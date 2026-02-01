I’ll say it honestly. M&S Home has been quietly getting really good of late. So good, in fact, that I recently sat down, scrolled properly, and approached it the same way I would any brand I’m sourcing for a client. The difference? These pieces feel current, well-designed, and genuinely accessible.

This edit is my stylist’s point of view on what the home decor brand does best right now. Lighting that makes a room feel warmer instantly. Accent chairs that add shape and character without overpowering a space. Mirrors that reflect light and act as a design detail, not just a practical afterthought. These are the pieces that shift the mood of a room quickly and intentionally.

An all-glass table lamp with a refined silhouette, bringing warmth and subtle sophistication. (Image credit: Marks & Spencer Home)

As we look ahead to interior design trends for 2026, we’re seeing a strong return to warmth in interiors. Soft woods, honeyed tones, and finishes that feel comforting rather than cold. At the same time, silver is making a comeback in a softer, more lived-in way. Think subtle metallic accents in lamps, mirrors, or small decor pieces that catch the light without feeling overly polished.

Color-wise, I love using blue as an accent right now. A cushion, a side lamp, a small detail that adds personality and contrast. It’s an easy way to bring depth into a neutral space, especially when paired with warm wood and soft metallics.

This collection moves from lighting to seating to accents because those are the pieces that have the biggest impact. You don’t need to start from scratch. You just need the right edit.

What I like most about these pieces is that they don’t try too hard. They’re trend-aware without feeling trend-driven, which means you can introduce one or two into an existing space and everything immediately feels more considered. More styled. More intentional.

That’s always how I approach sourcing as a stylist. When curating edits for Design Lab by Livingetc, I’m looking for pieces that do the heavy lifting quietly. The ones that bring warmth, texture, and personality without needing a full rethink of the room.

Think of this as my personal Marks & Spencer Home edit. The pieces I’d save, screenshot, and genuinely bring home. Affordable, current, and easy to live with — now and well beyond 2026.