These Spectacular Hideaways Have Just Made the 'Digital Detox' Trend *Actually* Tempting — No, They're Not Your Usual Off-Grid Cabins

For as long as I can recall, summer for me has always been about much-awaited travel explorations, late-night social gatherings, and undisrupted sunshine and sea views. But if there's one thing I have learnt the hard way recently, it is that simply taking a vacation isn't enough to fill you with the energy, peace of mind, and motivation necessary to get you through the rest of the year. Nor does it take away the urge to constantly check your inbox and social media notifications. To do that, experts agree, you need a full 'digital detox'.

According to recent research conducted by Three UK, 58% of adults find managing their screen time just as difficult as children do, while 33% say there is not enough support available to help them reduce their phone use. It isn't a coincidence then that more and more globetrotters are opting for 'slow living destinations' that put them in touch with some of the most suggestive natural landscapes and heritage wonders across the world, as well as, well, themselves. Places that, often even independently of their geographical location, still manage to awaken something deep inside of them, whether through forward-thinking wellbeing initiatives, immersion in the local history and territory, or transporative decor. And, why not, a combination of the three.

For Gareth Allen, founder of rental platform Big House Experience, these digital detox retreats are more than "properties with poor signal or remote locations": "it's not about being anti-technology," he explains. "It's about recharging properly, whether that means going on a long walk, playing board games by the fire, or just enjoying uninterrupted conversations." Still, what if one wants more from their wellness retreats than undisturbed, sheer relaxation?

At Livingetc, we don't miss out on any opportunities to make our trips into a journey through design, and this off-grid travel spotlight is, of course, no exception. Chosen from dozens of relevant alternatives, each of the digital detox retreats featured below makes for a revitalizing experience of its own. Taking you to five imaginatively envisioned properties across the world, from the steeped-in-history southern Italian island of Sicily and the colorful streets of Marrakech to the lakeview hilltops of eastern Norway (and beyond), these getaways won't just convince you to disconnect — they will make you more present to the sights and people around you, all while wrapping you in standout decor.

1. Fernwood Farm. Clifden, IR

Image 1 of 5 The biophilic, forest green ambiance of Fernwood's Stilt House, my personal favorite among the accommodations available on the farm. (Image credit: Fernwood. Design: MARMAR) The sauna's leafy, camouflaged outside. (Image credit: Fernwood. Design: MARMAR) And its space-y interiors, which founder Anne Ashe considers the stay's architectural masterpiece. (Image credit: Fernwood. Design: MARMAR) With 150 acres of organic farm to explore, Fernwood makes for a bucolic vacation away from the bustle of everyday life. (Image credit: Fernwood) The light inside Fernwood's Treehouse Dome adds a cinematic touch to this charismatic digital detox retreat in western Ireland. (Image credit: Fernwood. Design: MARMAR)

Killymongaun, Clifden, Co. Galway, H71 XY80, Ireland

Immersed in the dramatic scenery of western Ireland, a 15-minute walk from the center of Clifden, Connemara's capital, Fernwood comprises a series of characterfully designed, plush self-catering accommodations that, located on the estate's 150 acres of organic farm or by the sea in Roundstone, speak to those with a love of the great outdoors.

The Motive

"Our recent reviews are packed with descriptions like 'get away from it all', 'complete switch off', and 'run away and completely relax,'" Fernwood Farm founder Anne Ashe tells me. "It's clear to us that our guests are craving stillness and calm more than ever, and that, perhaps, the constant noise of digital life has left many of us overstimulated but undernourished. The demand for digital detox breaks may be a response to tech fatigue, a growing focus on mental wellness, and a demand for experiential authenticity. Destinations like Fernwood Farm are resonating because they offer a reset — a space to breathe, real-world connection, and immersive experiences that ground you in your senses rather than your screen."

The Offer

At Fernwood, there is something for everyone. From the utopian atmosphere of the tesselated, glamping Treehouse Dome, which grants you access to two kilometers of walking trails and a bookable lakeside sauna experience, to the MARMAR architects-engineered Stilt House, painted in a biophilic forest green to blend in with the surrounding nature, and the Roundstone Quay Cottage, a nostalgic and family-friendly, tasteful example of coastal interior design, it all comes down to your preferences. "Guests can be as engaged or removed from other human interactions as they like, though the largest majority of them loves the feeling of isolation," Anne explains.

