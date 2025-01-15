5 Orient Express-Inspired Luxury Train Journeys — Your One-Way Ticket to Design Escapism in 2025

In case you missed it, planes are out, trains are in, and cooler than ever, a recent Livingetc deep dive into the future of tourism finds. Haven't booked your next getaway just yet? Perfect. You are still in time to secure yourself a spot aboard one of the world's most luxurious train rides. With many more retro-futuristic carriages set to be unveiled in the coming months, we are exploring what makes luxury train journeys so widely appealing to design-conscious globetrotters and adrenaline-led travelers alike.

One of the most adventurous, conscious, and immersive ways to experience the world this year, according to our Travel Trends 2025 Report, luxury train rides are reshaping the way we think of vacations by making the moments spent on the move an integral — if not the most memorable — part of the trip.

Headed toward some of the globe's most captivating destinations, and uncovering its best kept secrets along the way, these spectacularly crafted trains are designed to transport the sense of awe, wonder, and excitement of our furthermost expeditions within their Art Deco design-inspired coaches.

Modeled after the riveting atmosphere of the Orient Express, the luxury train that, synonymous with Belle Époque splendor, connected Paris to Istanbul between 1883 and 1909, lending its allure to the plot of countless books and movies, these present-day alternatives reinvent its myth for the contemporary — and interiors-obsessed — wanderer. Charting the world far and wide, from the eternally romantic Venice to the wrapped-in-mystery summit of Machu Picchu, and the sublime volcanic nature of Japan's Aso, these luxury train journeys will have you traveling back in time.

1. La Dolce Vita Orient Express

Speaking of going back to the future, the Dimorestudio-designed La Dolce Vita Orient Express hasn't even begun operating yet, but the premise behind it and its 1960s to 1970s-inspired glamorous look are so iconic that we want to put it on your radar before reservations sell out. Scheduled to hit the rail in Spring 2025, this jewel of Italian craftsmanship, developed by an entirely local team and connecting Rome to both world-coveted locations like Venice, Portofino, and Palermo and lesser-known destinations such as the scenic Matera, Pescocostanzo, and Nizza Monferrato, represents a real first for il Bel Paese. Also offering thematic itineraries centered around the beauty of Tuscan vineyards and Piedmont's truffle route, it will be home to the culinary delights of three Michelin-star Chef Heinz Beck and just as sensory bespoke experiences.

As for the train's interiors, the images speak for themselves. In the eye of Dimorestudio's Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran, the Italian dream is embodied by sleek sculptural surfaces, mirrored walls, and kaleidoscopic textiles informed by the country's 20th-century design masters, from Gio Ponti and Gae Aulenti to Nanda Vigo and Osvaldo Borsani.

From: Rome (Spring 2025)

To: View itineraries

Rates: From $2,100 per person (one-night, two-day journey)

Book your luxury train rides on La Dolce Vita Orient Express.

2. Belmond Hiram Bingham

When it comes to luxury train journeys, hospitality and leisure colossus Belmond is top of the class. Of course, the Hiram Bingham, the wood and brass-drenched carriage that has guided travelers to the discovery of Peru's Inca Empire since 1999, is no exception. "Stepping aboard it," Royal Expression Travels' LaDell Carter tells me, "feels like slipping into a bygone era of glamour and adventure." En route to Machu Picchu, "it's not just a journey — it's a celebration of Peruvian culture and timeless elegance," she adds. Heralded by what Carter describes as "a touch of red-carpet treatment," the experience immerses guests in the sounds of traditional Andean instruments, which act as the welcome setting the tone for what's to come: "an air of excitement and possibility".

"A signature pisco sour in hand, we gathered at the bar where the real magic happens," she recalls. "The band strikes up, and suddenly, the train comes alive with laughter, while a sense of camaraderie bridges strangers and friends alike." Unsurprisingly, the interior design isn't any less engaging. Here, "polished wood, gleaming brass, and plush seating evoke the romance of vintage train travel: it's an atmosphere that feels less like transportation and more like stepping into a scene from a classic film," Carter explains. "The culinary experience onboard rivals any five-star restaurant. From the perfectly plated courses to the attentive service, every detail feels obsessively considered. Pair that with the rhythmic sway of the train and the ever-changing views of the Sacred Valley, and it is nothing short of unforgettable."

More than just a luxury train ride, the Hiram Bingham "is a symphony of sights, sounds, and flavors that transforms the journey to Machu Picchu into a story worth telling," she concludes — and judging by her words, worth experiencing, too.

From: Cusco and Rio Sagrado

To: View itineraries

Rates: From circa $400 per person (one-way fare)

Book your luxury train rides on the Hiram Bingham.

