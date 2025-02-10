The Best Spas in the UK? These 10 Awe-Inspiring Destinations Where Wellness and Design Unite

I'll be clear from the start: here at Livingetc, even the top rated wellness destinations whose tech-supported, state-of-the-art offerings guarantee endless relax and rejuvenation would fail to earn a spot in our curated edit of the best spas in the UK without equally outstanding interior design. Why is that? It's simple.

Putting contemporary décor front and center is our job, which is why our understanding of what makes the best spas worth the title may differ from that of other health and fitness enthusiasts. Though that's not to say that we don't value invigorating treatments and sci-fi-like approaches to keeping us balanced, peaceful, and in good shape...

But what we deem even more important is ingenious design's capacity to captivate, uplift, and inspire us so that we need not retreat further from the ordinary afterward. That's what our interiors-led edit of the best spas in the UK strives to do — capture the soul-nourishing combo of meticulously developed wellness practices and extraordinary, transportive décor.

Selected based on their entrancing atmosphere, attention to detail, and positive, long-lasting impressions left on our editors, design community, and readers, these are the 10 best spas in England sure to revive every die-hard interior lover — including the best spa resorts in the UK for extended, slow-paced recreation.

The Best Spas in the UK

1. Surrenne at The Emory. London, UK

Blending tech-engineered beauty treatments with otherworldly design courtesy of Rémi Tessier, Surrenne heralds a new chapter in wellness. (Image credit: The Emory. Design: Rémi Tessier)

Picked by Lucy Serle
Content Director

Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP

If you stay at The Emory or The Berkeley in Knightsbridge, two of the best London hotels for design addicts, you'll have access to their sublime subterranean spa, Surrenne — a private members' club dedicated to longevity and wellbeing (yes, the waiting list is suitably long). Set across four floors and 2,000 square meters, Surrenne was created by super yacht designer Rémi Tessier with incredible attention to detail and the odd nod to nautical interiors. What makes it one of the best spas in the UK? Just as in The Emory's abc kitchens restaurant, the warmth of the lighting scheme and the natural materials used throughout — terrazzo for the floors, cedar for the walls, wool for the loungers — have been chosen to envelop and lull.

The 22-meter pool, with its curtained cabanas, is a wonderful place to unwind: of course, you could do laps in the bubbling blue water, enjoy the sauna and steam room, or brave the snow shower. Come the evening, you can even swim by candlelight. There are seven treatment rooms, offering everything from oxygen therapy to the signature Ashiatsu massage, while fitness devotees can attend weighted dance classes at Tracy Anderson's first UK studio (movie buffs will know her as Gwyneth Paltrow's trainer). Nutritionist Rose Ferguson curated the menu for Surrenne Café, while Alice Temperley designed the silk robes you will most definitely want to take home with you. To say it in one word, heaven.

Book your treatment at The Emory's Surrenne.

2. Eynsham Baths at Estelle Manor. Eynsham, UK

There is something almost metaphysical about the beauty of Estelle Manor's Eynsham Baths, one of the best spas in the UK. (Image credit: Mark Anthony Fox. Courtesy of Estelle Manor. Design: Roman and Williams)

Picked by Sarah Spiteri
Global Brand Director

Estelle Manor, Eynsham, North Leigh, Park OX29 6PN

On a recent midweek escape to Estelle Manor, we decided to treat ourselves to its 'Thermal Journey'. I expected it to be beautiful, given the overall pedigree and quality of the hotel's facilities, but the design — a masterclass in understated opulence — truly stands out. From the main house, you wander through the woods to reach Eynsham Baths, a modern take on the Roman bathhouse, reinvented with contemporary polish. The beautiful central pool sits beneath a vaulted ceiling, framed by travertine columns and fluted stone walls. A ritualistic circuit of hot and cold pools offers the full spectrum of thermal indulgence, and we duly drifted around, convincing ourselves it was good for circulation. (It probably was.) The color palette is expectedly earthy, warm, and timeless. We didn't have a chance for a massage but nonetheless felt truly rejuvenated after — and more than ready for too many cocktails at the bar.

Book your treatment at Estelle Manor's Eynsham Baths.

3. ARC Community Spa. London, UK

A utopia in the heart of the British capital, ARC is where next-level interior design and wellness are at (Image credit: Felix Speller and ARC. Design: CAKE Architecture)

Picked by Filippo Calvagno
Interior Designer

Level -2, Unit 46, Minus, 1 Crossrail Pl, London E14 5AR

I had never heard of ARC Community Spa before, but I was invited to join a breathwork class and was truly surprised by the experience. The facility is absolutely beautiful — nothing like anything I have seen in the UK before. Thanks to its immersiveness, I immediately switched off my mind and entered a different zone. Paddy Cavendish, who led the class, did a fantastic job guiding us through each step of the process. It all began in the sauna, where we did breathwork exercises before splitting into three groups to take turns in the ice baths. It was my first time doing one, and I must admit it was a bit of a shock to the system, but I am planning on going back to get used to it. We then did another round in the sauna and cold baths, followed by an encore of breathwork. The atmosphere was great and very encouraging, and as far as spa design is concerned, I honestly don't think there's anything quite like it in London. I am looking forward to incorporating this into my regular health and wellness routine.

