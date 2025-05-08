I'm Convinced This 'Invisible' Toilet Is the Future of Bathroom Design — It's Ultra Modern and Totally Hidden When Not in Use

If you're a fan of futuristic design, you'll love this discovery I made recently. Looking like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, I came across ABACO. What is it, you ask? Well, it's a fully integrated, modular toilet system that rewrites the script for what a bathroom can be. Hear me out, this isn't just a standard toilet, there's more to it!

Pushing the boundaries of design with one stainless steel model at a time, the brand has created a unique, space-age bathroom that is hard to miss. It not only looks good; it's also eco-friendly (pretty cool, right?). And if you ask me, it's the perfect addition to modern bathrooms.

The design was created by a husband and wife team at CEADESIGN, Natalino Malasorti and Roberta Bertacco, and they are certainly no strangers to futuristic bathroom design. Since establishing their company in 1984, Natalino and Roberta have explored how to create products that combine functionality with beauty, with an equal emphasis on both. Central to this mission, and all their designs, is a love and respect for their material of choice: steel.

But, more than anything, this design solves one of the biggest dilemmas of designing a good bathroom. The toilet isn't the most aesthetic of things and I don't really want to look at it. Here's what you need to know about this future-proof design, and why I think everyone will have a bathroom like this in years to come.

What Is ABACO?

A sleek grey marble completely switches up the feel of this system. (Image credit: CEADESIGNS SRL)

Unlike anything I've ever encountered before, the ABACO is a fully integrated modular sanitary system that caught my attention as soon as it popped up on my feed. Combining visually appealing design with futuristic functionality, this design is a glimpse into the future of our bathrooms.

Inspired by a childhood spent exploring construction sites, designer Natalino set out to push the boundaries of what we can expect from our bathroom experience.

"ABACO is a common thread that runs through my entire life. It began when I was just a boy, following my father to construction sites to see how water pipes were laid. That extraordinary experience of bathroom design had an impact on me, and I was endeared to the bathroom because of its richness in technology and innovation," explains Natalino.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ABACO system streamlines bathroom design into a single, cohesive object, simplifying our bathroom layouts with its seamless design. Quite simply, it solves the problem of ugly, bulky toilets.

"My professional life has always been a search for simplicity and order, so I began to think about the beauty of creating a modular container that would accommodate all the functions of the bathroom in a way that was simple and straightforward," says Natalino.

Reflecting our general desire to move towards simplicity and to cut down on unnecessary excess, the ABACO strips the bathroom back to its core, necessary functions, while maintaining the level of stylistic appeal we've come to expect in our homes.

Plus, like many of our favorite brands, CEADESIGN understands the importance of personalization. Offering several options for customization, you're able to adapt their design to match your exact design aesthetic, because we can't all live in an all-chrome everything home.

The Design

Switch out some appliances to design an ABACO that perfectly aligns with your needs. (Image credit: CEADESIGNS SRL)

While looks are important, when it comes to bathrooms, hygiene always has to come first. After all, what's the point in investing in a beautiful bathroom design just for it to rust and ruin in a few months? This is how CEADESIGN landed on the unique AISI 316L stainless steel.

This stainless steel alloy boasts a lower content of carbon compared to other comparable materials, making it a more hygienic option, uniquely protected against corrosion.

As Natalino says, "Only steel could convey all of this: an extremely hygienic, antibacterial material, preserver of experience, knowledge and innovation, a friend."

Naturally durable, the chemical makeup of this type of stainless steel is protected against oxidation, even after constant exposure to water. Plus, we love the slick, space-ship chic look it creates.

But if the chrome metallic-look doesn't appeal to you, not to worry, as the brand offers a wide variety of alternative finishes. Gotta love variety, am I right?

Their 'special finishes' range continues on their quest for material innovation. A sleek, shiny finish is created by applying a high thickness deposition of mineral powders and graphite to the steel base, or, for a more classic look, go for one of their marble-clad finishes. It is also available in Corian cladding for a sleeker, modern design.

The Features

The shallow, stainless steel bowl promises premium hygiene. (Image credit: CEADESIGNS SRL)

Now let's talk about this sleek toilet's features. Combining several of the most popular trends in smart tech bathroom ideas, this design brings together several of our favorite tech trends.

Unlike typical toilet designs, the ABACO is a single, seamless piece. Its intentionally gender-neutral design eliminates the need for a liftable seat, making it a more hygienic experience. The lack of a toilet seat also prevents the transference of bacterial contamination across the two surfaces.

An ergonomic, heated seat also offers enhanced comfort and relaxation, inviting you to turn this purely functional act into one you can find a moment of joy in. While designers have established ways to make your kitchen more ergonomic, surprisingly little progress has been made in the world of bathrooms, especially in the West.

Taking inspiration from the popular toilets in Japan, the ABACO features an integrated bidet, complete with both a rear jet and a double front jet for a thorough clean. While this type of design, commonly referred to as a 'shower toilet', has been commonplace in other countries since the 1980s, we only seem to be catching up now.

While it is typical in Japan for a toilet to have a bidet feature, the ABACO includes two separate bidet jets, another sign of its increasingly gender inclusive design. Plus, the design also features a self-cleaning function and two separate flush functions, including a water-saving eco-flush.

Integrated LED lighting strips eliminate the need for further bathroom lighting ideas, simplifying the design process for you and enhancing the slick, modern aesthetic of this design.

Victorian Plumbing GROHE Sensia Arena Wall Hung Smart Toilet £2,299.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Similarly to the ABACO, this design includes two shower spray arms for optimal cleaning. Control the position, pressure, and temperature of these sprays via the GROHE smartphone app, or, make use of the remote control panel on the side of the seat. Roca Smart Shower System £3,142 at uk.roca.com For the best shower of your life, every day, ROCA's smart shower is the answer. Their intelligent control system allows you to step into a preheated shower every morning and save your perfect temperature to your customisable profile. Victorian Plumbing Toto Washlet RG £1,899.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This Toto Japanese toilet design utilizes the environmentally friendly EWATER+ technology, using electrolysed tap water for an even more intensive clean. Coupled with the heating and massage function, this is a truly luxurious bathroom experience.

In times when it can be so easy to get caught up in the feeling of a future that's all doom and gloom, innovative, sustainable designs like these give us something to look forward to. With so many smart tech gadgets worth investing in, the ABACO is in very good company.