Image 1 of 3 At Fernwood, architecture and nature blend into one. (Image credit: Fernwood. Design: MARMAR) One of the property's seaside accommodations, Roundstone Quay Cottage, pairs coastal style interiors with a witty, colorful touch. (Image credit: Fernwood. Design: MARMAR) And when everything lacks, you can simply retreat in Fernwood's sprawling organic farm. (Image credit: Fernwood. Design: MARMAR)

The Design Rundown

"The interior focus is on simple, clean aesthetics, providing the guests with everything they need for a self-sufficient stay, but nothing they don't need," adds the founder. After all, at most digital detox retreats, nature is the main event, and the essentially cozy look "leaves space to connect with the beautiful native woodland in which the cabins are immersed".

Don't Miss

As far as Fernwood Farm highlights go, the architecturally designed sauna is the star of the show. "Set on the shores of a salt lake with an outstanding view that connects you to all the goings on of the creatures who inhabit the lake and forest, it leaves you with two equally enticing options: cold dipping in the outdoor plunge pool fed by the nearby river, or dipping in the salt lake to cool down and further deepen your connection to the landscape," Anne says.

The Takeaway

"I truly hope people leave Fernwood having reignited childhood memories of treehouses and spending unaccounted time in nature, that people form connections to the landscape but also to the cabins, and that they feel a draw to return to switch off from the pressures and hectic pace of everyday life," concludes the founder. "Fernwood is a true oasis built with love and intention. The focus is to provide a gateway for city dwellers to access nature in a beautiful, easy way."

Book your stay at Fernwood Farm.

2. Riad El Fenn. Marrakech, MAR

Image 1 of 5 A pop of color in Morocco's buzziest city, stepping inside El Fenn Hotel is enough to leave all worries, commitments, and concerns behind. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) El Fenn Hotel's co-founder Vanessa Branson has lent pieces from her own private art collection to the stay, which can now be found all across its rooms. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) Contemporary at heart, it boasts stunningly preserved handcarved details, fusing present and past. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) Judge me not, but I wouldn't mind spending a digital detox in this turquoise-tinted suite's tub. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) The stained glass detailing that runs through the hotel is a masterpiece in its own right, though. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit)

Derb Moulay Abdullah Ben Hezzian, 2, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco

With a population of about one million people and a 24-hour lifestyle, Marrakech might not exactly be the first destination to spring to mind when browsing for digital detox retreats. Still, looking carefully, even the most dynamic of Moroccan cities conceals its fair dose of blissful sights, artistic inspiration, and, most importantly, peace. Or so thinks past guest Jen Baxter, founding designer of Baxter Hill Interiors.

The Motive

"Naturally, timeless places are a great destination for a digital detox," she tells me, referring to the long-lasting impression that Marrakech's El Fenn Hotel, a stunningly restored riad comprising 42 rooms and suites, has left on her. "It is a jewel box of color, art, and hospitality, nestled within the walls of the medina," Jen says of the stay. A quiet escape from the busy Jemaa el-Fna square market, she suggests it as a design-forward alternative with a touch more glam and easier access to a bit of analog buzz to the paradisiac Jnane Tamsna, a 5-star boutique hotel enclosed by the hundreds of thousands of palm trees oasis that dot the city's Palmeraie.

The Offer

Founded by close friends Vanessa Branson and Howell James, El Fenn Hotel, Jen explains, "is an intentional antidote to modern burnout." Granting visitors the opportunity to sign up for themed creative retreats hosted by leading personalities active within the fashion, interiors, art, and gastronomy industry, and charming guests with its kaleidoscopic, 360-degree approach to hospitality — from a panoramic rooftop terrace and a thought-provoking art collection to a worldly-inspired restaurant & bar and a traditional hammam spa, all you might ever want can be found within its walls — the stay "invites people to rediscover beauty in the details: the hand-carved, the sun-drenched, the scented," she says.

