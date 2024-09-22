13 Luxury Closest Ideas That Will Make it Feel Like You're Shopping From a Boutique Store

Whether you've got the luxury of space, or are looking for ways to dress up a smaller closet, there are a few extra-special touches you can include that will help smooth out any creases in your daily dressing routine. And believe it or not, even though they look expensive, a lot of the best luxury closet ideas aren't that costly to implement: think velvet hangers and clever lighting.

It's about thinking beyond it simply being a space to store your clothes. "Luxury closets are not only places for function, but ultimately a place for social planning," says interior designer Casey lee Collins, the founder of Nomad Statements. And there are clever features you can include no matter the square meterage. "For my clients, I want it to feel like they are entering a luxury boutique on Madison Avenue when they enter their closet, no matter what size it is," she adds.

So, to help you put a bit of pizazz into your current closet, or draw up new plans for your dream dressing room, we asked some design experts for their advice on what features to include to take your walk-in closet ideas to the next level.

13 Luxury Closet Ideas

1. Devise a clever lighting plan

Every luxury closet needs some kind of lighting to save you from wasting time rummaging around in the dark. But when it comes to finding ways to make your closet feel elevated, you'll want to consider something a little more intricate than a central downlight.

"Lighting can make or break a closet," says Carolyn Cerminara, founder and principal designer at Cerminara Design. "I always mix soft ambient lighting with LED strips in shelving to highlight favorite pieces."

Lighting it not only a practical inclusion, but "will also help enhance the sense of luxury in your space," adds Laura Price, founder and creative director at The Home Organisation. "And you don't need to spend a fortune getting lighting fitted — there are plenty of inexpensive options on the market, such as motion sensor lights (like this one from Amazon), wireless and rechargeable options that are easy to install on a DIY basis."

And then there's the aesthetics lighting can add. "Updating or adding new lighting to a closet will make the entire vibe of the space change instantly for the better," says Casey Lee Collins. "Don't shy away from a statement light fixture. Adding a vintage or modern chandelier will create that 'wow' moment when you enter the space."

2. Optimize your design for 'display'

Thinking about high-end boutiques and showrooms when coming up with closet organization ideas will help you create something truly show-stopping. "By organizing and displaying your items elegantly, it creates a beautiful, curated space that's not just functional, but inspiring," says says Jodi Peterman, the CEO and owner at Elizabeth Erin Designs.

To achieve that "boutique-like feel," Jodi recommends incorporating display shelving and glass-front cabinets where you can. "They let you showcase your accessories, shoes and handbags in a visually appealing way, almost like you’re shopping in a high-end store every day," she adds.

3. Have a dedicated vanity area

Incorporating dedicated make-up vanity ideas can turn your closet into something more than just a place for stowing away your clothes, shoes, and accessories, transforming it into a space from which you can emerge fully ready to face the day ahead.

"Luxury closets are no longer just about storage; they’ve evolved into dressing rooms where you can get ready in style," says Jodi Peterman. "Adding a chic vanity area with a custom mirror and proper lighting elevates the space, giving you a dedicated spot for accessories, make-up and a quiet moment before heading out."

While a built-in marble or quartz vanity with incorporated storage will certainly add some luxury to your closet, it isn't the only way. There are plenty of portable vanity mirrors with built-in lights (like this $22 option from Amazon) that can be placed on a nearby desk or shelf. Similarly, an elegant vanity stool (Wayfair stocks plenty of stylish options) placed in front of a mirror can do wonders in making a closet feel more luxe.

Maurece Vanity View at Wayfair Price: $679.99, Was: $839.99 If you've got the space, you could slot this sophisticated vanity unit into your closet to instantly add a touch of glamor. It doesn't just look good though – features like the two power outlets and USB ports for plugging in your accessories, as well as the LED light-emitting makeup mirror make it practical too. The stool also comes included.

4. Use matching velvet clothes hangers

If you want an easy way to quickly upgrade your closet then it's time to throw out any flimsy mis-matched plastic hangers and swap them for something a little smarter: like slim velvet hangers. Matching hangers are one of those simple things that professional organizers say that no home should go without.

"Whether you own designer clothes or not, a mix of different-style hangers (invariably from the store or the dry cleaners) is not the way to add a luxurious feel to your wardrobe," says Laura Price. Instead she recommends upgrading to slimline velvet hangers (like this $15.29 20-pack from Walmart).

