The Hero of John Lewis' AW25 Collection? This Mid-Century-Meets-2025 Accent Chair That's Already Sold Out Once

John Lewis is a heritage high street brand that we can always rely on to deliver stylish pieces with an affordable price tag, and having already seen what's coming for the next season, I'm excited at what's on the horizon. While the brand is running with some classic trends including ‘Rustic’, ‘Scandi’, and ‘Heritage’ styles, they’ve also introduced a ‘Modern Luxe’ collection that features some unique and standout pieces.

The Hoxton armchair in chocolate chenille was the Livingetc favorite find when we visited the press day a month or so back, and retailing at £349, you might not be surprised to learn that this chair has already sold out once — now, fortunately, it's back in stock.

It ticks a lot of the current interior design trend boxes — mid-century, retro-inspired, a chocolate brown color palette, and a return to chrome decor over brass. There’s no doubt that if you want this chair, you’re going to have to grab it quickly before it sells out again, and I predict that won’t be long!

John Lewis & Partners Hoxton Armchair in Chocolate Chenille The Hoxton armchair not only looks effortlessly chic, but it also scores high for comfort. It offers the highest degree of support thanks to the high-density foams, which means it’ll also retain its signature shape and stand the test of time.

The ‘Modern Luxe’ edit is very exciting, especially for mid-century interior lovers. Think designer, retro-inspired pieces for less. Beautifully crafted furniture with statement chrome frames and carefully curated accessories from this trend.

Mixing luxurious textures with more grounded design details helps this version of glamour work for 2025. (Image credit: John Lewis)

The ‘Heritage’ range is all about offering timeless classics that are also budget-friendly. Sophisticated furniture designs, traditional color palettes, and elegant soft furnishings are all key elements of this particular edit. Similarly, their ‘Rustic’ and ‘Scandi’ collections are fairly self-explanatory, but boast a modern twist. For example, the ‘Scandi’ edit features pops of color, and their ‘Rustic’ edit is a lot more refined than what the title suggests.

The rustic trend has a global-leaning look. (Image credit: John Lewis)

12 of our top picks from the John Lewis AW25 collection

John Lewis Rattan and Rope Storage Basket, Whitewash Waves and curves are key design features for AW25 and they are even making their way into storage. This whitewashed storage basket has a wavy rope decoration that also doubles up as a handle, which means you can easily move it to different rooms in the house if necessary. Use to store spare blankets or the bits and bobs you'd rather not have on display. John Lewis Farmhouse Wood Frame Overmantle Wall Mirror On the market for a classic mirror that would sit pretty above a mantelpiece or in an entranceway? Well, this carved wall mirror may just be what you're looking for. It is made from pine wood, which boasts a walnut stain finish in a rich, dark tone – a wonderful contrast to light, neutral walls. John Lewis Mushroom Rechargeable Dimmable Table Lamp, Polished Chrome John Lewis' mushroom lamp has become one of their most iconic lighting designs. It's rechargeable and dimmable as well as being available in lots of different colors to match your home. The polished chrome finish and retro shape gives this lamp a mid-century vibe that we're totally on board with. John Lewis Low Pile Berber Pure Wool Rug, White This cozy floorfiller is a modern take on the classic Berber-style rug. It boasts a geometric pattern in a subtle cream and grey colorway. It's also loomed by hand, which means the material is carefully laced together to create a strong and durable weave. Ideal for busy family homes that also want to exude a sense of style. John Lewis Mid Century Wood Wall Clock We are in love with the dark wood and brass details that contrast beautifully in the design of this mid-century inspired clock. It is so chic and would be an elegant addition to any living room or kitchen wall space. John Lewis Retro Glass Side Table, Amber The curved chrome frame of this side table is simply gorgeous. Paired with the amber colored glass top, it really is a stand out piece but with a very affordable price tag. Keep things minimal in terms of styling and display a simple bud vase or trinket tray on top of it. John Lewis Leckford Striped Cushion Stripes are back and bigger than ever. The Leckford cushion was nanmed after the Leckford Estate in Hampshire, which was farmed by the John Lewis Partnership for over 90 years. It's a wonderful example of one of their products that represents the brands rich heritage. It's available in both a sage green and plaster pink colorway to suit your style. John Lewis Cantilever Dining Chair The Cantilever dining chair scores highly for both style and comfort. The durable cantilever style tubular metal frame provides stability and the upholstered seat and backrest are super comfy. This chair is available in orange or green – nod to all things retro with orange or opt for a contemporary twist with green. John Lewis Aura Console/shelf Unit Choosing a bold piece of furniture can sometimes be a risk. However, if you decide on the Aura console unit, it's sure to be one of your most treasured pieces for a long time. The geometric shapes that face in different directions add a huge amount of interest to this wooden shelf unit. As well as dark wood, it's also available in a lighter oak if that would be more appropriate. John Lewis Bobbin Console Table, Black Bobbin detailing is everywhere at the minute, and for good reason! It's an example of 17th century design that has made its way into the world of modern interiors. This console table has a black finish that would be sure to bring drama to an entryway. John Lewis Splattered Stoneware Mug There is nothing more chic than a curated collection of mugs. Leave out the novelty designs and invest in handmade ceramic and stoneware ones instead. This splattered red mug shouldn't just be saved for best as it's dishwasher and microwave safe for everyday use. John Lewis Orb Acacia Wood Coffee Table, Natural The Orb acacia wood coffee table is currently out of stock but we had to share it with you to make sure you put it on your wish list for when it comes back! This piece has been beautifully crafted, which makes you appreciate the natural grain of the wood. It's circular design makes it hot right now and is a more affordable version of designer alternatives.

Found something you've fallen head over heels for in the latest offering from John Lewis?

Perhaps it has made you consider adding a few retro-inspired pieces to your home. There's nothing more sophisticated than creating the perfect blend of traditional and modern design, and what's better is that you don't have to spend a fortune testing it out. Invest in a couple of key items from the John Lewis AW25 collection that you love and have fun styling them.