Image 1 of 5 Once a decaying riad, this maze-like property has been restored to a cinematic tapestry of tiles, bespoke designs, artworks, and plants, actually incorporating multiple riads into one. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) Brimming with glass, tile, and textile elements, it is craftsmanship at its finest. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) Rooms vary in size and decor, with the largest ones even including their very own terrace. (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) What is a hotel without a rooftop terrace? My question, precisely. At (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit) (Image credit: El Fenn Hotel. Design: Willem Smit)

The Design Rundown

That the rooms at El Fenn Hotel have no TVs isn't but the most obvious design element to reveal what this multi-riad stay is striving to be: a relaxing, intimate getaway that breaks with the amenities that, traditionally, characterize our routine. In place of them, the wellness retreat boasts countless 'digital detox corners' — think printed matter, art, and curiosities-stacked nooks that convey a home-like feel. "El Fenn Hotel's interconnected riads unfold into a warren of tranquil courtyards, jewel-toned lounges, and rooftop terraces," Jen recalls. "The interiors are layered and sensual: plaster walls in bold pigment, velvet banquettes, and curated artistry at every turn."

Don't Miss

As far as rooftop terraces go, El Fenn Hotel's one is a real standout. Extending across 1,300 square meters, the draped-in-patterned-textiles hotspot comprises a European-infused eatery, a bar, and multiple lounging areas, all granting guests prime views of the Koutoubia Mosque.

The Takeaway

Digital detox retreats are often defined based on their access to internet connection (or lack thereof), but when it comes to taking a vacation to decompress, Jen insists, organic behavioral changes make for long(er)-lasting relaxation. At El Fenn Hotel, "the focus is on restoration rather than productivity: long lunches at the rooftop restaurant, lazy lounges by the rooftop pool, candlelit hammam treatments," she explains. "In a world of fast wellness trends, El Fenn Hotel provides a slower sensory reset. There's no pressure to digitally detox — it just happens. The mosaic tiles, the hush of the fountains, the call to prayer drifting in on warm air, all conspire to remind you how rich the present moment can feel," and why you should be in it.

Book your stay at Riad El Fenn.

3. Susafa. Palermo, IT

Image 1 of 4 With 1,200 acres of cultivated land, Susafa is an oasis of peace in sun-bathed Sicily. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto) Realized inside a 200-year-old farmhouse, each of its 17 guestrooms marry old-time charm with essential sophistication. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto) Lovers of the arts and crafts will find their accommodation of choice in Susafa's Classic Suite, draped in earthy textiles, handmade Sicilian tiles, and original artworks. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto) Though the real stunner of this property is the farm itself, and rightly so, being the force behind its acclaimed restaurant offering. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto)

Contrada Susafa, 90028 Polizzi Generosa PA, Italy

Sharing its commitment to the storied agricultural heritage of Sicily with Avola's Braccialieri, one of the most anticipated summer hotel openings for 2025, Susafa takes the rawness and beauty of Palermo center stage in an eco-retreat of dreams. The brainchild of the Saeli-Rizzuto family, who have cultivated the land that it rises on for five generations, and made a treasure of its fruits into a 17-guestroom stay now part of the Ownia Collection and the Small Luxury Hotels of the World network, this 200-year-old farmhouse proves modern rustic decor never goes out of vogue.

The Motive

There is something about Susafa's crystallized-in-time, rural surroundings that, coupled with the contemporary yet lived-in sophistication of its interiors, makes the sojourn particularly resonant. "In a fast-paced world, travelers are increasingly seeking soulful escapes," Maria Olazabal, CEO and founder at Ownia Collection, says. She thinks Susafa has emerged as the perfect answer. "Tucked away in the Sicilian countryside, this restored farmhouse offers a rare blend of simplicity, authenticity, and refined comfort," Maria adds. "With its seasonal opening from April to November and a focus on slow living, Susafa is capturing attention for its mindful approach to travel and timeless Italian charm."

The Offer

With just 17 rooms, each designed with rustic elegance and Sicilian character, "Susafa offers an intimate experience rooted in nature and tranquility," promises Maria. "Guests can choose suites with private gardens or outdoor terraces, all limited to two adults for ultimate privacy. Beyond the rooms, the property invites travelers to sync into the rhythms of Sicily, with bookable experiences ranging from hands-on cooking classes and countryside walks to olive harvesting and wine tastings."

