I'm a Neat Freak Even on Holiday — So I'll Be Bringing These Portable Hanging Travel Shelves That Double as Carry on Luggage, Too
Trust me, it's just what you need to keep your holiday outfits all planned and ready to fashion
I despise being disorganized on vacation. To the point where one of the first things I do when I check into a hotel is unpack my suitcase and sort my wardrobe. But since most hotel closets are typically hanging-room only, I end up leaving my clothes in a half-open suitcase on a luggage rack for the majority of the trip.
But I recently discovered portable hanging travel shelves, and they are now at the top of my list of travel essentials. These clever organizers are perfect for folding your clothes by outfit. And the shelves make me feel like I'm at home in my hotel room.
So, before you jetset off on your summer adventures, get yourself one of these portable travel shelves and leave your wardrobe worries behind.
If Amazon is your go-to for quick travel buys, I recommend this Portable Travel Closet to store your clothes on vacation easily. And if you're a minimalist, you'll love this elegant beige colorway.
The next time you're packing a backpack for travel, include this Compression Packing Shelf from JULY. Fitted with three storage shelves and one zipped compartment for a neat portable wardrobe.
Another Decathlon favorite is this OLPRO Camping Organizer with Shelves. Although intended for camping, I would take this classic wardrobe organizer with me to even the best hotels.
John Lewis' Polyester Hanging Shelves are another must-have for long vacations. And when you're back home, you can always bring it into your closet organization as a regular storage spot.
What Should You Pack in Travel Shelves?
Portable hanging travel shelves are a versatile storage item. I recommend using the larger compartments to neatly pack your clothes by outfit. And you can utilize the smaller spaces for socks, delicates and cosmetics.
