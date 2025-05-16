Sorry, Bedroom Chairs, but Smart People Store Their Next Day's Outfit on Valet Stands — These Are the Only 6 You Need to Shop

I wish my mornings were as picturesque as they seemed to be in the library of movies I watched growing up. But the reality of not being a morning person is that my toast is always a little scorched, my hair a tangled mess, and there are no tweeting birds picking out my clothes.

But in place of the colorful, cheery birds and animal friends that carefully select outfits of the day, I have found a worthy companion that needs a touch of help but will keep your closet organized to make mornings a tad easier — valet stands. There's something rather pleasing about seeing your next day outfit neatly displayed on a valet stand — it's almost decorative.

"I have two valet stands," says Lucy Searle, Livingetc's content director. "A fairly basic one in my dressing room, on which I have on display a vintage 1950s dress I was given years ago that I never wear but love looking at; then a vintage Art Deco valet stand in the guest room. We don't have a wardrobe in there (because we never want guests to stay that long...), but it's useful for weekend visitors to allow the creases to drop out of their clothes. And because it's so good-looking, it makes a nice sculptural piece in the corner of the room when it's not being used."

Valet stands are having a moment again. And if you ask me, every wardrobe needs one. Here's why.

What Is a Valet Stand?

Crafted to consider every aspect of your wardrobe, valet stands are an organizational antidote to the morning rush — and I'm loving this Acacia Wood Valet Stand from Zara Home. (Image credit: Zara Home)

A cross between modern retro decor and clever clothes storage, valet stands will quickly replace your clutter-heaped clothes chair and allow you to plan your outfits with ease. But what exactly is a valet stand?

"A valet stand is basically a little helper in your bedroom or closet," says Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized. "It’s a freestanding piece of furniture, usually with a hanger, small tray, and sometimes a bar or shelf, designed to hold the clothes and accessories you plan to wear."

Di recommends thinking of your valet stand as a 'next-day outfit assistant'. And that's exactly the kind of service you can expect from this charming wardrobe addition.

How Do Valet Stands Help Organize a Closet?

According to Di, valet stands can be a total game-changer if your mornings feel rushed or chaotic. "You can lay out tomorrow’s outfit, including your belt or bag, so you’re not digging through your closet or drawers at the last minute," she says.

"They help reduce visual clutter inside your closet by giving your daily essentials a temporary landing spot outside of it. It's also a great spot to hang up clothes that have been worn but aren’t ready for the laundry just yet."

Although far from a typical jewelry organizer, a valet stand will also keep your selected stack of the day in place for you to slip on in moments come morning. So I vote to bring valet stands back because I can't find a single reason for the hype to have died down at all. Especially when there are such stylish options available now.

What Is the Origin of a Valet Stand?

Commonly known as a 'silent valet' or a 'clothes valet', valet stands are said to have originated in the late 1800s, only to be popularized in the 1900s in stylish households of the time. Mainly used to hold the shape of jackets and clothing, they were popularly used in male closets but have since transcended genders.

Final thoughts? I love the concept of a valet stand, and so does Di. "Honestly? I think they’re super useful," she says. "Especially if you're someone who likes to plan outfits ahead, or you're trying to build a new morning routine."

While they're not the most ideal solution to make the most of a small closet, they are a worthy addition to wardrobes. And if you have room to spare, I'd recommend snapping one up to ease your mornings and assist your outfit crafting. Plus, the main character energy it lends is undeniable.