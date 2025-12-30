What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails , we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

For the founders of Hong Kong and Istanbul-based Studio Yellowdot, creative and life partners Bodin Hon and Dilara Kan Hon, the Chinese region was never just a place, but served as the incipit to an ongoing design story. "Bodin spent his early childhood here with his family, and it's also where we chose to stay after meeting in Milan," the imaginative duo, known for its dreamy installations and ingenious recasting of waste materials into shapely, joyful homewares and furniture, tells me over email. "We got married in Hong Kong and, soon after, Studio Yellowdot was born."

The contrasts of the city — where "glittering skyscrapers rise beside bustling street markets, and temples stand out against neon chaos" — have inevitably woven themselves into their design DNA. "For Dilara, coming from the animated Istanbul, Hong Kong's cultural mix, bold colors, and fast-moving pace instantly felt like home," Hon explains. "Its international spirit continues to inspire how we bring together craft, play, and innovation into everything we make. Merging old and new, East and West, Hong Kong never really stops, but always surprises you."

Stick with Studio Yellowdot for a curated itinerary to the buzziest, most vibrant, and tucked-away Hong Kong spots.

Exploring Hong Kong With Studio Yellowdot

Wondering what to do in Hong Kong? Follow in the footsteps of rising designers Bodin Hon and Dilara Kan Hon's footsteps to uncover it all. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the coolest cultural destinations in town to oddly curious shopping hotspots, design hotels worth checking into, and more, this local-backed guide to Hong Kong covers all there is to know.

1. Soak in Design Inspiration in Central Hong Kong

Aleksandra Kasuba's "Spectral Passage" (1975). Reconstruction Haus der Kunst München (2023). Adapted reconstruction for the spaces of M+ (2025). Installation view of "Dream Rooms: Environments by Women Artists 1950s—Now" (2025). (Image credit: Photo: Dan Leung. Image courtesy of M+, Hong Kong © Estate of Aleksandra Kasuba)

Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Rd, Central; M+, 38 Museum Dr, West Kowloon, Hong Kong

Central is Hong Kong at its most impressive — skyscrapers by I.M. Pei, Norman Foster, and Zaha Hadid all within one block, rising above the rattling vintage trams. One of our favorite walks is to ride the Mid-Levels escalator through all that buzz and end up at Tai Kwun, an old, heritage police station turned art center. If you cross the harbor, the M+ museum by Herzog & de Meuron in West Kowloon is the new cultural anchor. Plus, the waterfront there is perfect for taking in the skyline.

Plan your visit to Tai Kwun and M+.

2. Get a Taste of the City at These Trusted Eateries

The Master Stock Crispy Skin Pigeon at Hong Kong's Ho Lee Fook restaurant: a local delicacy. (Image credit: Courtesy of Ho Lee Fook)

Ho Lee Fook, 蘇豪, 3-5號 Elgin St, Central; Ho To Tai Noodle Shop, 67號 Fau Tsoi St, Yuen Long, Hong Kong

For something fun, we love Ho Lee Fook in Soho — a modern Chinese spot with neon lights, cheeky décor, and an open kitchen that never stops buzzing. The food riffs on Hong Kong classics in playful ways: think roast duck with a twist and dumplings with global accents. A dose of timeless cuisine awaits at Ho To Tai in Yuen Long. They've been making wonton noodles for over 80 years, and it shows; the broth is clear but rich, the noodles perfectly springy. It's exactly what Bodin grew up eating after school, so it’s comfort food in the truest sense.

Book your table at Ho Lee Fook and Ho To Tai.

3. Bath in Global Creativity in the Art District

A glimpse inside Italian designer Monica Taverniti's "NEXT OF KIN" exhibition at Novalis Art Design, an exhibition that opened at the gallery between March and April 2025. (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Novalis Art Design)

WOAW Gallery, 3 & 5 Sun St, Wan Chai; 13A New Street Art Gallery, 13a New Street, New St, Sheung Wan; Novalis Art Design, 197 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong

Sheung Wan is our favorite district to wander. The streets are a mix of incense-filled temples, tiny cafés, antique shops, and galleries — history and the present layered together in the most natural way. Spots like WOAW Gallery, 13A New Street Art Gallery, and Novalis Art Design bring Asian and international voices into dialogue, so the whole area buzzes with creativity in constant conversation.

Plan your visit to WOAW Gallery, 13A New Street Art Gallery, and Novalis Art Design.

