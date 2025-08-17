The Hero of John Lewis' AW25 Collection? This Mid-Century-Meets-2025 Accent Chair That's Already Sold Out Once

John Lewis has nailed it this season with a range of new homeware for both classic and modern design enthusiasts, but this chair steals the spotlight

john lewis accent chair
(Image credit: John Lewis)
in News

John Lewis is a heritage high street brand that we can always rely on to deliver stylish pieces with an affordable price tag, and having already seen what's coming for the next season, I'm excited at what's on the horizon. While the brand is running with some classic trends including ‘Rustic’, ‘Scandi’, and ‘Heritage’ styles, they’ve also introduced a ‘Modern Luxe’ collection that features some unique and standout pieces.

The Hoxton armchair in chocolate chenille was the Livingetc favorite find when we visited the press day a month or so back, and retailing at £349, you might not be surprised to learn that this chair has already sold out once — now, fortunately, it's back in stock.

It ticks a lot of the current interior design trend boxes — mid-century, retro-inspired, a chocolate brown color palette, and a return to chrome decor over brass. There’s no doubt that if you want this chair, you’re going to have to grab it quickly before it sells out again, and I predict that won’t be long!

The ‘Modern Luxe’ edit is very exciting, especially for mid-century interior lovers. Think designer, retro-inspired pieces for less. Beautifully crafted furniture with statement chrome frames and carefully curated accessories from this trend.

a dining room with limewash walls, velvet chairs and a stone topped table

Mixing luxurious textures with more grounded design details helps this version of glamour work for 2025.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The ‘Heritage’ range is all about offering timeless classics that are also budget-friendly. Sophisticated furniture designs, traditional color palettes, and elegant soft furnishings are all key elements of this particular edit. Similarly, their ‘Rustic’ and ‘Scandi’ collections are fairly self-explanatory, but boast a modern twist. For example, the ‘Scandi’ edit features pops of color, and their ‘Rustic’ edit is a lot more refined than what the title suggests.

rustic inspired living room with beige sofa and warm tones

The rustic trend has a global-leaning look.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

12 of our top picks from the John Lewis AW25 collection

Found something you've fallen head over heels for in the latest offering from John Lewis?

Perhaps it has made you consider adding a few retro-inspired pieces to your home. There's nothing more sophisticated than creating the perfect blend of traditional and modern design, and what's better is that you don't have to spend a fortune testing it out. Invest in a couple of key items from the John Lewis AW25 collection that you love and have fun styling them.

