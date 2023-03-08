The 9 closet organizers that decluttering professionals will always buy for their client to maximize clothes storage
These clever gadgets make closet organization easy by maximizing space and keeping clothes contained
Organizing your closet is the sort of task you won't get far with unless you have the right tools. No amount of clever folding techniques or endless reconfiguring of your clothes will be enough to keep on top of the clutter. Alongside a ruthless and regular decluttering regime, you'll want to know about the best organizers out there.
If you have a built-in wardrobe with bespoke storage solutions, I envy you. With my small free-standing closet, I'm always on the lookout for clever gadgets that make closet organization easy by helping to maximize space and keep my clothes contained. But navigating the world of organizers can be a bit of a minefield. Gimmicks lurk around every corner and, while stylish storage containers can be tempting, they might not always be the most functional.
'Fixed closet systems can look nice but ideally, we want the stuff we wear to tell us where to live,' explains Ben Soreff (opens in new tab), a professional organizer at House to Home Organizing. 'For instance, if you have a lot of purses and you're prone to cramming them all into storage bins where they can't be seen, then shelf dividers can make things easier.'
The priority when looking for an organizer, he says, is ease of use. 'If a system isn't easy, you simply won't keep up with it and everything will end up on the floor.' Worse still, that organizer will just end up as another unnecessary item contributing to your clutter and taking up valuable space.
While organizers exist to - well - organize, the most useful ones will help maximize room, too. Since space is usually at a premium in our closet, this should underpin our decisions when choosing gadgets and gizmos for storing clothes. 'There is always a waste of vertical areas in closets,' explains Di Ter Avest (opens in new tab), founder of Di Is Organized. 'Make the most of it by adding baskets or boxes to the top shelves and labeling everything so you know what's where.'
Here, you'll find a list of the top organizers that professionals love that promise to turn your closet from cramped to capacious.
Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized. Her in-person services, virtual projects, workshops, and digital book, Organize Yourself Healthy, help women create sustainable organizational systems for their homes and lives. Her expertise has been featured on Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, and Kitchn; she has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
Best shelf organizers
$19.99
One of the easiest ways to keep your shelves in check is with dividers like these, available from Walmart. These understated wire dividers easily separate wide shelves to keep your closet neat and tidy and prevent piles from spilling on top of one another. No tools are needed for installation either - simply clip over the edge of your shelf and they'll stand on their own.
$29.99
If you're fed up of stacks of clothes tumbling on top of you every time you head into your closet, give these storage bins from The Container Store a try. They have a plastic window with a drop front hatch so you can see everything you own and access those items at the bottom of the pile without risking a cascade of clothes on your head. A win win!
$26.99
You've heard of tension poles, but what about tension shelves? This extendable organizer from Walmart can be installed between your closet's walls to create extra shelving space. There are no tools needed for this one either, you simply adjust to the length needed within range of the expandable rods (which double up as the perfect hanger for scarves or belts).
Best hanger organizers
$14.99
If you're fed up with wasted space under your hangers, try this layered hanger from Amazon, perfect for storing your pants. These 6-tier hangers can be used in two ways: they either drop down to save horizontal space, or they can be hung horizontally on your closet's rod to display all your jeans next to each other. It takes satisfying storage to a whole new level.
$9.99
Have the same problem with all of your shirts? Try this other multifunctional hanger. The tool can save up to 80% of your closet space by layering your shirts along the hooks, preventing overstuffing and keeping your clothes wrinkle-free. 'Having matching hangers like these can also help you to see your clothes better and reduce the visual clutter,' adds Di.
$84.98
If you have disused space below a shelf in your closet, try this pull-out pants rack from Amazon. Capable of holding up to 33 lbs, it has space for 22 pairs of pants which simply hang over the double row of rails. Measuring at 23.4x18x5.7 inches this organizer is suitable for wardrobes more than 18.5 inches deep and 23.6 inches wide.
Best space-saving organizers
$12.69
If space is at a premium, try this adjustable closet rod from Walmart. Designed to hang off your existing rail, it allows you to double your closet space instantly with an extra level of hanging space and even comes with additional hooks on the edges, perfect for your bags and belts. If you have a wide wardrobe, you could even place two next to each other.
$25.75
Over-the-door hangers are simple yet wonderfully effective storage staple. This canvas design from Amazon holds up to eight pairs of shoes and has ample room for all your hats, scarves, and other accessories - simply secure the slim metal hooks over your closet door. There are even cardboard stiffeners in the back of each panel for added support, too.
$3.49
If you store your shoes at the bottom of your closet but are fed up with them quickly becoming a disorganized pile, try a few of these IKEA shoe stands. The compact design has two levels, allowing you to stack a pair of shoes to save space. The adjustable inclination of the top shelf also allows you to store shoes of any height, from sandals to heels.
Lilith Hudson is the Junior Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news articles for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration that you need in your home. She discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. Lilith now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London (a degree where she could combine both) and has previously worked at the Saturday Times Magazine, ES Magazine, DJ Mag and The Simple Things Magazine.
