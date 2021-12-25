Bathroom shelving ideas – 10 ways to add decoration and storage to your bathroom

Bathroom shelving ideas are not only key to cramming more storage into these often tricky to organize spaces, they are also the easiest way to add decor into a space that needs to prioritize practicality above all else. Bathrooms, much like kitchens, tend to be very sleek spaces, filled with hard surfaces and by nature can be quite clinical. However, shelving allows for space to add in some texture, color, interest, and character to a bathroom, as well as providing a spot to keep your evergrowing skincare collection and a couple of guest towels.

Styling shelving in any room is a bit of an art, but this is especially true in bathrooms where you'll probably find you have to mix both decorative pieces with the essentials – your toothbrush holder may have to be upgraded to something more display-worthy, ou may have to attempt to make your cotton balls look more aesthetically pleasing, and you'll need to find new ways to fold your towels so they can sit nicely among the prints and houseplants.

Like we said it takes practice. So we've pulled all our favorite shelving ideas together, as well as asked the experts for their top tips, so you can get it right.

1. Consider the practicalities of bathroom shelving

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Unless you have plenty of other bathroom storage solutions in your space, shelving will have to play a practical role as well as a decorative one, so it's important to think about how you will use the shelving before you decide on style, size, and positioning.

'When it comes to bathroom shelving, it’s important to think about the overall look of the space but also how your bathroom will function. Is it an adult-only space where luxury products can be displayed on chic mirrored, glass, or lacquered shelving? Or is it a family space where toys and endless bottles of bubbles need a space to live.' advises Rob Lessmann, interior designer and founder of Design'd Living.

'A mix of built-in cabinets and stylish shelving can deliver the best of both worlds. It’s important to look at the choice of materials here, bathrooms are damp and wet spaces so wood must be lacquered or finished to protect it from the moisture. Glass and mirror can work well and help to bounce light around what is often a darker room of the house.'

Once you have considered the practicalities, then you can start to think a bit more creatively and get into how the shelves will be styled, what decor you want to bring in and the overall vibe you want them to add to your bathroom.

2. Add a vintage feel with arched built in shelving

(Image credit: The Bear in by Octavia Dickinson)

We can imagine a time not so long ago when if we'd have inherited this bathroom the first thing to be done was rip out the built-in shelving/bath combo. But now, with vintage bathrooms being such a huge bathroom trend, these gorgeous shelves would be treated with the respect they deserve – and maybe a lick of high gloss green paint to give them a 21st-century update.

Now if you aren't lucky enough to be the owner of a retro bathroom, there's still plenty of inspiration to be taken from the space. Our favorite aspect is the arched shape of the alcove. It's a look that could work with any style, from this traditional space to a really modern bathroom, but it adds curves to a room that's so often filled with sleek straight lines. So if you are adding alcove shelving to a bathroom, consider adding an arch to add a touch of character.

3. Build in a shelf and hide plumbing

(Image credit: James Merrell)

If you have plumbing that you want to hide, say if you have a floating sink with wall-mounted taps as seen here, chances are you'll have to build forward a stud wall to hide the plumbing. This then creates a very handy shallow shelf that makes for the perfect spot for adding mirrors, prints house plants, etc.

This is a great shelving idea for small bathrooms, where you want to keep a minimalist feel. Wall shelving, for example, can make a small space feel cluttered and claustrophic, adding too much visual bulk to a space. However, a design like this, that's simple, sleek, and doesn't break up the room works perfectly. Keep the look really seamless by tiling floor to ceiling, not just the stud wall to keep that continuing.

4. Back your bathroom shelving with mirrors

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

Using mirrors to 'expand' a room is the oldest trick in the interior design book for a reason, they work. And they can also work well in alcoves not only to make the room feel larger but to add depth to the shelving too.

Not only do we love the display of ceramics in this grey bathroom they just feel so wonderfully out of place, so unexpected and yet it works to add texture to a room that can be so hard to bring in any real character due to their very practical nature. And if filling your shelving with vintage ceramics seems too luxurious, you could always pick pieces that could double up as storage for toiletries.

5. Mix open and closed storage

(Image credit: Inigo)

If shelving is going to provide the majority of the storage in your bathroom, you want to ensure you incorporate some closed storage too. You don't want everything in your bathroom on show, so be inspired by this space and add drawers into the lower shelves, and the keep the upper shelves free for decoration.

And if adding drawers isn't an option for your shelving, you can still create closed storage using things like baskets, bins, and boxes. These can hide away any of your less aesthetically pleasing toiletries but can still add style and texture to your bathroom. Basket made from natural materials like jute or seagrass always work well, adding a rustic texture to the room.