Image 1 of 4 Digital detox retreats hone in on experiences that root us in the present, and Susafa's cooking workshops, food and wine tastings, and olive harvesting fit the brief. With such scenery, it doesn't surprise the hotel doubles as a wedding venue. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto) Susafa's on-site restaurant, which finds its home in an old granary, adds to the allure of the hotel through both its unique atmosphere and genuine menu offerings. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto) Sometimes all it takes to switch off is taking a walk off grid, or making the time to enjoy a picnic in the sun. At Susafa, this and more is possible. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto) The bold mix of lived-in and contemporary elements make for a brand new interior genre. (Image credit: Susafa. Design: Manfredi Rizzuto)

The Design Rundown

Rather than simply recreating the look of traditional Mediterranean countryside houses, Susafa tunes into the current era to craft a sojourn that is as inspired by the textures of Sicily's Mediterranean scrub and centuries-old architecture as it reflects the aesthetic preferences and practical needs of the contemporary dweller. Fitted to exemplify the time-traveling essence of a modern farmhouse, the guestrooms style rock, cement, terracotta, and wooden surfaces with linearly drawn furnishings at the intersection of Italian, Scandinavian, and Japanese design. Except for the Deluxe Suite, which features vibrant and floral murals as part of its decor, the palette boasts earthy neutrals, brought to life by natural light. Personally, I would go for the Classic Suite, filled with handmade Sicilian tiles and all sorts of crafty finds.

Don't Miss

Susafa is a culinary sanctuary. Set in an old granary with theatrical vaulted ceilings, "the restaurant serves traditional Sicilian dishes prepared with organic, home-grown ingredients — everything is seasonal, hand-picked, and bursting with flavor," explains Maria. "Guests are treated to freshly made pasta, wood-fired bread, garden-to-table herbs, and indulgent cannoli. The design blends country warmth with contemporary elegance, and the wellness offerings, including outdoor massages and serene garden settings, create the perfect balance of indulgence and restoration."

The Takeaway

More than a hotel, Susafa is a place to reconnect — with nature, with tradition, and with yourself. "The goal is that each guest leaves feeling not only rested but inspired by the slower rhythms of Sicilian life," says Maria. "Whether it's the flavor of a perfectly rolled cannolo, the peace of an afternoon under the olive trees, or the warmth of authentic hospitality, Susafa invites you to carry a piece of Sicily in your heart long after your stay."

Book your stay at Susafa.

4. Pan Treetop Cabins. Gjesåsen, NO

Image 1 of 5 A sunset at PAN Treetop Cabins offers a full immersion into Norwegian nature. (Image credit: Fabian Huebner and Even Baardseth. Design: Espen Surnevik) Nestled in the dense vegetation of Finnskogen, a region in eastern Norway known for its rich wildlife and beautiful forests, Pan Treetop Cabins put you in touch with a quiet, largely untouched corner of the Scandinavian wilderness. (Image credit: Andreas Kokkvoll. Design: Espen Surnevik) When the call for social life hits you, you can enjoy mingling in the sunshine at their Søstuen2280 cafe. (Image credit: Fabian Huebner and Even Baardseth. Design: Espen Surnevik) A picture-perfect getaway, it offers endless views of the nearby Lake Skasen. (Image credit: Fabian Huebner and Even Baardseth. Design: Espen Surnevik) With plenty of activities at hand, making the most of one of PAN Treetop Cabins' digital detox retreats is a no-brainer. (Image credit: Andreas Kokkvoll)

Joger Hansens Veg 2280, 2280 Gjesåsen, Norway

Off-grid cabins are perhaps the most widely known kind of digital detox destination, with secluded, essential accommodations that keep you away from internet-powered distractions while granting you premium access to some of the world's most breathtaking natural wonders. The travel disruptors at sustainable luxury group Up Norway, helmed by founder Torunn Tronsvang, are leading the game through design-driven sojourns that, aimed at offering immersive journeys through nature and culture, "make screen-free living come naturally," they tell me.

The Motive

Wilderness cabins aren't anything new. Quite the contrary, this type of travel accommodation has been enjoying a surge over the last couple of years, with most of the UK's countryside now dotted with prefabricated huts that promise to be a break from the hecticness of daily life. While the premises are certainly good, many such stays look exactly the same, and often lack real character. That's why Up Norway's PAN Treetop Cabins, surrounded by the spectacular Finnskogen forest, minutes away from the eastern Norwegian Lake Skasen, stepped in: to bring bolder design flair into the digital detox game.

The Offer

With minimalist, steel structures gently woven into the pines of the Finnskogen forest, PAN Treetop Cabins remove the boundaries between the outdoors and the inside. Compared to regular cabins, these can accommodate much larger groups of people, sleeping up to six, and come with heated floors, a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, and organic bathroom amenities as their service highlights. Purposefully maintained tech-light, these guestrooms are mostly conceived to boost your connection with those around you and the outside.

