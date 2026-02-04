Sorry 'Big Light', but These Alternatives to Overhead Lighting Are the Strategies the Best Designers All Use for Cozy, Well-Illuminated Spaces
A little mood lighting and ambiance are all a room needs to feel more luxurious
Okay, can we all agree that relying on the 'big light' these days is a big no-go? The soft glow you get from lamps creates a warm atmosphere and inviting ambiance that a harsh overhead simply can't replicate. So, whether it's a few table lamps, sconces, or floor lamps, finding the right overhead lighting alternatives will provide the layers needed to create a cozier space.
Lighting a room is best done with variety — an assortment of freestanding fixtures and creative sources to smooth harsh shines and create a custom glow. Like a floor lamp in the corner of your living room to illuminate a reading nook, or even a pendant lighting hanging so low that it acts as a table lamp alternative instead. Getting creative is the key to mastering alternative overhead living plans.
And don't worry, I'm well-versed in the best lighting brands and homeware shops, and I've compiled a quick edit of the most stylish lamps and lights to use instead of the dreaded 'big lights'. Whether you are shopping for design-forward pieces, affordability, character, or convenience, there is all of that and more below.
1. Table Lamps
"Lighting is a second form of art within the home, particularly when it comes to overhead lighting alternatives," says interior designer McKenzie Millhousen, founder of By George Collective. And table lamps are often the easiest and most common way to ditch your 'big lights'.
Mixing table lighting in a living room or bedroom is a practice in understanding scale and proportion. Not only do you have to think about how much light the piece will produce, but also how the type, texture, or size of the table lamp will interact with the surrounding decor.
"Table lamps are also an excellent means to add or juxtapose texture and time periods to the room, for example, a mini lacquered table lamp on a wood fireplace mantel or perhaps a mid-century ceramic lamp base with a pleated shade on a modern side table," adds McKenzie.
Start by considering the design scheme of your room (i.e., what color or texture will fit within your palette?) and browse the best places to buy table lamps from there. Of course, I've listed a few favorites of mine below, too.
M&S lighting has been awe-inspiring as of late, and this glass series has particularly caught my eye. Initially, I was enamoured by the full-glass table lamp (which has already sold out); however, the fabric shade on this style creates a harmonious balance of textures.
Gingham and revitalized plaids have been among my favorite pattern trends over the past year. Gingham in this dark sage green feels elevated, yet cozy. This lamp is small enough to tuck onto a bookshelf or beside, or paired alongside other decor.
I must admit, I overlooked OKA when sourcing lighting in the past, but no more. The brand has some creative and design-forward pieces. The curvy base and dark wicker shade on this one are a stunning combination, but I'm even more impressed that it's portable. In 2026, we are upping the rechargeable lamp game!
I love a mushroom lamp. And while the style may have peaked in 2025, this Rico table lamp from Anthropologie feels like a variation perfectly suited for 2026. The tonal yellow colorway provides that extra bit of warmth to a space as well.
H&M is another homeware brand that has been releasing an impressive collection of lighting lately. This wide, fabric style is certainly one of my favorites — the ideal blend of modern and timeless. If you want something a touch more maximalist, it also comes in cheetah print.
For those seeking style at affordable prices, don't overlook Dunelm. This Juniper Stacked Wooden Table lamp looks high-end, and the organic shade elevates a more minimalist or natural design.
2. Floor Lamps
When picking overhead lighting alternatives for your space, it's less about the exact type of light fixtures to use and more about how the fixture serves a need in that space. A floor lamp, for example, is a multifunctional lighting idea, providing ambient, task, and accent lighting in different spaces.
Floor lamps can sit close to the ground, focusing on aesthetics and atmosphere more than function, or they can be a bigger size and height that's required to light a reading corner.
Since floor lamps tend to draw a bit more attention due to their size, they're best used when there is a bit of experimentation at play. Even a function floor lamp can be artisanal and one-of-a-kind.
Dark rattan is the stand-out material in OKA's lighting section this season — this Sikao Rattan Arc Floor lamp being my proof. The curve serves both form and function, making this piece a great option for reading corners, next to a sofa, or even by a game table.
I have been obsessed with Space Age style over the past year, and am a firm believer that futuristic-retro decor, like this lamp, can truly go with any design style. Pair it with other mid-century furniture pieces for a cohesive look, or dot it amongst more traditional looks to spice things up.
A pop of color that is still a design classic? That's what this brick red, steel floor lamp from Kartell is giving us. It has a very modern, minimalist design, but can blend thoughtfully in a range of spaces — like this cozy cabin setting.
3. Sconce Lights
When it comes to chic overhead lighting alternatives, sconces and wall lights are an absolute must. "I almost always opt for sconces to provide task lighting near game tables, libraries/reading rooms, and dining rooms," says McKenzie. "We'll also use sconces and strip lighting more creatively to highlight vitrines and millwork, which provides exceptional ambience."
Sconces are that perfect balance of unexpected and unobtrusive. Meaning, they are small enough to blend into the space and provide that much-needed background lighting, but they can also become an artwork to dress a blank wall.
Think of whether your space needs streamlined lighting, or could benefit from a creative fixture — sconce lighting can lean either way.
This Etherea Twin wall light from OKA is the perfect example of sconce lighting that doubles as artwork. I imagine a pair of these creating a statement and entryway lighting or framing a sofa in a paired-back living room space.
That said, wall lights and pendants that make the cord part of the design are set to be one of the biggest lighting trends this year. This style brings Japandi influences to a space, while also creating more visual interest than the typical minimalist lighting idea.
For something slimmer, I'm loving this stiped Beatrice wall light from Dunelm. It won't take up much room on the wall, but the green and white stripes are still a major style statement.
If you want to spend a little more for luxurious overhead lighting alternatives, then Soho Home is a go-to lighting brand. Every piece has a timeless style, but with a mid-century or slightly retro-inspired influence. The subtle stitching around the edge of this sconce is just the right amount of interesting.
4. Pendant Lights
Pendant lighting ideas might not be the typical overhead lighting alternatives, as they technically still hang from the ceiling. But when thoughtfully placed, they can be far from the harsh overhead lighting we all know.
For example, pendant lights transform into the ultimate overhead lighting alternative when they have a slightly longer cord. This way, they can sit at eye level or the same height as a table lamp, making them the ideal unexpected lighting source for game tables, bedsides, or over dining nooks.
There are plenty of ways to light a room without a ceiling light. Find a style and size that fits your space, and begin layering from there. Plus, sourcing stylish overhead lighting alternatives is the perfect excuse to refresh your home in the new year.
