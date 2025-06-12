6 Lessons in How to Hang Scarves From Closet Organizers That Will Make Your Wardrobe Feel So Much More Aesthetic and Elevated

Laced around your head bandana-style in true mob wife fashion or tussled around your handbag in the way of quiet luxury, scarves are a timeless style statement. Light and silky in the summer and spring, warm and wool-knit in the fall and winter.

However, in learning how to organize a closet, scarves often get left behind and then end up haphazardly stuffed into the back of a closet. Or worse, hung on a hook, allowing for more damage at every tug.

So let's take a look at how to hang your scarves the right way.

1. Use Slim Velvet Hangers

Velvet hangers and silk scarves are a match made in heaven. (Image credit: Mikiko Kikuyama. Design: Lexie Saine Design)

"For delicate or slippery scarves, I find that slimline velvet hangers prevent slippage while also saving wardrobe space," says Arabella Drake, co-founder of Ankersen Drake.

"Many types of scarf hangers are available, but we often create more elegant solutions using regular hangers that match the rest of the ones we use across the wardrobe."

So, if you have a luxury closet and you want your organizers to fit the look, I recommend these Non-Slip 360° Velvet Hangers in Blush Pink from Amazon.

Arabella Drake Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.

2. Introduce Multi-Ring Hangers

Multi-ring hangers are perfect for scarves of all materials. (Image credit: Etsy)

Professional home organizer Meaghan Kessman tells me that multi-ring hangers are another great way to keep scarves in shape.

"I recommend threading scarves through a hanger with multiple rings to save space and keep them visible," she says. "Personally, I love IKEA’s KOMPLEMENT Valet Hanger in white."

But if you prefer a more organic look, I love these Beech Wooden Ring Hangers with Magnetic Closures from Etsy.

Meaghan Kessman Social Links Navigation Professional organizer Meaghan is a professional organizer and the founder of a full-service organizing firm based in Los Angeles. As a Southern California native, Meaghan has been passionate about organization since childhood. After a 20+ year career as a Digital Media Executive for companies such as Pandora Media and People Magazine, and three years living abroad with her family in London, she now has the opportunity to do what she's always wanted to do: create beautiful spaces through organization.

3. Organize in Bins

A compartmentalized storage bin is ideal for a growing scarf collection. (Image credit: Dunelm)

"When it comes to organizing scarves, you can also fold the fabric and store them vertically in labeled baskets or bins," says Meaghan. "This Marie Kondo-style approach is perfect for a tidy, accessible setup."

This Green 16-Section Striped Organizer from Dunelm will help you organize each scarf in its own individual pocket, and it works just as well in closet shelves, too.

I've also found that organizing scarves in zippered pouches is a great way to keep them from collecting dust. And if you're looking for recommendations, this Set of 4 Packing Cubes in Taupe from Antler is a stylish buy.

4. Try Drawer Inserts for Folding

Extendable inserts will do wonders for pull-out storage drawers. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

If you're looking to make the most of a small closet, chances are that your collection of scarves will be stored out of the wardrobe and in a chest of drawers instead. In such cases, Arabella finds that drawer dividers are key.

"Shallow drawers with adjustable dividers like these are excellent for folding finer scarves," she notes. "I also recommend filing them vertically so you can see everything at a glance without rummaging."

A charming standing storage space like this Cynthia 4-Drawer Cabinet from Urban Outfitters and these Natural Bamboo Drawer Dividers from Amazon are all you need.

5. Roll for Texture, Fold for Silk

Choose your organization technique based on the material at hand. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

According to Arabella, depending on the fabric of your scarf, it may require folding or rolling. The way you organize your scarves is especially important to ensure that each delicate fabric lasts in your wardrobe.

"Knitted scarves are better off rolled to prevent stretching," she says. "While silk and cashmere should be loosely folded and laid flat, ideally in drawers or shallow baskets."

For bulkier knit scarves, I recommend relying on soft storage like this Priyanka Printed Basket from Anthropologie. Whether you're organizing an entryway closet or a personal wardrobe, you can pop it on a high ledge when it's out of season and slide it onto a lower shelf for easy reach when the weather's right.

6. Showcase Through a Ladder Display

A ladder display will keep your collection organized while showing it off in a chic way. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

"You can drape scarves over the rungs of a decorative ladder to store and display them beautifully," says Meaghan. And this might just be my favorite scarf organization trick yet.

If you're looking for stylish ladders to show off your collection in an organized way, this Maja Storage Ladder from Anthropologie is one of my favorites. This is a clever hack if you have an in-built closet and free space to spare.

I also love the idea of repurposing your valet stands to fashion your scarves, especially if your current outfit holder has been out of use.

FAQs

Is it Better to Fold or Hang Scarves?

Meaghan tells me that your storage technique depends entirely on the fabric. "Fold silk or delicate scarves to avoid stretching. Store them in drawers or boxes with tissue paper if needed," she says. "Hang sturdy scarves like wool, cotton, or knits to keep them wrinkle-free and easy to grab. In short: fold to protect, hang for convenience."

And if you have an intricately designed scarf that you haven't gotten any use out of but you don't have the heart to give it up, take a look at our guide to scarf wall art for a stylish decorative display.