Image 1 of 4 Because of their ability to accommodate larger groups, PAN Treetop Cabins are ideal for family trips, expanding the benefits of a digital detox even to kids. (Image credit: Fabian Huebner and Even Baardseth. Design: Espen Surnevik) At golden hour, they come alive with light. (Image credit: Fabian Huebner and Even Baardseth. Design: Espen Surnevik) While the exterior of the guestrooms grants endless opportunities for play, excursions, and relaxation. (Image credit: Fabian Huebner and Even Baardseth. Design: Espen Surnevik) The view from PAN Treetop Cabins' Søstuen2280 cafe. (Image credit: Fabian Huebner and Even Baardseth. Design: Espen Surnevik)

The Design Rundown

PAN Treetop Cabins don't shy away from the essential look that characterizes most of this kind of accommodation. Still, while the staple, faint wooden walls and floors, Scandinavian design furniture, and camp-inspired serveware are, as expected, present, the Up Norway sojourn spices things up with whimsically shaped stools, occasional pops of color, and, well, rather majestic views. The musky green tiled bathrooms are another welcome departure from the traditionally far more basic toilets available in smaller woodland huts, as is the presence of the nearby Søstuen2280, whose log house past brings a warming hug into everyone's sojourn.

Don't Miss

While the greatest perk of PAN Treetop Cabins is, very visibly, its one-of-a-kind location, what makes this destination particularly valuable for anyone looking to disconnect on a digital detox is the breadth of personalizable experiences one can choose to take part in. By choosing the Finnskogen Hideaway, for example, as opposed to conventional cabin booking, travelers get to discover the forest over a four-day itinerary that will take them to the Finnskogtoppen Spa & Wellness Hotel and the actual cabins in a journey punctuated by spa treatments, guided excursions, yoga classes, and gastronomic tastings, among many other curated activities.

The Takeaway

At PAN Treetop Cabins, the idea isn't to impress guests with over-the-top interiors and decor. Instead, it is about creating a situation that allows "nature to do its magic". See for yourself, but we think this Norwegian digital detox is the antidote to impending burnout.

Book your stay at PAN Treetop Cabins.

5. Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort. Ribeira Grande, PT

Image 1 of 3 Modern rustic meets mid-century modern chic at this eco-beach resort, nestled on the north-central coast of Portugal's São Miguel island in Ribeira Grande. (Image credit: Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort. Design: m-arquitectos) The organic rawness of wood, cement, and stone surfaces is continuously challenged and turned on its head by playful design choices. (Image credit: Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort. Design: m-arquitectos) Each of the 30 rooms and villas available at the resort, which boasts a diffused plan ensuring maximum privacy, marries the beauty of its surroundings seamlessly. (Image credit: Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort. Design: m-arquitectos)

Estrada Regional nº1, 1º Morro de Baixo, 9600-219 Ribeira Grande, Portugal

What's more digital detox-ready than a remote island off the coast of Portugal? And when I say off, I mean 1,360 kilometers off. Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort, a four-star, diffused hotel located on the central-northern side of the Azores island of São Miguel in Ribeira Grande, makes it impossible not to forget about the rest. Part, like Palermo's Susafa, of the Ownia Collection portfolio, this desert modernism-inspired hideaway epitomizes the shift toward "slower, more intentional travel", something we discussed extensively in our travel trends 2025 report.

The Motive

Unsurprisingly, the retreat "is gaining momentum as travelers seek destinations that balance luxury with nature, wellness, and sustainability," Maria Olazabal, CEO and founder at Ownia Collection, tells me of the reasons that prompt most bookings. Stunningly sited to let the coruscating water of the ocean and wind-swept greenery step in, the 30-room Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort combines Azorean flavors and sightseeing with a conscious approach to travel into a sojourn imbued with both serenity and substance.

The Offer

"To feed into the growing digital detox trend, Santa Bárbara offers a collection of beautifully designed studios and villas, each with a private balcony, a fully equipped kitchenette, and immersive views of the sea or lush landscape," Maria says. As if the possibility of losing yourself to nature and authentic Portuguese food weren't enough to convince you to book, "the hotel curates personalized experiences — from yoga sessions on a cliffside deck to ocean-side massages, coastal hikes, and dedicated island explorations — all tailored to help guests experience the Azores in the most meaningful way."

