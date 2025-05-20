Avoid 'Wardrobe Wars' — We Got Professional Organizers to Answer the Most-Asked Questions Couples Have About Shared Closet Organization

Let's be honest. Properly organizing, tidying, and keeping track of one closet can be tough enough. And although the idea of a shared closet has an air of luxury and romance to it, I'm not quite sure I'm sold on the idea.

While the concept itself tickles my fancy, it's the aspect of closet organization that has me questioning if sharing a closet is even worth it. Having said that, there is room for convincing otherwise.

So I asked the experts to answer some of the most popular questions surrounding shared closet organization for couples, and their answers have significantly eased my doubts and might have even swayed me completely. Stay tuned to find out.

1. How Often Should You Declutter a Shared Closet?

Regularly culling the clutter in a shared closet is essential. (Image credit: Jonathan Van Dyk. Stylists: Airlie Lang and Ben Ramsey)

Jennifer Q. Williams, founder at Saint Louis Closet Co., tells me that she always recommends decluttering a shared closet at least twice a year. "Typically at the start of spring and the start of fall," she says.

"Since these are the start of the biggest seasons, it shouldn’t be hard to get rid of a few things. It gives both closet users a chance to reassess what they really wear. Shared closets can get crowded quickly, so check-ins are crucial to keep everything tidy."

So if you can't seem to think back to the last time you tidied your wardrobe, it's time to learn how to declutter your closet.

Jennifer Q. Williams Social Links Navigation Founder at Saint Louis Closet Co. Jennifer Q. Williams, founder of Saint Louis Closet Co., has been a leader in the custom closet and home organization industry for over 34 years. With a passion for smart storage solutions, she has built a thriving business that helps homeowners maximize space with custom closets, pantries, Murphy beds, and more. As an expert in organization and interior design, Jennifer offers insightful conversations on decluttering, space optimization, and the impact of functional design.

2. What's the Best Rule of Thumb to Organize a Shared Closet?

Map your wardrobe zones and stick to your spots. (Image credit: Maxime Brouillet. Design: Le Borgne Rizk Architecture)

Professional organizer Meaghan Kessman tells me that the best rule of thumb to keep a shared closet in tip-top shape is to create clear zones for each person. "It helps avoid overlap and makes getting dressed faster and easier for everyone," she notes.

Jennifer also believes that mapping out your shared closet is your best bet for long-term organization. And this is an especially good tip to make the most of a small closet. "Give each person their own clearly designated space, whether it’s a section of hanging rods, shelving, or drawers," she says.

"From there, maintain consistency in how items are grouped with all pants together, all accessories in drawers, and so on. Respecting boundaries within the space is key to long-term success."

Meaghan Kessman Social Links Navigation Professional organizer Meaghan is a professional organizer and the founder of a full-service organizing firm based in Los Angeles. As a Southern California native, Meaghan has been passionate about organization since childhood. After a 20+ year career as a Digital Media Executive for companies such as Pandora Media and People Magazine, and three years living abroad with her family in London, she now has the opportunity to do what she's always wanted to do: create beautiful spaces through organization.

3. Do You Need Matching Hangers in a Shared Closet?

Gorgeous matching hangers have a yes from us. (Image credit: Paul Raeside)

According to Jennifer, cohesive hangers are a game-changer for shared closets. Aside from lending an overall aesthetic glow-up, they also make this separate yet common space blend with ease.

"They save space and keep clothing from slipping," she notes. "When you're sharing a closet, a visually unified system goes a long way in making the space feel calm and balanced for both users."

So, in the debate of hanging vs folding clothes, if you're rooting for the former, these Blush Pink Non-Slip Velvet Hangers from Amazon are perfect. But if you prefer a metal finish, these Mustard Made The Clip Hangers from Holloways of Ludlow are ideal for pants and bottoms in general.