3. Seven Stars in Kyushu

There is something about the Seven Stars in Kyushu, Japan's first luxury train journey, offering a truly unforgettable way to explore the namesake island, that instantly reminded me of Chinese director Wong Kar-wai's enigmatic film 2046. In the movie, people board a mysterious ride that transports them to 2046, "where nothing ever changes", in a desperate attempt to reclaim their lost memories. Directed toward the tropical paradise that is the southwesternmost island of Japan, rather than some remote destination in Hong Kong, the Seven Stars in Kyushu is imbued with the same golden-hued aura and mind-bending atmosphere of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's fictional train.

Here, the vibrancy of Art Deco meets the timelessness of Japanese style décor, and each room of the carriage appears suspended between the West and the East of the world, with traditional Japanese wall paneling, futon beds, and porcelains encountering the lavishness of Belle Époque woodworking and lighting. But it doesn't end there: aboard the Seven Stars in Kyushu, French, Italian, and local Japanese cuisine absorb guests in a series of globetrotting culinary explorations, while live music, crafty workshops, and guided tours of UNESCO heritage sites and artisanal hotspots all contribute to making the trip absolutely memorable.

As Hand Luggage Only's Yaya Onalaja-Aliu writes in his travel blog, praising the ride's carefully curated details, it is "one of the most amazing train journeys you can have" — and "not just in Japan but in the world."

From: Fukuoka

To: View itineraries

Rates: From $3,500 per person (one night, two-day journey)

Book your luxury train rides on the Seven Stars in Kyushu.

4. Golden Eagle Silk Road Express

The world's most ancient trading network, the Silk Road is projected to enjoy a real renaissance in 2025, and what better way to unearth the myths and wonders nestled along its countries-spanning trail than embarking on one of its very own luxury train journeys?

Aboard the Golden Eagle Silk Road Express, centuries of civilization are revived through epic rail rides that present passengers to some of the globe's most fascinating medieval cities, their archeological landmarks, and Islamic masterpieces. Join a two-week tour of the "Five Stans", including Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, and be enthralled by the sweeping landscapes and colorful bazaars of some of this year's on-the-rise travel destinations. Or tag along a 16-day route through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan to feel the breadth of these regions' heritage via the cinematic cabins of one of today's most lavish luxury trains, its unique gastronomy offer, and excursions.

For former American passenger Pat Condon-Zikri, the Golden Eagle Silk Road Express was "a trip of a lifetime," largely thanks to its balance of comfort, variety, and attention to detail, while Mr. and Mrs. Weckenbrock credit the journey with having taught them "so much about history, culture, conflicts and geography", also nurturing a renovated "understanding of and an interest in this part of the world."

From: Almaty, Tashkent, and Yerevan

To: View itineraries

Rates: From $25,695 per person (Twin Room in Silver Class)

Book your luxury train rides on the Golden Eagle Silk Road Express.

5. Belmond Venice-Simplon Orient Express

Image 1 of 4 Belmond. Design: JR (Image credit: Belmond (Image credit: Belmond . Design: JR) (Image credit: Ludovic Balay. Courtesy of Belmond . Design: Wimberly Interiors and J.K Interiors) (Image credit: Ludovic Balay. Courtesy of Belmond . Design: Wimberly Interiors and J.K Interiors)

It doesn't take more than a rapid glance at its meticulously curated, opulent old Parisian style décor to understand why the Belmond Venice-Simplon Orient Express has been dubbed the world's leading luxury train. Combining cars from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1950s in a riveting ride punctuated by shimmering marquetry and intricate upholstery, it should be on the travel bucket list of any wanderer with a taste for nostalgic interiors. "A dream of retro elegance and futuristic design, the Venice-Simplon Orient Express feels like traveling into the past," Elizabeth Hines, Travel Writer at Academized, tells me. "Think polished wood, gorgeous Lalique glass, and rich intense colors." From the brass accents to the snug fancy cabins, the artisanal quality of this luxury train is palpable in every corner of its coaches, and at all times.

While it is hard to pick a single standout, Hines points to the dining areas of the ride as some of its most "magical". "Their marquetry and soft illumination made every meal feel like a special occasion," she recalls, adding that the Venice-Simplon Orient Express boasts "a nice mix of old-school charm and high-tech convenience." To put it shortly, "the entire experience is like taking a vacation in your imagination," says the writer, and what better way to describe it?

From: London, Paris, Venice, Verona, Innsbruck, Istanbul, Budapest, Prague, and Vienna

To: View itineraries

Rates: From $3,600 per person (Twin Cabin)

Book your luxury train rides on the Venice-Simplon Orient Express.

Trains may well be among the shiniest stars of 2025's tourism trends, but they represent just one facet of the travel experience — and merely the start of your journey. To ensure you are never short on ideas when exploring your long-dreamed-of destinations, follow our favorite tastemakers as they unveil the hidden trails that make their cities truly unique, from masterpieces of contemporary restaurant design to the trendiest boutiques for all things fashion, décor, and lifestyle.