6. Float a high shelf when space is tight

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Having shelving at eye level in a powder room may not be a practical solution as there's often not space for shelving to protrude too far into the room. However, you can always add shelving above eye level as can be seen in this cute powder room. It keeps the room clutter-free but you still get a spot to store bathroom essentials and add some decor.

Take home tip: With shelving in smaller spaces, keep the shelves the same, or very similar color to the walls so it doesn't overly dominate the room or break up the space. The light wood of the shelf used here, blends seamlessly with the neutral walls, keeping the room feeling open.

7. Maximize space with built in shelving

(Image credit: Rowland Roques O'Neil)

A built-in shelving unit is the best way to go if you really want to maximize space, you can create something bespoke to your room so every inch is utilized. It can also transform awkward or unused spaces, like behind the toilet as can be seen in this bathroom. Plus going built-in means you can pick and choose between open and closed shelving. We'd recommend going for a mix, so you can hide away items and then get creative styling the open shelving.

Can we also appreciate how the simple, clean lines of the built-in shelving used here also creates the perfect balance with the very traditional fitting and fixtures. They give the room a more contemporary, fuss-free feel but without completely taking away the old-fashioned character and charm.

8. Add recess shelving for handy shower storage

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

Recessed bathroom shelving is ideal for showers, especially walk-in showers or wet rooms where you'll need easy access to toiletries, but a full-sized shelf jutting out just won't work.

Clara Ewart, Head of Design, Kitesgrove explains, 'Open bathroom shelving is a practical way to add storage and keep the room tidy even when space is very limited, while also keeping items easily accessible. Recessed shelving can often be incorporated into the bath or shower area, neatly tiled for a seamless look with a handy nook to store toiletries.'

They work particularly well in modern, minimalist spaces as they don't add too much visually to the room, you can tile over the shelf in the same tiles as the walls and they will just blend seamlessly into the background.

9. Blend storage and decor with a stylish wall unit

(Image credit: Rei Moon)

If you are looking for ways to add more storage to your bathroom instantly, wall-mounted shelving is something you could get up yourself in just a few hours. Pick the right design, and no matter whether you are using them to store your toothbrushes or a collection of houseplants, they will add style to your space.

Otherwise, for something that doesn't require any tools, a bathroom organizer can help shape this space and hide the toiletries that you don't want on display. Whether you're searching for something to mount to a wall or sit on your bathroom floor, keeping organized in your washroom has never been easier.

We are loving the slightly industrial vibe to this unit and the minimalist bathroom color palette of greens, greys, and blacks is continued throughout the shelving. Despite the limited colors, what gives these shelves interest is the mix of textures, and shapes. Abigail Ahern says this is the key to success when styling shelving, 'I always add beaded boxes and antique gold bowls to my bathroom shelves (fab for storing cotton wool balls and salts), along with a vase of botanicals to break up the practicals like shampoos and soaps. A candle is a must and just remember to vary the height, size and texture of your arrangement so it all looks compelling.'

10. Go floor to ceiling with cubbies

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

If space is tight, going full height with cubbies can be a great way to squeeze in some extra storage. They can provide all the space you need for spare towels, toiletries, accessories, etc. And note the baskets used here, great for when you need to hide away clutter but still look cute on open shelving.

When you don't have much shelving space to play with, you need to prioritize. Designer Sabrina Albanese's top advice for bathroom shelving is to not go overboard, keep it simple and practical. She recommends to 'Keep it very pared back. Purposeful things like towels, bath salts, candles, maybe little ramekins to store makeup accessories. Don’t put a book on a shelf in a bathroom, for example, just because it looks good. Only put things on that shelf that will be used, have a specific bathroom function.'

Where should bathroom shelving be placed?

The best place for bathroom shelving will of course depend on your space – the shape, the size, the layout. If going for wall-mounted shelving you want to pick a spot where they won't get in the way, they shouldn't protrude too much into the room or stop you from moving around the space easily.

Recessed shelves can work really well in showers, above baths, or in small bathrooms where you want everything to sit flush to the walls.

What can you display on bathroom shelves?

As we have frequently mentioned bathroom shelving needs to balance form and function, so what you display should be a mix of bathroom essentials and decor that's going to give your room personality and interest.

In terms of practical essentials, towels work well stored on shelves and if displayed right won't interrupt whatever vibe you are trying to create with your shelving. Keep your everyday toiletries to hand on shelving too, you could always store them in baskets or boxes if you think they might look too cluttered.

And then decor, really this just comes down to taste, they are no set rules on what you can display on a bathroom shelf. Prints, candles, houseplants, trinkets, all create lovely displays, just be sure whatever you create feels personal to you and your style.