Image 1 of 3 With uninterrupted ocean views blessing the property all around, finding the courage to wave goodbye to your phone will come as naturally as getting lost to doom-scrolling. (Image credit: Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort. Design: m-arquitectos) Alternatively, a revitalizing spa treatment will make that possible for you. (Image credit: Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort. Design: m-arquitectos) The hip energy of the property's modernist villas is counterbalanced by its fertile gardens and awe-inspiring nature, all of which converge into an unforgettable experience. (Image credit: Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort. Design: m-arquitectos)

The Design Rundown

Rooted in nature, the resort's design was developed "using local materials like cryptomeria wood, cork, and bamboo, all of which contribute to creating a warm, sustainable environment," Maria adds. "At its heart is the Singular Restaurant, where every dish is a celebration of farm-to-table cuisine sourced from the estate's organic farm, local pastures, and the surrounding Atlantic. The saltwater infinity pool, wellness rituals, and outdoor decks perched above the beach sculpt a space that heals both body and mind."

Don't Miss

Seen from above, Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort is a true architectural marvel. Earth, vegetation, and stone elements all merge into one textural canvas that, only disrupted by minimalist, low-rise housing, reminds us that sometimes, less is more.

The Takeaway

If there's one thing we learnt while dissecting the rise of resort-core, it is that travel today is about moments that linger on. And this Azorean getaway bears those kinds of moments aplenty: "the idea behind Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort is to allow guests to leave with a renewed sense of peace, a deeper appreciation for the Azorean way of life, and a lasting connection to the land, sea, and sky. Whether it's a minute of silence on a private deck or the taste of fresh island produce, every detail is designed to inspire calm and clarity," Maria says.

Book your stay at Santa Bárbara Eco-Beach Resort.

FAQs

What Is a Digital Detox?

Taking a digital detox means making a conscious effort to either reduce your use of technological mediums, including smartphones, TVs, computers, and social media browsing, or completely disconnect from them over a specified period of time. This has been proven to reduce stress, increase productivity and creativity, and better physical and mental health while also improving the relationships you nurture with those around you. As such, the appeal of digital detox retreats is growing, attracting travelers wanting to minimize screen time in favor of outdoor, wellness, and other recreational activities.

How Did We Pick the Best Digital Detox Retreats for Design Lovers?

To land on my final selection of digital detox retreats interior-obsessive travelers should consider booking, I searched the internet for properties that coupled an inspiring, yet wellness-conscious location (Marrakech, for example, might not be the quietest of cities, but Morocco's steam bathhouse culture, hammam, and diluted lifestyle still make it a relevant destination) with innovative interiors and — bonus — access to personalizable culinary as well as outdoor-bound experiences. Some of the entries came to my attention after I shared a callout for stays that fit the brief. Once my deadline passed, I proceeded to review all options carefully based on the above criteria and customer satisfaction before making a call on my shortlist. This means you can rest assured that each of the six digital detox retreats presented above will meet your expectations in relation to high-end design, hospitality rating (average of 4.62 stars), and scenery. While not all of the addresses spotlighted in this feature are, orthodoxically speaking, true digital detox retreats (some of them do have Wi-Fi connection), my hope is that these sojourns will be rooted in local nature, culture, and cuisine to the point that guests won't even need to be obliged to go offline — they will do so naturally.

The reality is, any destination, however close or far, modern or stuck-in-time, secluded or well-connected, can lend itself to digital detox retreats, if a physical, mental, and emotional reset is what's prompting you to book a stay there. Favoring relaxation and a break from your screen-bound routine isn't an exclusive of any of the digital detox retreats listed above, or of the growingly popular coolcations (read: cold places to visit in summer).

Here at Livingetc, we cover the full range of leisure, and want you to get the most benefit from it. From the best farm stays in the UK for sojourns that pair immersion in nature with crafty decor, personalizable experiences, and zero-kilometer cuisine to the burgeoning cultural capitals making waves within the architectural, design, and arts world scene, we are always on the lookout for places that can facilitate a more intentional, passions-based understanding of what holidays can be. When in doubt, consult our travel trends 2025 report for all the latest news and numbers on the future of the on-the-move lifestyle.