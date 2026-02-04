Okay, can we all agree that relying on the 'big light' these days is a big no-go? The soft glow you get from lamps creates a warm atmosphere and inviting ambiance that a harsh overhead simply can't replicate. So, whether it's a few table lamps, sconces, or floor lamps, finding the right overhead lighting alternatives will provide the layers needed to create a cozier space.

Lighting a room is best done with variety — an assortment of freestanding fixtures and creative sources to smooth harsh shines and create a custom glow. Like a floor lamp in the corner of your living room to illuminate a reading nook, or even a pendant lighting hanging so low that it acts as a table lamp alternative instead. Getting creative is the key to mastering alternative overhead living plans.

And don't worry, I'm well-versed in the best lighting brands and homeware shops, and I've compiled a quick edit of the most stylish lamps and lights to use instead of the dreaded 'big lights'. Whether you are shopping for design-forward pieces, affordability, character, or convenience, there is all of that and more below.

1. Table Lamps

Table lamps not only bring your light source to a more comfortable eye-level, but provide an opportunity to add to a room's decoration, too. (Image credit: OKA)

"Lighting is a second form of art within the home, particularly when it comes to overhead lighting alternatives," says interior designer McKenzie Millhousen, founder of By George Collective. And table lamps are often the easiest and most common way to ditch your 'big lights'.

Mixing table lighting in a living room or bedroom is a practice in understanding scale and proportion. Not only do you have to think about how much light the piece will produce, but also how the type, texture, or size of the table lamp will interact with the surrounding decor.

"Table lamps are also an excellent means to add or juxtapose texture and time periods to the room, for example, a mini lacquered table lamp on a wood fireplace mantel or perhaps a mid-century ceramic lamp base with a pleated shade on a modern side table," adds McKenzie.

Start by considering the design scheme of your room (i.e., what color or texture will fit within your palette?) and browse the best places to buy table lamps from there. Of course, I've listed a few favorites of mine below, too.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Floor Lamps

Floor lamps can work magic in a space, acting as ambient, task, and accent lighting all in one. (Image credit: Tina Kulic. Design: Atelier Fēn.)

When picking overhead lighting alternatives for your space, it's less about the exact type of light fixtures to use and more about how the fixture serves a need in that space. A floor lamp, for example, is a multifunctional lighting idea, providing ambient, task, and accent lighting in different spaces.

Floor lamps can sit close to the ground, focusing on aesthetics and atmosphere more than function, or they can be a bigger size and height that's required to light a reading corner.

Since floor lamps tend to draw a bit more attention due to their size, they're best used when there is a bit of experimentation at play. Even a function floor lamp can be artisanal and one-of-a-kind.

3. Sconce Lights

Wall sconces can act just like art, while also providing soft light for your space. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

When it comes to chic overhead lighting alternatives, sconces and wall lights are an absolute must. "I almost always opt for sconces to provide task lighting near game tables, libraries/reading rooms, and dining rooms," says McKenzie. "We'll also use sconces and strip lighting more creatively to highlight vitrines and millwork, which provides exceptional ambience."

Sconces are that perfect balance of unexpected and unobtrusive. Meaning, they are small enough to blend into the space and provide that much-needed background lighting, but they can also become an artwork to dress a blank wall.

Think of whether your space needs streamlined lighting, or could benefit from a creative fixture — sconce lighting can lean either way.

4. Pendant Lights

When hung low enough, pendants can become an overhead lighting alternative that also clears the space below it. (Image credit: TOAST)

Pendant lighting ideas might not be the typical overhead lighting alternatives, as they technically still hang from the ceiling. But when thoughtfully placed, they can be far from the harsh overhead lighting we all know.

For example, pendant lights transform into the ultimate overhead lighting alternative when they have a slightly longer cord. This way, they can sit at eye level or the same height as a table lamp, making them the ideal unexpected lighting source for game tables, bedsides, or over dining nooks.

Ferm Living Kurbis Lamp Shade £85 at Anthropologie The natural material of paper lanterns brings a certain calming energy to a space. Stack a few of these shades from Ferm Living for an elevated and eye-catching living room lighting moment. La Redoute Nilana Ceramic Ceiling Light £38.99 at La Redoute UK Sometimes, you need overhead lighting alternatives that are slim and sleek. For that, this ceramic ceiling light from La Redoute is perfect. It comes in this stylish brown colorway, and in sage green or cream. Anthropologie Stefanie Silk Ceiling Light £295 at Anthropologie This silk ceiling light from Anthropologie has been on my wishlist since I first spotted it. It blends elegant Parisian aesthetics with cozy home cafe vibes. And it's on sale for nearly £100 off at the moment!

There are plenty of ways to light a room without a ceiling light. Find a style and size that fits your space, and begin layering from there. Plus, sourcing stylish overhead lighting alternatives is the perfect excuse to refresh your home in the new year.