for whites, neutrals, and lighter tones on bathroom walls, using bold, bright, or dark colors and patterns can add a real sense of luxury to bathroom space. At Otto Tiles, we love to use striped tiles, they’re somewhat of a signature for us and can really add a fun element to the bathroom wall.'

'As a design, they also create the illusion of a much larger space tricking the eye to add length or width to a space which makes them a good choice for smaller spaces.'

13. Keep things simple with clean lines

(Image credit: David Hartz)

There's a lot to be said for simplicity in a small bathroom, as this space designed by J.Patryce Design demonstrates. The clean lines of the room – from the vanity and mirror, right down to the chic matte black taps and the stipes of the floor tiles. The whole space feels bright, lighting, and calming.

'For this project, we were aiming for clean, simple, and somewhat budget-friendly. We splurged on the custom vanity painted in a deep, matte finish and used economical floor tile installed in a clever pattern to make it less ordinary. The end result… a chic, timeless look.' explains Joan Enger founder of J.Patryce Design.

What is the best color for a small bathroom?

If you want to play it safe, the best colors for a small bathroom tend to be light, neutral tones like white, cream, grey, and beige. These hues will bounce more light around the space and can have space-expanding qualities.

However, that's not to say dark colors should be avoided. As some of these gorgeous small bathroom ideas have proved, sometimes being bold and going for a more dramatic color scheme can pay off. Either the bold color scheme totally distracts from the dimensions of the room or if you opt for something really dark like black, navy blue, or forest green, the dimensions of the room can become blurred and in fact feel bigger.

Aaron Markwell of COAT Paints suggests 'Keep it light and bright. It may be tempting, but you don’t have to reach for a pure white paint to lighten up your space. Opt for a light green or pale pink to create an airy bathroom, a pastel shade can soften the room, creating a peaceful retreat and spa-like space.'

'We’re often told that bold and dark colors should be avoided in smaller rooms, that’s not always the case. Deep, inky colors create an elegant and contemporary feel.'

'Whatever color you pick, think about painting your walls, ceilings, and doors the same color, this elongates the room, making the space seem higher and creates a cocooning effect. Alternatively use a stronger, darker color on the lower part of your wall to stretch the wall height and trick the eye with paneling or a half-half color divide.'

How can you make small bathroom look luxurious?

The key to making a small bathroom feel more luxurious often comes down to tile choice, since this is what takes up the majority of walls and floors. Marble bathrooms of course always feel very luxurious, so choose large marble tiles (or marble-look) and run them over the walls and floors. Mixing simple metro tiles with a fun, whimsical wallpaper can add a very hotel-like feel to a small bathroom too, especially if you pick a dark prink and pair it with an equally dark, glossy tile.