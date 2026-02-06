We're only a short time away from the release of Emerald Fennell's much-anticipated yet equally incendiary Wuthering Heights remake, but people's opinions on the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starring, 2026 take on the classic Emily Brontë novel remain polarized. Maybe, then, you'll feel relieved to hear we are not here to unpack the director's choices.

Controversies aside, one thing is for certain: cinema stans will be flocking to West Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Dales National Park, where the adaptation was shot, in the coming months. And we expect local tourism to be booming.

If you're not convinced, just wait until you see the charming country lodge where the entire Wuthering Heights cast — yes, including Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi — slept while working on Fennell's most talked-about project yet. That's right: UK staycations have never looked any better.

Cosplay as the Cast of 'Wuthering Heights' at Simonstone Hall, Hawes

Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights. (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros)

Shot between January and April 2025, Wuthering Heights took its star-studded cast, which also includes Owen Cooper of Adolescence and Saltburn's Alison Oliver, to multiple locations in Northern England.

Nestled in Hawes and immersed in the raw nature of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the picturesque Simonstone Hall is a 20-room, historical bolthole that hosted Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and co. throughout the filming of the tumultuous novel makeover.

Thank us later: you've just found your next winter getaway, and it's got Wuthering Heights written all over it. (Image credit: Simonstone Hall)

Standing out for its cocooning, layered rustic interiors, and its hearty gastronomic offerings, the hotel appeared in The Times' 2025 100 Top Places to Stay, and boasts the design credentials we look for in the best farm hideaways in the UK.

Simonstone Hall features three typologies of rooms — 'Principal', 'Estate', and 'Cosy'.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These range from plushly furnished, spacious retreats equipped with large beds, free-standing soaking tubs, walk-in showers, and wrap-around views over the valley, to quirky suites decked up with characterful, cottage-style decor, and petite ones where the lack of more generous volumes is made up for by distinctive vintage touches and artworks.

Hearty meals await at Simonstone Hall, where the landscape's nuances are translated into flavor. Image credit: Simonstone Hall With free-standing soaking tubs and fire pits aplenty, it's the ultimate winter escape to unwind and keep warm. Image credit: Simonstone Hall

The country house hotel might look a little more period than the design hotels we tend to spotlight at Livingetc.

Still, if it's true that, as we explored in our Travel Trends 2026 report, 'set-jetting' is an increasingly popular phenomenon among globetrotters worldwide, we can expect plenty of Wuthering Heights fans to take to the rugged peaks of Yorkshire — and spend a weekend at Simonstone Hall — to follow in the footsteps of its passion-fueled protagonists.

Want to wander around the Wuthering Heights filming locations like one of its cast? Spend a weekend at Simonstone Hall in Hawes to immerse yourself in the raw beauty of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Image credit: Simonstone Hall)

In the kitchen, meanwhile, Simonstone Hall cooks up a locally-inspired, seasonal feast that honors the produce of its surroundings and puts a gourmet spin on traditional British dishes.

Moreish fish plates and smoked meats abound in the menu à la carte, while the stay's Country Suppers and Sunday Roast options score high on indulgence and warmth.

Feel too spoiled for choice? They even have Wuthering Heights-themed romantic getaway packages, complete with in-room beverages and snacks, sharing set menus, and uninterrupted relax.

Picture yourself out and about in the Yorkshire grounds. Simonstone Hall makes that possible. (Image credit: Simonstone Hall)

Book your stay at Simonstone Hall.

More 'Wuthering Heights'-Inspired Yorkshire Escapes

The Wuthering Heights protagonist's pink-tinted room has been recreated for a limited-edition Airbnb experience, and you could stay in it free of charge. (Image credit: Nicolas Blandin)

What if, instead of simply visiting Wuthering Heights filming locations, you could actually sleep in them? Well, that's the sort of thought the creatives at Airbnb must have had, considering that the whimsical, pink-shaded bedroom of Emerald Fennell's protagonist Cathy has just gone up for grabs on the website. And it's your opportunity to catch production designer Suzie Davies's mind-bending work up close.

"For one night, I'm inviting two guests to yearn for more and come undone in my world. To wake with the mist on the moors and wander where my heart still yearns, this stay is not to be missed," Cathy herself appears to have written of the Wuthering Heights-themed experience that will let guests step inside Thrushcross Grange.

"This is a one-of-a-kind invitation to fall deeply into my world. To ride, to dine, to dress, to listen, to stay, not as a visitor, but as part of my story." (Image credit: Nicolas Blandin)

The three lucky couples who'll get to see the otherworldly bedroom first-hand (did you know that those veins in the walls are Margot Robbie's own?) will also have the chance to "ride horseback on the moorlands, take tea the Yorkshire way, and dine by candlelight in the main room," she adds, while night time is dedicated to "listening to tracks from Charli XCX at her most intoxicating."

There'll be breakfast, an excursion to Haworth's Brontë Parsonage, and plenty of room for wonder, all completely free of charge — so sign up on time (February 20, 12 pm GMT via Airbnb) and thank Cathy later.

The experience runs from February 27 to March 4. Find out more at Airbnb.

Unveiled in 2024, Saltmoore in Whitby has quickly become a new Yorkshire favorite. (Image credit: Eva Lili)

Those looking for more Wuthering Heights-inspired UK getaways will find a more than valid contender in Whitby's Saltmoore, an idyllic four-star stay tucked "between the wild north sea and the heather-draped moors," recounts the team of the rising boutique hotel.

With 72 irreverently decorated rooms and suites, breathtakingly beautiful spa facilities, plenty of outdoor activities easily bookable in-house, and two MICHELIN Keys for gastronomic excellence under its belt, it's heaven on Earth, less than a two-hour drive to the coast from many of the Wuthering Heights filming locations.

For a seaside alternative to Simonstone Hall, head to the coast to experience Saltmoore. (Image credit: Claire Menary)

While its brick-clad, historical exterior perfectly marries the aesthetic of Brontë's quintessentially Victorian novel, inside, a much fresher, naturally lit atmosphere awaits travelers, with sculptural furniture, dark, winding wood, and eye-catching textiles seamlessly bridging the gap between old and new.

Book your stay at Saltmoore.

In for more drama? Check out our interview with Sara K White, the production designer behind Peacock's captivating new spy thriller Ponies.