Book your treatment at ARC.

4. The Bothy by Wildsmith at Heckfield Place. Heckfield, UK

An hour away from London, Heckfield Place's The Bothy by Wildsmith is an holistic retreat surrounded by over 400 acres of greenery in Hampshire. (Image credit: Heckfield Place. Design: Gerald Chan and Katherine Pye)

Heckfield Pl, Heckfield, Hook RG27 0LD

Part of luxury 5-star country house hotel Heckfield Place, The Bothy by Wildsmith isn't the first, or the last, spa that attempts to let the outside indoors. But owner Gerald Chan and General Manager Katherine Pye's vision for this wellness escape raises the bar for imaginative interiors even within our shortlist of the best spas in the UK. Tucked away past "a secret door of the house's original walled garden", explain the hotel's team, it was "designed to return guests to a simpler, slower time". A masterful example of minimalist interior design, the spa presents waters completely embraced by floor-to-ceiling windows and bare textural walls that beautifully frame the stay's surroundings, enhancing instead of restraining them. Spread over 17,000 square feet, The Bothy by Wildsmith offers an integrated approach to wellbeing that combines healing treatments and beauty brand Wildsmith Skin's transformative formulas with the uplifting power of immersion in nature, (re-)connecting us with ourselves, one another, and the space around us.

Book your treatment at Heckfield Place's The Bothy by Wildsmith.

5. C-Side Spa at Cowley Manor Experimental. Cowley, UK

Did you know that Cowley Manor was credited with inspiring Lewis Carroll's classic Alice in Wonderland? Needless to say, its recently revamped interiors, signed by Dorothée Meilichzon, are another kind of fairytale. (Image credit: Mr. Tripper and Cowley Manor Experimental. Design: Dorothée Meilichzon)

Cowley Manor, Cowley, Cheltenham GL53 9NL

Tell me Dorothée Meilichzon has designed it, and I will travel to the furthermost end of the world to see what the Paris-based designer has come up with this time. Of course, her whimsical touch on the interiors of the Cotswolds slowcation haven that is the Cowley Manor Experimental didn't fail to deliver — and nor did its C-Side Spa. Contrasting strikingly with the layered, playfully chic, and retro-fueled décor of the stay, the wellness area at Cowley Manor Experimental captivates with its vibrant reinterpretation of brutalist interiors. Think raw cement ceilings lit up by occasional apertures, tessellated, ocean green granite walls, and a linear, infinity-style pool stretching out into the horizon. Coupled with results-driven facials and massages courtesy of luxury skincare brands OSKIA and Biologique Recherche, its inclusion in this list of the best spas in the UK was a no-brainer.

Book your treatment at Cowley Manor Experimental.

6. The Elms Hotel & Spa. Abberley, UK

The bucolic atmosphere of the Elms Hotel & Spa, whose wellness area immerses guests in a play of earthy tones, modern rustic interiors, and trailing vegetation. (Image credit: The Elms Hotel & Spa. Design: Focus Interior Design)

Picked by Hugh Metcalf
Editor

Stockton Rd, Abberley, Worcester WR6 6AT

The Greenhouse Spa at the Elms Hotel is one of those places that often goes viral on social media: with its reclaimed wood barn aesthetic, and indoor-to-outdoor hot tub, its pool and spa are just a beautiful place to spend time. I only stayed for one night, but I swam (sauna-ed and steam room-ed) three times and even managed to squeeze in a facial treatment from the therapists at the spa.

I slept in one of the Coach House Suites, two-story apartments with a large bedroom and living space, and a couple of bathrooms. The vibe is modern-classic, and they were cozy, surprisingly dark, and cocooning spaces by design — something a little different from the usual light and bright spa hotel experience. Plus, each suite comes with outdoor space complete with dual bathtubs that bring the spa experience back into your room.

Book your treatment at the Elms Hotel & Spa.

7. Claridge's Spa. London, UK

The Japanese inspirations behind interior architect André Fu's vision for Claridge's Spa are tangible in its organic materials and linear décor. (Image credit: Claridge's. Design: André Fu)

Brook St, London W1K 4HR

A fan of Japanese style décor? So am I! And luckily for both of us, award-winning, Hong-Kong based designer André Fu has infused the Claridge's Spa with the sophisticated feel of Nippon minimalism, the aura of mystery of Eastern mythology, and the unparalleled artisanry that characterizes each and every one of his projects.

Crafted to "amplify emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing", this urban retreat from the hustle and bustle of London, sited in the storied luxury Mayfair destination, counters the frenzy of everyday life through its softly glowing lanterns, floating see-through textiles, and golden limestone and organic wood surfaces. Scentscaped thoroughly with moody incense aromas, hand-mixed herbal blends, and bespoke fragrance, the space offers the backdrop to a hypnotic experience suspended between the Orient and the East.