"These matching hangers not only save space but also protect your clothes from misshaping in the way that wire or sharp plastic hangers can," she adds. "The sleek, uniform look of matching hangers adds a touch of elegance, making your wardrobe look effortlessly stylish and organized."

5. Cleverly conceal a home safe

A home safe is always wise idea for anyone looking at securing a home and their valuable jewelry and possessions. "Every luxury closet needs a bit of intrigue, and hidden safes or custom jewelry storage can bring that mysterious, exclusive element," says Jodi Peterman. "A safe concealed behind a sliding panel or built into a drawer keeps your valuables secure and out of sight."

Safes can be hidden behind a piece of art (using 'hidden' hinge mounts like this one from Amazon), or even custom-built to blend in seamlessly with your closet millwork, adds Casey Lee Collins. "If you don't want a safe, you can also add locks to your built-in drawers," she adds.

6. Incorporate valet rods

Valet rods are one of those simple and often overlooked storage solutions that can actually make all the difference when it comes to how you use your closet on a daily basis.

"A valet rod is a simple accessory that makes a huge impact," says Casey Lee Collins of the pull-out hook. "When our clients plans their outfit for that special occasion (a black tie gala, the big board meeting, a special date night) they have the luxury of displaying the outfit as if their personal shopper styled them themselves."

While Casey's go-to is from California Closets, you can find plenty of valet rods on Amazon for under $20.

7. Have a considered storage system

A luxury closet should look smart, tidy and co-ordinated. In order to achieve this look, avoid taking a hotchpotch approach to your storage containers and instead select products that match and complement one another. The best closet organizers are both practical and beautiful.

"For items that need to be stored within your closet, choosing containers with a cohesive aesthetic is essential for creating a luxurious space," explains Laura Price. "Opt for high-quality materials such as woven baskets, leather or fabric-covered boxes to add an elegant touch throughout. The key is maintaining uniformity with the style you choose, as this reduces visual clutter and gives your space a polished, boutique-like feel."

Latitude Run® Fabric Bin View at Wayfair Price: $21.99 These roomy, fabric-covered storage bins measure 7.5" x 11.8" W x 16.5"D making them suitable for all kinds of garments and accessories. They come in a range of color combinations and can be folded away when not needed. JIAessentials Leather Storage Bins View at Walmart Price: $23.99 The diamond-patterned leather-effect finish of this pair of storage cubes gives them a high-end finish, while the handles make them easy to slide on and off closet shelves. They are really sturdy yet foldable to make life easier. OIAHOMY 4 Pack Storage Baskets View at Amazon Price: $36.99 Including some natural materials into your closet design is a brilliant way to add a sense of luxury, making this four-pack of 100% cotton woven baskets ideal. Each basket measures 12.7’’x9’’x7.8’’ and the neutral color is easy to work with.

8. Prioritize your shoe storage

Forget shoving your shoe collection at the bottom your closet to get squashed out of shape. Instead, look at how to organize shoes in a closet in a way that is both practical as well as elegant.

"A rotating shoe display or hidden shoe vault can completely transform how you store your footwear," says Jodi Peterson. "These features not only maximize space but also create a sense of fun and exclusivity in your closet. Imagine having a concealed area just for your shoes, with a rotating rack that allows you to see every pair at a glance — just like in a designer showroom."

You can also opt for custom-built pull-out racks if your budget allows, she adds. "Concealed shoe storage behind a hidden door or panel can also add a sense of mystery while keeping your footwear neatly stored."

This $30 shoe organizer from Amazon is perfect for hanging on the back of a closet door where it offers plenty of storage without taking up too much space.

Aukfa 7-Tier Rotating Shoe Rack Tower View at Walmart Price: $194.99 This chic rotating shoe display spins 360° and is the perfect way to make the most of an obsolete corner in your bedroom or walk-in closet. The shelves are also big enough to store handbags and other accessories, such as perfumes, jewelry, and sunglasses.

9. Add a full-length mirror

"A full-length mirror is non-negotiable," says Carolyn Cerminara, and if you want your closet to offer everything you need to preen yourself to perfection this is one piece of advice to really pay attention to.

Just as when it comes to bedroom mirror ideas, while small mirrors on vanity units are great for close-ups, including a large floor-to-ceiling mirror in your closet will make it possible to better assess your outfits — and, if you can, positioning another mirror on the opposite wall at an angle will allow you a rear view too.

If you are struggling for space in your closet, consider something like this overdoor full-length mirror from Wayfair which can be hooked neatly over the back of a closet door.