4. Should Everything be Organized Separately in a Shared Closet?

Strategically splitting a shared closet is key to an organized space. (Image credit: Lexie Saine Design)

"Ideally, yes," says Meaghan. "Keeping items grouped by person and by category keeps the space feeling calm and cuts down on daily frustration in a shared closet space."

Jennifer also believes that items in closets are best organized separately, as each person should have their own designated area for clothes, shoes, and accessories. "This maintains consistency, prevents mix-ups, and saves time getting ready," she explains. "Even shared items like hampers or laundry bins should have clear rules."

Just as you would in a double vanity bathroom, it's important to maintain designated spaces even when coming together in a couple's living space.

5. What Are the Key Differences in Organizing Shared Closets?

Having your own closet and sharing a space are not too far off, but understanding where they differ is essential. (Image credit: Dan Hearne. Design: Anna Møller and Tomasz Redzimski at Builder and Decorator)

"When organizing closets, you'll often need more hanging space for longer garments like dresses," says Jennifer. "While others may require additional shelving or drawers for t-shirts and pants."

She goes on to point out that the important part is customizing based on individual wardrobe needs. "At Saint Louis Closet Co., we always start with how you live and then we follow through by building the closet around that," she says.

Whether you're planning for a built-in closet or a luxury wardrobe, decide on the type of clothing you own before you settle on a vision for your home.

6. Should You Split the Closet Vertically or Horizontally?

It's important to pick a split that works in your favor. (Image credit: Madeline Tolle. Design: Jennifer Vaquero)

Meaghan tells me that when dividing a shared closet, splitting it vertically is usually best. "Each person gets their own side from top to bottom, which feels more balanced and it's far easier to maintain," she adds.

Jennifer also approves of dividing a shared closet vertically, saying: "This type of division tends to work best because it gives each person their dedicated closet space and eliminates overlap," she explains.

"That said, every wardrobe is different. In some cases, vertical division, like one person getting the top half of closet shelving and the other the bottom, makes more sense, especially in reach-in closets."

7. How do You Separate a Shared Closet?

Even shared closets need a bit of separation for total harmony. (Image credit: Rory Gardiner. Design: Edition Office)

Jennifer tells me that dividing a shared closet isn't as tough as it might seem. "To separate a closet, start by assigning each person their own section," she says. "Then label or use subtle visual cues like different color hangers or baskets to keep things distinct."

If space allows and you divide horizontally, she recommends installing a center tower of drawers or shelving to act as a 'divider' between the two sides. "Clear boundaries and smart design make sharing manageable and easy," she adds.

When it comes to things people with organized closets have and swear by, Meaghan says that bins, baskets, and shelf dividers work wonders. "Even something simple like labeling or color-coding can make a big difference in keeping it all straight," she agrees.

I love the idea of labelling a closet, and this Mini Bluetooth Label Maker from Amazon is the ideal tool to lend a helping hand. Plus, with these Clear Shelf Dividers, also from Amazon, you'll have an unbeatable duo keeping your shared closet in order.

Zara Home Rectangular Fabric Interior Basket £19.99 at zarahome.com Color: White Whether you're looking to store your delicates or your socks, this Rectangular Fabric Interior Basket from Zara Home is an elevated solution that won't fail your closet. H&M Seagrass Laundry Basket £29.99 at H&M (US) Color: Beige Biophilic decluttering is in fashion, and this Seagrass Laundry Basket from H&M is the perfect swap for dingy plastic bins. Get yourself a pair for an organized shared closet space. John Lewis Poly Rattan and Bamboo Open Top Storage Box £16.50 at John Lewis Material: Cherry Wood I love the vintage charm of this Poly Rattan and Bamboo Open Top Storage Box from John Lewis. Use it to house your camisoles or your ties and keep them from cluttering your closet.

My final verdict? I might be a shared closet convert. What seemed like too much of a chore to maintain now looks to be a fairly simple task so long as each person takes care of their own space. Plus, there's nothing a little strategic planning and a couple of stylish organizers can't fix.