Book your treatment at Claridge's Spa.

8. Scarlet Spa at Scarlet Hotel. Mawgan Porth, UK

Nestled on the scenic clifftops of Cornwall, the Scarlet Hotel's on-site spa was created to let the outdoors in by Harrison Sutton Partnership, but the actual outside is just as noteworthy. (Image credit: Scarlet Hotel)

The Scarlet Hotel, Tredragon Rd, Mawgan Porth, Newquay TR8 4DQ

Ultimately, all of the best spas in the UK, and worldwide, for that matter, strive to achieve the same thing — slow us down and remind us there is a whole world out there. At Scarlet Hotel, Harrison Sutton and Bentheim took that goal literally in designing the stay's spa. Nestled on the windy, lush clifftops of Cornwall's Magwan Porth, its sauna, steam room, indoor pool, and dispersed wellness pods let you sync in with the calming sounds of crashing waves, all while being pampered by trusted health and beauty specialists. Embodying the ethos of indoor-outdoor living, the Scarlet Spa invites guests to make the most of the environment around them thanks to its natural reed outdoor pool, cedar wood sauna, and restorative steam room filled with sprawling views of the Atlantic Ocean. Tented, lantern-lit relaxation areas absorb visitors in a dimension of their own, while the hotel's Ayurveda-inspired approach to wellness makes the journey hyper-personalized with tailored treatments to match everyone's needs.

Book your treatment at the Scarlet Hotel's Spa.

9. The Spa at South Lodge. Crabtree, UK

Conceived to blend "seamlessly with the surrounding landscape", the Spa at South Lodge expands across 44,000 square feet, offering a panoramic immersion in nature. (Image credit: Amy Murrel and South Lodge. Design: Felce & Guy Architects)

South Lodge, Brighton Rd, Crabtree, Horsham RH13 6PS

A similar philosophy drives the Spa at South Lodge, a Sussex wellness retreat where the finest beauty formulas meet elevated, imaginative interiors by Felce & Guy Architects. Developed across 44,000 square feet and immersed in thriving vegetation, it borrows from the unpredictable shapes and contrasting textures of nature to embrace guests in wavy lines, soft furnishings, wild waters, and softly flickering light. Powered by the expertise of all-natural treatment providers Pelegrims, the Spa at South Lodge goes one step further than most of the best spas in England by integrating vine leaf extract sourced from the nearby vineyard into the experience. And what better way to get a feel of the scenic South Downs?

Book your treatment at the Spa at South Lodge.

10. Four Seasons Hampshire. Hook, UK

Choose between the over a dozen treatments available or regain focus and peace at the vibrantly decorated indoor pool of Four Seasons Hampshire, which houses another one of the best spas in the UK (Image credit: Four Seasons Hampshire. Design: Martin Brudnizki)

Dogmersfield Park, Chalky Ln, Hook RG27 8TD

Readers familiar with our hotel design roundups will know Swedish interior design trailblazer Martin Brudnizki rarely leaves without being nominated at least once in each of them, and this list of the best spas in England lives up to expectations. Situated in the estate's choreographic 18th-century stable block, a Grade II-listed building complete with its original arched gateway, gabled roof, and bell turret, the wellness haven of Four Seasons Hampshire transports guests to a stuck-in-time dimension. The journey begins as visitors make their way to it via the picturesque, glass-shaped walkway leading to the spa from the east wing of the hotel. Here, natural aromas retrieved from the Hampshire countryside, including lavender, rosemary, sage, and mint, permeate the space, imbuing it with a bucolic atmosphere where in and outdoors exist as one. At the end of the play of lights and shadows that is the stay's indoor swimming pool, a whimsical, beach life scene is portrayed in saturated tones in classic Brudnizki style in a destination whose meticulous details fascinate as much as they revitalize.

Book your treatment at Four Seasons Hampshire.

How Did We Pick the Best Spas in the UK?

As anticipated at the start of this article, the main criterion for this curation of the best spas in England was one: they had to boast one-of-a-kind, impressively crafted interiors. To land on my final selection, I turned to the projects of leading design studios as well as to local top rated holiday stays to develop a list of UK spas that are as regenerating for the body and mind as they are for the eye. After narrowing my picks down to the best 10 spas in England, I then gathered as much first-person commentary as possible on visitors' experiences, focusing on the winning blend of design and wellness that makes these UK spa resorts and day spas standout destinations.

Finding time to enjoy a wellness retreat at one of the best spas in England, or booking a stay at one of the best spa resorts in the UK, is just one way to make the most of travel this year. More intrepid, adrenaline-fueled explorers might prefer looking at the world from the speedy couches of last-generation sleeper trains. Should that be the case, you are in luck, as we have compiled a list of once-in-a-lifetime luxury train rides every self-professed traveler should tick off their bucket list.

More into hyper-personalized itineraries? Why not draw inspiration from our community of designer insiders and their local recommendations? In Hidden Trails, we follow them along their places of affection, wherever those might be — from Paris and Milan to New York and beyond.