10. Invest in smart technology

To ensure your closet is fully up-to-date and capable of keeping up with your day-to-day needs, look at how you can incorporate some smart home technology into its design, such as automated lighting.

"Technology is changing the way we live, and closets are no exception," says Jodi Peterson. "Smart features, like voice-activated lighting, automated wardrobe selection and climate control for sensitive fabrics, are becoming essential in luxury closet design.

Then there are the big investment pieces like steam closets. "These upgrades don’t just make your closet more efficient – they bring a futuristic touch that makes the space feel cutting-edge," says Jodi. "You could also consider a smart mirror that offers wardrobe suggestions or connects to your favorite fashion apps for instant inspiration."

LG Styler Steam Closet View at Amazon Price: $1,295 Make trips to the dry cleaners a thing of the past with this clever Wi-Fi enabled steam closet from LG. It is perfect for sanitizing garments that can't be washed, plus it has a built-in heat pump that allows clothes to be dried at cooler temperatures and is faster than air drying.

11. Have a signature scent

But not all luxury closet ideas need to be so expensive. A simple way to make your closet feel utterly luxurious is to make it a space that greets you each day with a beautiful fragrance. There are certain things people with amazing smelling closets do that you may well like to copy.

"Having a signature scent in your closet is key," says Casey Lee Collins. "I prefer this odor eliminating spray by Diptyque. After galivanting around the city all day you don’t want to bring those odors into the luxury closet space. I usually gift these to my clients once the closet is completed. A diffuser is a convenient way to keep the luscious closet scent as well."

SEASONS Slate Soni SM Diffuser View at Anthropologie Price: $135 Not only does this neat little portable and ultrasonic diffuser looks the part, but it also allows you to change your scents with the seasons. Simply add some drops of an essential oil you love, fill the water tank and you're good to go. It can also be set on a timer. ILLUME Balsam & Cedar Winsome Diffuser View at Wayfair Price: $30 With notes of oak moss, cinnamon and eucalyptus, this fresh fragrance is perfect for closets, and the green glass bottle looks stylish too. You can choose how many reeds you use to adjust the intensity of the fragrance. Fresh Wave Odor Eliminator Spray View at Amazon Price: $8.99 Designed to absorb and eliminate odors , just a few bursts of this all-natural spray will have your closet smelling fresh and clean in an instant. The clean scent is due to the ingredients, which include lime, pine needle, clove, anise, and cedarwood oils.

12. Go for opulent surface finishes

Just as with any room of the house, the surface finishes you opt for will have a huge effect on how your closet looks and feels. Everything from the materials you use for your closet island ideas to those that you select to cover the floor, shelving and cabinetry will play a part.

"Choosing the right finishes is everything," confirms Carolyn Cerminara. "It’s all about making the space feel truly personal. Depending on the client's style, I love incorporating marble, glass, brass or high-gloss lacquered cabinets — they instantly elevate the space. Mirrored doors are another favorite of mine for adding depth and a touch of luxury."

13. Incorporate somewhere to sit

When looking into how to plan a walk-in closet, if you want it to feel like more than just a storage space, comfortable seating is a must. "Every luxury closet needs a smart seating area for you to sit and relax at in-between stylings," says Casey Lee Collins. "Whether it’s a seamstress hemming a gown or a professional shopper updating the client with the latest season's must-haves, seating is key.

Luxury closet ideas are about taking the space beyond being simply for storage, but creating a space for "gathering, planning and socializing," says Casey. Finding space for a built-in bench not only provides the potential for added storage underneath, but "will make it a space you want to relax and stay in."

FAQs

How much does it cost to build a luxury closet?

Love the idea of a luxury closet but worried about the effect it will have on your bank balance? "The cost of a luxury closet can vary based on size and the types of custom features you choose," explains Jodi Peterson. "For a boutique-style closet that includes elements like hidden safes, rotating shoe racks and high-tech features, you could expect to invest anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000. Each feature adds a layer of personalization and function that can significantly elevate both the look and feel of your space."

"I would suggest that clients should expect to invest between $30,000 and $250,000 for a luxury closet, depending on the size and level of customization," advises Carolyn Cerminara.

If these figures have made your eyes water, then there are ways to cut costs by designing and building your closet on a DIY basis and making simple swaps — or by including just one or two luxury elements rather than going for full-blown opulence.

Once you have your bedroom closet looking ultra opulent, why not turn your attention to how to organize a hallway closet to ensure this doesn't become a dumping ground for outdoor clothing and shoes?