Forget Ugly Diffusers, This New 'Scented Statue' Might Be the Most Chic, Discreet Way to Fragrance Your Home — It Smells Strong, too

There's nothing I like more than lighting a scented candle, but, to do it safely, it has to be an active, considered way to scent your home. You should only light one for a few hours at a time, and you can only light one while you're there to keep an eye on it. The alternative: scent diffusers, but the type that use reeds aren't, always, super aesthetic, and even when they are, I'm conscious to put them out of the way, in case of accidental spillages.

However, I recently came across another alternative to scented candles that is the most aesthetic option, in my opinion. This scented statue from Austin Austin. Of course, it's decorative — so it might not suit every single person's design convictions — but for me, it's perfect. Created in collaboration with artist Malwine Stauss, this textured sculpture feels minimalist but full of character, sitting atop an irregularly shaped plinth. So yes, I was sold on the style, but until it arrived, I couldn't imagine how this clay sculpture could ever compare to something like a candle or reed diffuser.

It's fair to say I was surprised.

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

Yes, it smells good straight out of the box, a beautiful fresh floral that doesn't feel overly sweet, but I sat it on my coffee table, not expecting all that much from it and its longevity. However, I found myself getting wafts of it throughout the day, when I'd re-enter the room, or even when just sat around the sofa. It's surprisingly strong, and having had it for a few weeks now, it's become a major player in how (great) my living room smells.

Of course, like anything, it has a shelf life — and right now, I don't know exactly what that is. A reed diffuser, for example, generally lasts several months, but you can get refills. This statue also comes with a refill 'spray', which gives a clue to how the clay medium holds the scent. To refill, you spray over the statue again. Easy.

Austin Austin Geranium & Vetiver Scented Ceramic Sculpture £120 at Austin Austin

It's a pretty novel idea. There are other coffee table decor ideas that act in the same way, but this is one of the first ones I've seen as ceramic, over something like clay or rock.

I've picked out a few to satisfy some other design aesthetics, in case you don't love this Austin Austin one as much as I do.

Lava-Stone Diffuser - Rich Mahogany £14.99 at H&M (US) Volcanic rocks are another popular medium for carrying scent that looks stylish on a coffee table, too.

If you want to try something else a little more unexpected to fragrance your home, why not try 'incense droplets'? I've tried these, too, and they're a fun way to boost a room's scent that go beyond candles and reed diffusers.