4. Collect a Bit of Hong Kong About Town

Outdoor markets proliferate all across Hong Kong, with hundreds dotting its surface. In the picture: Temple Street Night Market in all of its vibrant, nighttime splendor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hak Dei, Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Shanghai St, 618號地下G04c; Huaqiang Electronic World, 1015 Huaqiang Rd N, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province

Hak Dei in Kowloon is like stepping into a little time capsule — enamel flasks, bamboo steamers, ceramic rooster bowls. Here, you'll find everyday objects from Hong Kong's past that are slowly disappearing. We also love getting lost in Sham Shui Po's fabric market, where ribbons, fabrics, and buttons are arranged like rainbows.

A walk through Hong Kong at night will make you feel like in Ridley Scott's iconic film "Blade Runner", or a Wong Kar-wai one for indie film enthusiasts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a total gear shift, head across the border to Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei electronics market. A complete sensory overload, it boasts thousands of stalls stacked with LEDs, sensors, and every imaginable component. It's a maker's paradise, chaotically overwhelming, but endlessly inspiring.

Learn more about Hak Dei and the Huaqiangbei electronics market.

5. Escape Into “Clouds of Butterflies” and Sail to Another Time

"It's the quiet, green side of the city that most people don't expect." — Studio Yellowdot (Image credit: Courtesy of Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden)

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, Lam Kam Rd, Lam Tsuen; Tai O, Hong Kong

We love escaping to Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, our go-to hiking spot, with themed gardens, greenhouses, and clouds of butterflies. It's the quiet, green side of the city that most people don't expect — full of textures, colors, and details that always spark our imagination.

Also known as “Cheung Po Tsai” (張保仔), the Aqua Luna is a traditional wooden Chinese junk operating in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, named after the Cheung Chau Island pirate who, as the story goes, haunted its waters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One final tip: you can't beat the Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour, but for something extra special, take the vintage wooden Aqualuna at sunset. If you've got a bit more time, hop a ferry to the fishing town of Tai O. The stilt houses, the smell of dried seafood, the salted fish glowing in the sun: it's all so vivid, like stepping into another time — a sensory journey to the roots of Hong Kong.

Plan your visit to Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden.

One (Lesser Known) Thing

Did you know that Studio Yellowdot's "Hatch" collection was inspired by a Hong Kong fun fact? (Image credit: Ozan Gur)

Hong Kong eats more eggs per person than anywhere else in the world. From tarts to custards, eggs show up in every meal. That obsession inspired our Hatch collection, where we turn discarded eggshells into lighting and objects — a small love letter to the city's ultimate breakfast, lunch, and dessert.

Holiday Delights

Where to Stay in Hong Kong

Upper House Hong Kong

The Sky Lounge on Level 49, one of the highlights of your stay at Upper House Hong Kong. (Image credit: Upper House Hong Kong. Design: André Fu)

IN A SENTENCE A champagne-tinted immersion in sophisticated, modern-oriental design inspired by the artisanry and ambience of traditional Eastern residences, crafted by the award-winning studio of Hong Kong architect André Fu.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD Lavishly spacious, each of the 117 rooms, suites, and penthouses of the hotel values quiet luxury and symmetry over unnecessary frills, with bamboo, dark woods, marble corridors, and plush textiles freezing a moment in time.

The soothing interiors of the hotel's Monocle Suite, floating above the city's skyline. (Image credit: Courtesy of Upper House Hong Kong. Design: André Fu)

In the five F&B destinations of Upper House Hong Kong, meanwhile, it is a contemporary, cosmopolitan flair to prevail, with forms becoming softer, and colors bolder, in a converging of worlds.

ON THE MENU At the modern, glamorous Salisterra, Chef Ricardo Chaneton of Michelin-starred MONO cooks up anything from comfort breakfasts to beloved Mediterranean staples, all while making them resonate with the local clientele.

A taste of the Continental... Image credit: Upper House Hong Kong One of Upper House Hong Kong's numerous F&B destinations. Image credit: Upper House Hong Kong

A stunning sculptural ceiling, chocolatey wood, and leather await you at The Continental European-inspired café, along with heartwarming plates, whimsical decor, and opportunities for informal drinks and snacks are on offer at The Tea Room, while on-site cocktail bars The Lawn and the Green Room provide the nightlife vibes.

DON'T MISS When at Upper House Hong Kong, it is easy to lose yourself in its luxurious, cocooning atmosphere, but one of its greatest highlights lies outside — just take a moment to look at the sky and the views all around it.

Book your stay at Upper House Hong Kong.

A priceless moment enjoyed between the sea and the clouds. (Image credit: Upper House Hong Kong)

