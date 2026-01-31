You’ve probably heard every possible opinion about design trends for 2026 by now — and honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re feeling a little trend-fatigued. But underneath all the noise, there is a direction I genuinely feel excited about.

Texture on texture is a big one, and my personal favorite expression of that shift is whimsical elements. As a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I find this movement incredibly inspiring. There’s a growing confidence in mixing old and new, and this “refurbished heritage” mindset of refreshing what you already own with thoughtful additions, honestly, feels like a love language for a stylist.

When I used to source vintage for clients, I’d often start with the smallest details: unique knobs, sculptural handles, unexpected accessories that could transform a piece without replacing it. Anthropologie does this really well. The brand's homeware and accent pieces capture whimsy in a way that still feels design-led — playful, yes, but quietly confident and considered rather than novelty.



(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Whether you’ve inherited a credenza, have a modern piece that needs a bit of soul, or recently sourced an antique, these kinds of accents elevate what’s already there. You don’t need to repaint an entire room. Sometimes it’s an unexpected sculptural lamp, a tapestry that tells a story, or a beautiful patterned print that shifts the atmosphere.

That’s exactly what this edit reflects: a curated collection of elevated whimsical elements that speak to this year’s trends in a subtle, sophisticated way. Pieces that feel imaginative and nostalgic — echoing the rise of nostalgic decorating trends, yet refined in material and form. The kind that adds personality, joy, and conversation, while still sitting beautifully within a thoughtful home.

If this world of 'elevated whimsy' is speaking to you but you’re unsure how to bring it into your own space without it feeling random, that’s exactly where we come in. At Design Lab by Livingetc, we help you source those personality-led pieces that feel considered, not cluttered — whether you’re refreshing a corner, reworking what you already own, or searching for a thoughtful gift.

